Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Long Beach)
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Nice Burger 100% Vegan is proud to be the home of Orange County's First 100% Vegan Charbroiled Burgers. We strive to provide deliciously satisfying and wholesomely familiar plant-based meals in a friendly fast-casual environment.
Location
2222 Michelson Dr, Suite 204, Irvine, CA 92612
