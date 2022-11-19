Nia'Mya's Sugar Factory

Ultimate Wish Mix Brownie

$5.00

Take time to enjoy our ultimate wish mix brownie! This brownie is moist, dense and oh so gooey! Filled with oreos, semi sweet morsals, marshmellows and fudge! Fear not, guaranteed to be your favorite go to! Wondering about the name! We will donate 5% of grossed profits for this delight to Girls on the run 501 (c)(3) September 13 through October 13! We aim to provide a minimum of $25 donation to invest in the transformation of a girls life forever! To support this cause you can round up your purchase as well if the Ultimate Wish Mix Brownie is not you today!