Nashville Hot Chicken Stevenson Ranch, CA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
If you're looking for a unique and delicious meal Nashville Hot Chicken is the perfect choice. We offer great great dishes to share with family and friends, it is sure to be a hit at any gathering.
Location
26894 THE OLD ROAD, WESTRIDGE VILLAGE PLAZA, VALENCIA, CA 91381
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Drifters Cocktails - 25848 tournament rd
No Reviews
25848 tournament rd SANTA CLARITA, CA 91355
View restaurant