Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nia'Mya's Sugar Factory

review star

No reviews yet

3800 Graham Park Road

Triangle, VA 22172

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Monthly Signature Treats

Bossy the Baker's Signature Bunny!

Bossy the Baker's Signature Bunny!

$25.00

Gourmet red velvet cake iced with signature cream cheese icing and strawberry accents! Perfect for sharing before, during, or after the Easter season! Order today, this cake is only available in April!

Bossy the Baker's Kits

Bossy the Baker's Kits

$10.00+

Enjoy our Signature Pound Cake formed in the shape of a mini Easter kit! Perfect for sharing before, after or during the Easter season! Select glaze options and personalization requests at checkout! Order today, these kits are only available in April!

Mom's Strawberry Delight

Mom's Strawberry Delight

$5.50

Join us as we redefine the strawberry shortcake! Such a light, fluffy and buttery basket made from fresh homemade yellow cake, fresh strawberries and sweet buttercream topping! Of course! To celebrate Mom we have ornamented just for her! Order today, this treat is only available in May!

The Millennial Moms' Banana Pudding

The Millennial Moms' Banana Pudding

$10.00

This treat is only available in June! Everything you love about a traditional banana pudding with a buttery crunch and cream based custard! Order today, this treat is only available in June! Hurry while supplies last!

Bundtlet Delights

Pineapple Delight Bundtlet

Pineapple Delight Bundtlet

$6.00

A delicious, single-serving treat ready for you to enjoy at a moment's notice! Everything you love about the Pineapple Upside Down Cake in a bundtlet! Moist gourment yellow cake filled with fresh crushed pineapple- topped with a ring pineapple and stemmed maraschino cherry!

Signature Pound Cake Bundtlet

Signature Pound Cake Bundtlet

$6.00

A delicious, single-serving treat ready for you to enjoy at a moment's notice! Enjoy this homemade pound cake bundtlet finished with a signature lemon glaze.

The Cinna-Swirl Cakelet

The Cinna-Swirl Cakelet

$6.00

Oh my! The perfect combination of sugar, spice and everything nice making it the go to cinna-fav! This moist and oh-so fluffy cake paired with our signature homemade glaze will sure to have you cinna-twirling!!

The Lemon Lovers Bundtlet

The Lemon Lovers Bundtlet

$7.00

The perfect cake for the lemon lover! With each bite taste the fresh lemon zest, delectable moist cake paired with our signature lemon glaze! A must have to enhance the summer vibe!

Making Dreams Come True!

Ultimate Wish Mix Brownie

Ultimate Wish Mix Brownie

$5.00

Take time to enjoy our ultimate wish mix brownie! This brownie is moist, dense and oh so gooey! Filled with oreos, semi sweet morsals, marshmellows and fudge! Fear not, guaranteed to be your favorite go to! Wondering about the name! We will donate 5% of grossed profits for this delight to Girls on the run 501 (c)(3) September 13 through October 13! We aim to provide a minimum of $25 donation to invest in the transformation of a girls life forever! To support this cause you can round up your purchase as well if the Ultimate Wish Mix Brownie is not you today!

Free-A-licious

Cake Bites

Cake Bites

Our signature cake bites* are small enough for an afternoon treat and grand enough in taste that they will surely have you asking for more! *while supplies last

Tote More Treats with Me

Thank You! "I am a Reusable Bag"

Thank You! "I am a Reusable Bag"

$1.00

Too much to carry, do not worry- take one of me! I am FREE with any $12 purchase or $1 for purchases under $11.99

Factory Gear

Signature Wrist Band

Signature Wrist Band

Take me home! I am FREE with any $15 order! FRONT Nia'Mya's Sugar Factory BACK Baked with Love; Filled with Dreams One Size Fits All

