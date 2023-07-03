NH44 Indian 219 E Hartsdale Ave
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A presentation true to its journey spanning from the north to the southern most tip of India, National Highway 44 is bringing to you delicacies from across the country. It is known to be the longest highway in India at 2,555 miles (4112 km). The flavorful food that we bring to the table represents an eclectic north to south culinary experience.
Location
219 E Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530
Gallery
