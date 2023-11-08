Ni’s Kitchen 708 12th St. Wilmette, IL 60091
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh, Fragrant, Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine with a beautiful cultural experience.
Location
708 12th St. Wilmette, IL 60091, Wilmette, IL 60091
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Central Station Coffee & Tea @ Wilmette Metra Station - 722 Green Bay Road (Inside Metra Station)
No Reviews
722 Green Bay Road (Inside Metra Station) Wilmette, IL 60091
View restaurant
Central Station Coffee & Tea - Wilmette, IL
No Reviews
1150 Central Avenue Wilmette, IL 60091
View restaurant