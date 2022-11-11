Restaurant info

Nibsy's Pub was established in 1890 in the Tipperary Hill section of Syracuse, NY, and has the distinction as the oldest continuously-running bar in Onondaga County! We have all the charm of an old Irish pub coupled with the most contemporary beer, spirits, and malt drink offerings. We have 23 Draught Beer lines, which are religiously cleaned every 2 weeks, per industry recommendations. We also have a full kitchen, with innovative daily specials, in-house made fresh dough pizzas, and award winning chicken wings. And the best bar staff on Tipp Hill!