Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Long Beach)

review star

No reviews yet

2222 Michelson Dr

Suite 204

Irvine, CA 92612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.99

Sorizo, Egg, Tots, Guac, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato, Salsa

NiceMUFFIN

NiceMUFFIN

$7.99

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

SPAMMIE BREAKFAST BAGEL

SPAMMIE BREAKFAST BAGEL

$10.99

Spammie, Egg & Cheese

BREAKFAST BURGER

BREAKFAST BURGER

$11.99

Bacon, cheese, eggs, tater tots w/ ketchup

TOAST-ONLINE-LUNCH

BURGERS

NICE BURGER

NICE BURGER

$10.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise, ketchup

NICE BACON

NICE BACON

$11.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise, ketchup, bacon

CALI

CALI

$12.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bacon, guacamole, and Thousand Island sauce

MEXICALI

MEXICALI

$12.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bacon, guacamole, jalapeno & Chipotle sauce

BIG GUY

BIG GUY

$11.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Thousand Island

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

Cheese, bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce

GRILLED SHROOM BURGER

GRILLED SHROOM BURGER

$11.99

Grilled mushroom, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, "Bee Nice" sauce

MAINLANDER 🍍

MAINLANDER 🍍

$11.99

Cheese, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, Teriyaki sauce

JALAPENO

JALAPENO

$10.99

Lettuce, cheese, and jalapeno

FISH FILLET

FISH FILLET

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, w/ tartar sauce

HOT CHICK

HOT CHICK

$11.99

Pickles, Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy

SPICY CHICKEN

SPICY CHICKEN

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, pickle & Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy

PREMIUM SPICY CHICKEN

PREMIUM SPICY CHICKEN

$12.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy

JR. NICE BURGER

JR. NICE BURGER

$6.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion w/ Thousand Island sauce

JR. CHEESEBURGER

JR. CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

Cheese, onions, pickle, ketchup, and mustard

BREAKFAST BURGER

BREAKFAST BURGER

$11.99

Bacon, cheese, eggs, tater tots w/ ketchup

SPAMMIE BREAKFAST BAGEL

SPAMMIE BREAKFAST BAGEL

$10.99

Spammie, Egg & Cheese

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

HOT CHICK

HOT CHICK

$11.99

Pickles, Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy

SPICY CHICKEN

SPICY CHICKEN

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, pickle & Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy

PREMIUM SPICY CHICKEN

PREMIUM SPICY CHICKEN

$12.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy

FISH SANDWICH

FISH FILLET

FISH FILLET

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, w/ tartar sauce

SIDES

FRIEND FRIES
$3.99

FRIEND FRIES

$3.99
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$4.49

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.49
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$4.49
CHICKEN NUGGETS - 6PC
$5.99

CHICKEN NUGGETS - 6PC

$5.99
CHICKEN TENDERS - 3PC
$7.99

CHICKEN TENDERS - 3PC

$7.99

DESSERTS & DRINKS

CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$6.99
CHOCOLATE CLASSIC BAR

CHOCOLATE CLASSIC BAR

$3.99Out of stock

Get ready for the creamiest Mylk Chocolate Bar you have ever tried! These bars are completely vegan but you would never know! The most common reactions we get with this bar include: "Wow, this is creamy!", "Best Mylk Chocolate Bar ever!", and "I can't believe this is vegan!". INGREDIENTS: Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Butter*, Cacao Liquor*, Coconut Milk Powder* (dehydrated coconut milk*, tapioca maltodextrin*, acacia fiber*), Vanilla Extract*, Sunflower Lecithin*, Salt. *Organic ALLERGEN STATEMENT: Contains coconut. Made in a facility free from milk, gluten, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts (except for coconuts). For the People (direct trade cacao), For the Planet (compostable wrappers), For the Animals (cruelty-free, vegan, and partner with animal sanctuaries)

CHOCOLATE RICE CRUNCH BAR

CHOCOLATE RICE CRUNCH BAR

$3.99Out of stock

Our pride and joy, the "Signature Mylk Chocolate Rice Crunch". This delicious and creamy bar contains crispy rice crunch inclusions, making each indulgent bite taste like Heaven on Earth. INGREDIENTS: Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Butter*, Cacao Liquor*, Coconut Milk Powder* (dehydrated coconut milk*, tapioca maltodextrin*, acacia fiber*), Brown Rice Crisp*, Vanilla Extract*, Sunflower Lecithin*, Salt. *Organic ALLERGEN STATEMENT: Contains coconut. Made in a facility free from milk, gluten, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts (except for coconuts). For the People (direct trade cacao), For the Planet (compostable wrappers), For the Animals (cruelty-free, vegan, and partner with animal sanctuaries)

SAUCES

EXTRA SAUCE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Nice Burger 100% Vegan is proud to be the home of Orange County's First 100% Vegan Charbroiled Burgers. We strive to provide deliciously satisfying and wholesomely familiar plant-based meals in a friendly fast-casual environment.

Location

