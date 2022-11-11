Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nibsy's Pub

review star

No reviews yet

201 Ulster St

Syracuse, NY 13204

Popular Items

Nibsy's Pizza Special
Loaded Nachos

Fresh Dough Pizza & Wings

Large 16" Pizza

$15.95

The Flagship!

Personal 10" "Pizza

$10.50

Same as the Flagship, only smaller!

10 Pc Chicken Wings

$13.95

Award Winning!

6 Pc Chicken Wings

$8.95

For the smaller appetite!

Nibsy's Pizza Special

$39.95

Large Pizza with 20 wings

Nibsy's Personal & 6 Wings Special

$16.95

Personal Pizza with 6 Wings

Sandwiches and Wraps

Philly Cheese

$12.95

Chicken or Ribeye with peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese

Chicken Club

$11.95

Crispy chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon

Turkey Club

$12.95

Triple Decker!

Quesadillas

$12.95

Chicken or beef in soft tortilla with peppers, onions and mushrooms

Grilled Reuben

$12.95

Piled high with sauerkraut

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

BLT

$9.95

Just like it sounds!

Grilled Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

$13.95

Marinated chicken breast, topped with bacon, swiss, mushrooms, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato and horsey sauce

Beef on Weck

$13.95

Thinly sliced roast beef on weck with horsey sauce and red onion

Hot Turkey

$12.95

Served with bread, gravy and fries

Grilled Chicken Junior Sandwich

$11.95

Deli Sandwich

$10.95

Choice of turkey, ham, corned beef or roast beef

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Iceburg topped with grilled chicken, crumbly bleu, bacon, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion and egg

Wedge Salad

$10.95

Iceburg topped with bacon, crumbly bleu, grape tomatoes and red onion

Garden Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red onion and olives

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Hearts of romaine topped with bacon, tomato, parmasean cheese and croutons

Burgers & Dogs

Hamburger

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Or add cheese too!

Hangover Burger

$13.95

Colby Jack Cheeseburger with bacon and Chipotle Ranch sauce, topped with an over-easy egg. Careful, it's messy!

Veggie Burger

$6.95

Hoffmann Hot Dog

$4.50

Hoffmann Coney

$4.50

Pasta

Chicken Riggies

$14.95

The best around!

Fish

Fish Sandwich With Chips

$8.95

Golden fried haddock on a toasted roll

Fish Sandwich With Fries

$10.95

Haddock Dinner With Fries

$14.95

Large piece of haddock, fried to perfection

Munchies

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Served with House Tomato Sauce

Reuben Arancini

$10.95

Fried rice balls filled with corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing

Fried Shrimp Basket

$9.95

Butterfly Shrimp served with coctail sauce and chips

Loaded Nachos

$13.95

Smothered in cheese, topped with sour cream, diced tomatoes, jalapenos and choice of chicken or beef

Fried Sampler

$16.95

3 Mozz sticks, 2 chicken fingers, 2 arancini and onion rings

French Fries Basket

$4.95

Waffle Fries

$6.95

Cheese Fries

$6.95

Beef Gravy Fries

$6.95

Turkey Gravy Fries

$6.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Nachos

$7.95

Poutine

$10.95

Bag Of Chips/Nuts

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Bag of Nuts

$1.50

Sides/Sub Sides

Sub French Fries

$2.00

Sub Waffle Fries

$3.00

Sub Gravy Fries

$3.00

Sub Onion Rings

$3.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Cup Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Bowl Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Sub Side Salad

$3.00

Sub Cup Colcannon

$3.00

Sub Bowl Colcannon

$5.00

Sub Potato Salad

$3.00

Sub Pasta Salad

$3.00

Sub Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Cup Chili

$4.95

Bowl Chili

$6.95

Extra

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Tartar Sauce

$1.00

6 oz Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Tub Bleu Cheese

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Nibsy's Pub was established in 1890 in the Tipperary Hill section of Syracuse, NY, and has the distinction as the oldest continuously-running bar in Onondaga County! We have all the charm of an old Irish pub coupled with the most contemporary beer, spirits, and malt drink offerings. We have 23 Draught Beer lines, which are religiously cleaned every 2 weeks, per industry recommendations. We also have a full kitchen, with innovative daily specials, in-house made fresh dough pizzas, and award winning chicken wings. And the best bar staff on Tipp Hill!

201 Ulster St, Syracuse, NY 13204

