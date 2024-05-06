Nibbles & Sips
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A celebration of local flavors held together by a singular appreciation of high-quality, seasonal ingredients, presented in elegant simplicity.
Location
2939 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chiguacle Tacos, Mezcal y Mas - Silverlake
No Reviews
3129 West Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurant