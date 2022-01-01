Nic & Norman's Lexington* N&N Lexington, KY

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nic & Norman's Lexington

135 West Main Street

Lexington, KY 40507

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Turkey Avocado Burger
Big Fish Burger

Starters

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$13.00

Slow cooked brisket, house made potato chips, black beans, and roasted corn topped with white queso, okra and fresh pico.

Crab & Avocado Toast

Crab & Avocado Toast

$14.00

Rosemary focaccia, lump crabmeat, fresh avocado and lemon drizzled with creole mustard.

Dips Trio

Dips Trio

$13.00

Spinach & Artichoke, Pimento or Roasted Red Pepper Hummus served with house chips

Fried Mozzerella

Fried Mozzerella

$11.00

Creamy cheese blend fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce for dipping.

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$13.00

Sidewinder beer-battered fries smothered in cheese, shaved ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms.

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$11.00

Deep fried pickle spears served with ranch for dipping.

Pimento Dip

Pimento Dip

$10.00

Wicked pimento dip served with house chips.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Spinach Dip served with house made chips

Sticky Ribs

Sticky Ribs

$12.00

Tender pork tips baked, flash fried and tossed in N&N BBQ sauce.

BBQ Pork Sliders

BBQ Pork Sliders

$12.00

Three pork sliders topped with slaw, pickles and NN bbq sauce.

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$10.00

Romaine hearts, shredded parmesan and sundried tomato croutons with traditional caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$8.00

Romaine hearts, shredded parmesan and sundried tomato croutons with traditional caesar dressing

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$8.00

Sobering comfort food” made with our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket.

Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$5.00

Sobering comfort food” made with our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine, egg, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon, cucumber and red onion with ranch dressing.

Greek Salad Large

Greek Salad Large

$12.00

Chopped greens, tomato, olives, cucumber, pepperoncini and marinated feta cheese tossed in Greek dressing.

Greek Salad Small

Greek Salad Small

$9.00

Chopped greens, tomato, olives, cucumber, pepperoncini and marinated feta cheese tossed in Greek dressing.

Nic & Norman's Salad Large

Nic & Norman's Salad Large

$10.00

Baby mixed lettuce, candied pecans, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Nic & Norman's Salad Small

Nic & Norman's Salad Small

$8.00

Baby mixed lettuce, candied pecans, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Powerblend Salad Large

Powerblend Salad Large

$12.00

Mixture of seven superfoods plus almonds, cranberries, avocado and feta cheese tossed in a vidalia onion dressing.

Powerblend Salad Small

Powerblend Salad Small

$9.00

Mixture of seven superfoods plus almonds, cranberries, avocado and feta cheese tossed in a vidalia onion dressing.

Reedus Ripe

Reedus Ripe

$9.00

Sliced ripe tomatoes, arugula, almonds and feta topped with a balsamic glaze.

Soup Du Jour Bowl

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$6.00

Soup of the day

Soup Du Jour Cup

Soup Du Jour Cup

$4.00

cup of soup of the day

Gourmet Burgers

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$15.00

Our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket topped with more pork, slaw, spicy mayo, BBQ sauce and onion straws.

Big Fish Burger

Big Fish Burger

$14.00

Grilled, fried, or blackened haddock dressed with lettuce, tomato, and house made tartar sauce.

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$14.00

Southern fried local chicken breast, pickles, spicy mayo, baby blend lettuce and tomato.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

Our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket patty over baby blend lettuce, onions, tomato, pickles and N&N sauce.

Greg's Pick

Greg's Pick

$15.00

Our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket patty, topped with blackened seasoning, blue cheese, baby blend lettuce, caramelized onions and tomato.

Normans Pick

Normans Pick

$16.00

Impossible brand plant-based patty topped with a fried egg and dressed with beets, avocado, spinach and soy ginger sauce

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$14.00

Australian ground lamb topped with rosemary feta, baby spinach, tomato and tzatziki sauce.

Mexican Burger

Mexican Burger

$15.00

Our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket covered with grilled jalapenos, melted queso, avocado, cilantro lime mayo and pico.

Pimento Bacon Burger

Pimento Bacon Burger

$15.00

Our proprietary blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket patty topped with Wicked pimento cheese, bacon, tomato and arugula.

Turkey Avocado Burger

Turkey Avocado Burger

$14.00

Michigan ground turkey, avocado, arugula and swiss cheese topped with cilantro lime mayo

Smashburger Double

Smashburger Double

$14.00

Double smashburger over spicy mayo, our house made chili, seared jalapenos, queso and original Fritos.

Entrees

Beef Tender Medallions

Beef Tender Medallions

$28.00

Hand cut seasoned tenderloin medallions. Served with sautéed mushrooms, asparagus, mashed potatoes and wine reduction

Brisket Mac and Cheese

Brisket Mac and Cheese

$20.00

Pimento cheese blend topped with smoked brisket, panko breadcrumbs, shredded cheddar and a bbq drizzle

Coca-Cola Pork Shank

Coca-Cola Pork Shank

$22.00

1 1/2 pounds braised and slow cooked in a Coca-Cola reduction. Served over mashed potatoes and cajun cream corn.

Fried Chicken Pot Pie

Fried Chicken Pot Pie

$19.00

Crispy fried chicken and our house made vegetable roux poured over a southern biscuit.

Homestyle Meatloaf

Homestyle Meatloaf

$20.00

Homestyle meatloaf topped with N&N sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and cornbread.

Nic-N-Chicken

Nic-N-Chicken

$19.00

Double breast of chicken seasoned and basted with N&N sauce and topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with mashed potatoes and cajun cream corn

Whiskey Citrus Salmon

Whiskey Citrus Salmon

$22.00

Salmon filet marinated in orange whiskey, grilled and topped with pineapple salsa. Served over superfood greens and mashed potatoes.

NY Strip

NY Strip

$29.00

Hand cut, seasoned, seared and topped with onion straws. Served with roasted potatoes and brussels sprouts

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Crispy tender grit cakes, roasted potatoes and seasoned shrimp topped with mild cajun gravy and sliced grape tomatoes.

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$6.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00
Cajun Cream Corn

Cajun Cream Corn

$5.00
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$5.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$5.00Out of stock
Mash Potatoes

Mash Potatoes

$5.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00
Side Mac n Cheese

Side Mac n Cheese

$6.00
Sidewinders

Sidewinders

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Georgia Peach Cobbler

Georgia Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Peach cobbler served with ice cream

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.00

New York style cheesecake

Molten Bundt

Molten Bundt

$6.00

Chocolate molten lava cake served with ice cream

Bison Burgers

Bison BBQ Burger

Bison BBQ Burger

$18.00
Bison Classic Burger

Bison Classic Burger

$16.00
Bison Mexican Burger

Bison Mexican Burger

$18.00

Bison Pimento Bacon Burger

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Southern Comfort Food & Libations in Downtown Lexington, KY.

Location

135 West Main Street, Lexington, KY 40507

Directions

