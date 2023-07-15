Dinner

Salads

Antipasto Large

$12.50

Antipasto Small

$8.95

Dinner Large

$10.95

Dinner Small

$7.95

Greek Large

$12.50

Greek Small

$8.95

Pasta Dinners

Chicken Parmesan

$17.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.95

Extra Toast

$1.75

Lasagna

$14.95

Meatball

$2.00

Ravioli

$14.95

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$14.95

Spaghetti & Meatball

$14.95

Stuffed Shells

$14.95

Deli

Bruschetta 0.5 Pint

Bruschetta 1 Pint

Bruschetta 1 Quart

Frozen Fresh Pasta 1 Lb

House Vinaigrette Pint

$12.00

House Vinaigrette Quart

$22.95

Lupini Hummus 0.5 Pint

Lupini Hummus 1 Pint

Lupini Hummus 1 Quart

Panettone

$55.00

Pasta Sauce Pint

$7.95

Pasta Sauce Quart

$13.00

Pizza Dough Large

$7.50

Pizza Sauce Pint

$7.95

Pizza Sauce Quart

$13.00

Tapenade 0.5 Pint

Tapenade 1 Pint

Tapenade 1 Quart

Bakery

Biscotti

Bread Loaf

$5.95

Brownie

$6.00

Cannoli

$4.50

Cannoli Shells

$1.95

Challah

$8.95

Ciabatta

$5.95

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Dinner Roll

$0.85

Focaccia

$7.95

Lemon Squares

$4.00

Macaroon

$3.50

Pizzelle

$1.95

Sub Roll

$1.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Extras

Extra Garlic Toast

$3.00

Hot Sausage Link

$3.00

Meatball

$3.00

Meatball in Sauce

$7.95

Mild Sausage Link

$3.00

Sausage in Sauce

$7.95

Subs

Cold Subs

Albacore Tuna Sub

$12.95

Ham & Provolone Half

$8.95

Ham & Provolone Sub

$11.95

Joe's Original Italian Full

$12.50

Roast Beef Sub

$12.50

Turkey & Provolone Sub

$11.95

Hot Subs

Cheesesteak Sub

$14.95

Hand Breaded Chicken Parmesan Sub

$13.95

Hand Rolled Meatball Sub

$12.95

Italian Beef Sub

$13.95

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$12.95

Drinks

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Premium Water

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Can Coke Zero

$1.50

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Squirt

$1.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Can Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Prime (All Flavors)

$3.00

Sparkling Ice

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

San Pellegrino (All Flavors As Well)

$3.00

Sweet & Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Celsius

$3.00

Polara (All Flavors)

$3.00

Pizza

Build Your Own

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$17.75

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$19.00

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$20.00

Pizza 1

12" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

16" Pepperoni

Pizza 2

12" Pizza 2

14" Pizza 2

16" Pizza 2

Pizza 3

12" Pizza 3

14" Pizza 3

16" Pizza 3

Pizza 4

12" Pizza 4

14" Pizza 4

16" Pizza 4

Pizza 5

12" Pizza 5

14" Pizza 5

16" Pizza 5

Pizza 6

12" Pizza 6

14" Pizza 6

16" Pizza 6

Pizza 7

12" Pizza 7

14" Pizza 7

16" Pizza 7

Pizza 8

12" Pizza 8

14" Pizza 8

16" Pizza 8

Pizza 9

12" Pizza 9

14" Pizza 9

16" Pizza 9

Pizza 10

12" Pizza 10

14" Pizza 10

16" Pizza 10

Calzone & French Bread

Calzone

$14.95

Bakery

Biscotti

Bread Loaf

$5.95

Brownie

$6.00

Candy

$1.50

Cannoli

$4.50

Cannoli Bites

$5.00

Cannoli Cookies & Cream

$5.50

Cannoli Nutella

$5.50

Cannoli Shells

$1.95

Cannoli W/ Pistacio

$5.50

Challah

$8.95

Charcutier Baby Bites

$5.99

Charcutier Big Bites

$16.99

Charcutier Little Bites

$9.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Chocolate Dipped Cannoli

$5.50

Ciabatta

$5.95

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Dinner Roll

$0.85

Focaccia

$7.95

Lemon Ricotta Cookies

$5.00

Lemon Squares

$4.00

Limoncello Cheesecake

$6.00

Macaroon

$3.50

Mixed Nut Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Pannacotta

$7.95

Pizzelle

$1.95

Sub Roll

$1.00

Tiramisu

$6.00