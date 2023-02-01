Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Sandwiches

Nashville Hot Chicken Palmdale, CA

No reviews yet

16921 East Avenue O

Lake Los Angeles, CA 93535

Popular Items

Nashville Sando Plate
Crazy Fries 5oz

Combos

Nashville Sando Plate

Nashville Sando Plate

$15.75

Two chicken sandos with side of 5oz fries. Halal.

Nashville Toast Plate

Nashville Toast Plate

$14.50

Two tenders on white toast bread with side of 5oz fries. Halal.

Nashville Hot Fries

Nashville Hot Fries

$15.25

Two chopped tenders, fries, coleslaw, and pickles. Halal.

Nashville Tendo Plate

Nashville Tendo Plate

$14.95

Three chicken tenders with side of 5oz fries. Halal.

Nashville Shrimp Plate

Nashville Shrimp Plate

$15.65

Two Shrimp sandos served with a side of 5oz fries.

Combos W/ Drinks

Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink

Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink

$13.99

Classic. Feeds 1. Halal.

Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries, Drink

Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries, Drink

$13.95

Classic. Feeds 1. Halal.

Chicken Sando 4pc, 2 Drinks

Chicken Sando 4pc, 2 Drinks

$24.99

Feeds 2. Halal.

Chicken Tendo 6pc, 2 Drinks

Chicken Tendo 6pc, 2 Drinks

$24.99

Feeds 2. Halal.

Appetizers

Jalapeno Poppers 6pc

Jalapeno Poppers 6pc

$5.99

Deep fried breaded Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese. Side of Ranch.

Popcorn Shrimp 8oz

Popcorn Shrimp 8oz

$7.99

Golden Popcorn Shrimp. Side of Pink Sauce.

MacNCheese Bites 7pc

MacNCheese Bites 7pc

$6.99

Fun sized MacNCheese bites.

Crazy Fries 5oz

Crazy Fries 5oz

$4.99

Fries, Coleslaw, Cheddar Sauce, Pink Sauce.

Sides

Chicken Tendo

Chicken Tendo

$3.65

Once piece chicken tender. Halal.

Chicken Tendo & Toast

Chicken Tendo & Toast

$4.95

Slice of toast, pickles, colelsaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.

Chicken Sando

Chicken Sando

$6.50

Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.

Coleslaw 4oz

Coleslaw 4oz

$3.99

Fresh colelsaw, sauced.

Fries 5oz

Fries 5oz

$4.25

Seasoned Fries. Side of ketchup.

Ranch

Ranch

$0.50

Premium Ranch.

Pink Sauce

Pink Sauce

$0.50

Sicker than your average.

Desserts

Toasted Smuckers Sando

$2.99Out of stock

Crustless peanut butter & grape sandwich, toasted.

Cheesecake

$3.99

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Can 12oz

Coca-Cola Diet

$2.00

Can 12oz

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Can 12oz

Orange Soda

$2.00

Can 12oz

Sprite

$2.00

Can 12oz

Water

$1.50

Bottled Water 16.9oz

BBQ Combos

#1 Pork Combo Plate

$17.99

#2 Chicken Combo Plate

$17.99
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
16921 East Avenue O, Lake Los Angeles, CA 93535

