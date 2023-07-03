Restaurant header imageView gallery

NH44 Indian
219 E Hartsdale Ave

No reviews yet

219 E Hartsdale Ave

Hartsdale, NY 10530

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$23.00

Fenugreek infused creamy tomato sauce

Garlic Naan

$6.00
Naan

Naan

$4.00

Veg App

Samosa

Samosa

$10.00

Crisp turnovers, potato & peas

Dhokla

Dhokla

$9.00

Steamed chickpea flour, coconut, chili & chutney

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$12.00

Spiced potato turnover & chutney

Papdi Chat

Papdi Chat

$11.00

Crisp semolina chips, sev, & chutney

Onion Pakora

Onion Pakora

$10.00

chickpea flour, mint chutney

Kungfu Gobi

Kungfu Gobi

$11.00

Tossed cauliflower, onion, tangy garlic sauce

Chili Cheese Coconut Naan

Chili Cheese Coconut Naan

$8.00

Naan with spicy coconut and cheese

Tamarind Eggplant

Tamarind Eggplant

$9.00

Sev, chutney, onion and tomato

Murgh Malai Tikka

Murgh Malai Tikka

$16.00

Tandoor fired fennel rubbed cream chicken, house spices

Chapli Kebab

Chapli Kebab

$17.00

Hand smashed minced lamb, onion, green chili

Reshmi Kebab

Reshmi Kebab

$16.00

Skewered chicken rolls, stone ground spices

Jinga Malai Marke

Jinga Malai Marke

$17.00

Skewered jumbo shrimp, onion bell pepper.

Banjara Murgh Kebab

Banjara Murgh Kebab

$16.00

Tandoori fired spicy chicken

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$20.00

Dates & veg croquette, cream

Dal Mei Kala

$18.00

Black lentils, ginger, cream

Saag Peshkesh

Saag Peshkesh

$18.00

Pureed spinach

Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$20.00

Stir fired cottage cheese, onion, pepper, ghar ka masala

Padosan ki Bhindi

Padosan ki Bhindi

$20.00

Okra, onions, house spices

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$20.00

Tandoor fired cottage cheese, onion & pepper, house marinade.

Vegetable Pulao

Vegetable Pulao

$17.00

Basmati rice, market vegetables, house blend spices

Bharthe ka Maza
$19.00

$19.00

Smoked eggplant puree, tomato

Kapoor's Aloo Gobi

Kapoor’s Aloo Gobi

$20.00

Spiced potato, cauliflower, ginger

Handi Subzi

$18.00

Farmers market vegetables, house spices

Pili Dal

Pili Dal

$16.00

Yellow lentils, tempered cumin & spices.

Vegetable Kundapur
$20.00

$20.00

Southern style coconut curry, mustard seeds, curry leaves

Tandoori Murgh

Tandoori Murgh

$21.00

Bone-in chicken, house blend spices

Amul Butter Chicken

Amul Butter Chicken

$23.00

Creamy tomato, green chili

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$23.00

Fenugreek infused creamy tomato sauce

Kozhi Chettinad

Kozhi Chettinad

$21.00

Pepper Chicken curry from the house of chettiyars

Bhuna Murgh Mirchwala

Bhuna Murgh Mirchwala

$23.00

Chicken, onion, bell peppers, green chili

Kundapur Chicken

Kundapur Chicken

$21.00

Southern style coconut curry, mustard seeds, curry leaves

Chicken Malai Tikka Saag

Chicken Malai Tikka Saag

$23.00

Creamy spinach, ginger

Punjabi Gosht

Punjabi Gosht

$26.00

Bone-in goat curry

Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$25.00

Creamy spinach, ginger

Rogan Josh

$25.00

highway Lamb curry

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$24.00

Vinegar infused chili, potato

Ghost Pasanda

Ghost Pasanda

$25.00

Highway style creamy lamb stew

Pollicha Meen

Pollicha Meen

$28.00

Slow braised salmon, house blend spices

Shrimp tikka masala

Shrimp tikka masala

$28.00

Tandoor cooked shrimp, creamy tomato sauce

Chingri Malai curry
$28.00

$28.00

Shrimp, coconut milk, spices

Konkani Fish Curry
$28.00

$28.00

Kokum, garlic, chili infused coconut salmon curry

Biryani

Aromatic long grain basmati rice, whole spices, ghee, burned onion, raita

Naan

Naan

$4.00

Cheese Naan

$7.00

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Onion Naan

$6.00

Roti

$4.00

Lachha Paratha
$5.00

$5.00

Boondi Ka Raita
$5.00

$5.00

Mango Chutney
$4.00

$4.00

Highway Onion Chili
$3.00

$3.00

Coconut Rice

$10.00

Tadka Aloo

$11.00

Highway Potato Tempered Chili and Garlic

Basmati Rice
$5.00

$5.00

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

mango lassi

$6.00

plain lassi

$6.00

Still Water

$7.00

Sparkling Water
$7.00

$7.00

BTL Pinot Noir
$75.00

$75.00

BTL cabernet

$100.00

BTL Chardonnay
$80.00

$80.00

BTL sancerre

$75.00
Sunday 11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:15 am - 11:00 pm
A presentation true to its journey spanning from the north to the southern most tip of India, National Highway 44 is bringing to you delicacies from across the country. It is known to be the longest highway in India at 2,555 miles (4112 km). The flavorful food that we bring to the table represents an eclectic north to south culinary experience.

219 E Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530

Directions