COMING SOON Nia'Mya's Sugar Factory Logo Tee

COMING SOON Nia'Mya's Sugar Factory Logo Tee

$25.00

Whole Cake-Tacular! PRE ORDER REQUIRED

Millennial Moms' Old Fashioned Pound Cake

Millennial Moms' Old Fashioned Pound Cake

$35.00

PRE ORDER REQUIRED

Moms' Caramel Cake

Moms' Caramel Cake

$45.00

PRE ORDER REQUIRED The perfect blend of Southern comfort and charm! Mom's Caramel Cake three layers of moist and oh so buttery cake and glazed with homemade caramel icing- you know just like the one Grandma used to make! Serving size- 10 slices

Sweet & Savory Carrott Cake

Sweet & Savory Carrott Cake

$40.00

PRE ORDER REQUIRED

Signature Pound Cake

Signature Pound Cake

$35.00

PRE ORDER REQUIRED! Take yourself to your Grandmother's porch, allow yourself to smell Sunday's dinner -fried chicken, sweet potatoes, macarroni and cheese and collard greens! Oh! this pound cake makes for the perfect pairing! So buttery delicious with a hint of lemon and our signature glaze will have you asking for another piece after the very first bite!

The Lemom Lovers Pound Cake

The Lemom Lovers Pound Cake

$40.00

The perfect cake for the lemon lover! With each bite taste the fresh lemon zest, delectable moist cake paired with our signature lemon glaze! A must have to enhance the summer vibe!

Shipment of Baked Goods

Shipment Inquiry

Shipment Inquiry

At this time we do not provide shipment of our baked goods.

Cake by the Slice

Caramel Cake Slice

Caramel Cake Slice

$7.00

This cake slice is the perfect blend of Southern charm and comfort! Enjoy our three layer signature yellow cake paired with homemade caramel icing making this the perfect treat for any occassion!

Cookies

The Ultimate Chocolate Chunk Cookie

The Ultimate Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00

Extra large chunk of homemade deliciousness- the perfect pairing of butter, semi sweet morsels, milk chocolate chunks and sugar cooked to brown with a slight crisp on the edges with a chewy inside! Get your today-while supplies last!

Cupcakes

The Ultimate Key Lime Cupcake

The Ultimate Key Lime Cupcake

$5.00

Our Key Lime Cupcakes are the perfect citrus treat for the summer! This treat has all the flavors of a traditional key lime pie in a jumbo cupcake. Bright and fresh lime flavor that’s a little tart, a little sweet, and oh so enjoyable! This treat is light, fluffy based with crumbled graham cracker and topped with our signature frosting! Try one today!

E-gift Cards

E-gift Cards

E-gift Cards

$5.00

NOW AVAILABLE! Oh so yummy treats to hit someone's inbox soon! Did you know, our E-gift cards can be delivered by email or by text! Minimum load amount*, $5 To purchase yours today visit, https://www.toasttab.com/niamyassugarfactory/giftcards *Gift Cards are not redeemable for cash except as required by applicable law and then only to the extent required by applicable law.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Baked with Love, Filled with Dreams! Serving up sweet treats for the entire family since 2022! Join Earn Treats like a Boss! and start earning delicious rewards! Get a 25 point welcome bonus and unlock $ 6 OFF for 100 points. https://www.toasttab.com/niamyassugarfactory/rewardsSignup

Location

3800 Graham Park Road, Triangle, VA 22172

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
orange star4.4 • 769
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
PBE - MCX Food Court - Subway
orange starNo Reviews
3500 Russell Road Quantico, VA 22134
View restaurantnext
Coffee Bar 1010
orange starNo Reviews
1010 Corporate Drive Suite #101 Stafford, VA 22554
View restaurantnext
The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurantnext
Italian beef OR - Italian beef w/ Italian Sausage
orange starNo Reviews
15809 Neabsco Rd Woodbridge,, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Aroma Latin Fusion - 15200 Potomac Town Pl Suite 120
orange star4.5 • 12
15200 Potomac Town Pl Suite 120 Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Triangle
Woodbridge
review star
Avg 3.7 (41 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston