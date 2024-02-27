Nibbles & Sips
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A celebration of local flavors held together by a singular appreciation of high-quality, seasonal ingredients, presented in elegant simplicity.
Location
4855 Lexington Ave Apt 1, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Gallery
