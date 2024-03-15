Restaurant info

Nestled in the heart of Tempe, Arizona, our Nashville Hot Chicken spot is here to satisfy your cravings for that perfect blend of spice and flavor. Due to overwhelming demand, we're thrilled to bring our beloved Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sandwiches to this vibrant community. Our menu is crafted with love, offering a taste of Southern comfort with every bite. We're incredibly excited to share this culinary experience with you and invite you to join us for a meal that promises not just heat, but a warm, welcoming atmosphere where every guest feels like family. Come taste the spicy satisfaction that everyone's been talking about – we can't wait to welcome you!