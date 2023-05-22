Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nashville Hot Chicken Las Vegas, CA

review star

No reviews yet

4860 West Desert Inn Road Suite 7

Suite 7

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

If you're looking for a unique and delicious meal Nashville Hot Chicken is the perfect choice. We offer great great dishes to share with family and friends, it is sure to be a hit at any gathering.

Website

Location

4860 West Desert Inn Road Suite 7, Suite 7, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rincon de Buenos Aires - Spring Mountain
orange starNo Reviews
5300 W Spring Mountain Rd #117 Las Vegas, NV 89146
View restaurantnext
Ramenboys -
orange starNo Reviews
3650 s. Decatur Blvd suite 3-4 Las Vegas, NV 89103
View restaurantnext
Lamaii
orange star4.5 • 723
4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD LAS VEGAS, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
District One Kitchen & Bar - 3400 S Jones Blvd,Ste 8
orange star4.6 • 1,197
3400 S Jones Blvd,Ste 8 Las Vegas, NV 89146
View restaurantnext
Bangkok Street Food Chinatown Plaza - 4215 Spring Mountain Rd STE B205
orange starNo Reviews
4215 Spring Mountain RdSTE B205 Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Fuku Burger - Chinatown
orange star4.7 • 761
3429 S Jones Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89146
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Wing King - 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
orange star4.2 • 3,817
4235 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
Meráki Greek Grill - Rainbow
orange star4.7 • 3,694
4950 South Rainbow Boulevard Spring Valley, NV 89118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston