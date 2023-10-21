Combos

#1 Nashville Sando Plate
$14.95

Two chicken sandos with side of 5oz fries.

#2 Nashville Toast Plate
$14.50

Two tenders on white toast bread with side of 5oz fries.

#3 Nashville Hot Fries
$14.85

Two chopped tenders, fries, coleslaw, and pickles.

#4 Nashville Tendo Plate
$14.95

Three chicken tenders with side of 5oz fries.

#5 Nashville Shrimp Plate
$15.95

Two Shrimp sandos served with a side of 5oz fries.

Classic Combos

#6 Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink
$12.95

Classic. Feeds 1.

#7 Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries & Drink
$12.95

Classic. Feeds 1.

#8 Chicken Sando 4pc, 2 Drinks
$24.95

Feeds 2. Choose up to 4 flavors. NHC Variety Pack

#9 Chicken Tendo 6pc, 2 Drinks
$24.95

Feeds 2. Choose up to 6 flavors. NHC Variety Pack

Appetizers

A1 - Jalapeno Poppers 6pc
$5.95
A2 - Popcorn Shrimp
$6.95

Golden Popcorn Shrimp. Side of Pink Sauce.

A3 - Mac & Cheese bites 7pc
$6.75
A4 - Crazy Fries
$5.95

Fries, Coleslaw, Cheese Sauce, Pink Sauce.

S7 - Mac & Cheese 8oz
$5.95

Gooey Delicious Mac & Cheese

Sides

S1 - Tendo
$3.95

Tendo

S2 - Tendo & Toast
$4.95

Tendo on Toast Bread

S3 - Chicken Sando
$5.95

Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce.

S4 - Shrimp Sando
$5.95

Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.

S5 - Fries 5oz
$4.25

Seasoned Fries. Side of ketchup.

S6 - Fresh Coleslaw 4oz
$3.95

Fresh colelsaw, sauced.

S7 - Mac & Cheese 8oz
$5.95

Gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily.

Premium Ranch 2 oz
$0.75

Premium Ranch.

Pink Sauce 2 oz
$0.75

Sicker than your average.

Beverages

Coca-Cola
$2.00

Can 12oz

Coca-Cola Diet
$2.00

Can 12oz

Dr.Pepper
$2.00

Can 12oz

Orange Soda
$2.00

Can 12oz

Sprite
$2.00

Can 12oz

Water
$1.75

Bottled Water 16.9oz

Sauces

Pink Sauce 2 oz
$0.75
Premium Ranch 2 oz
$0.75
Cheese Sauce 2 oz
$0.50
Honey Packet
$0.25
Ketchup Packet
$0.25