Nice Burger 100% Vegan - Stanton

review star

No reviews yet

7104 Katella Avenue

Stanton, CA 90680

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST BURGER

BREAKFAST BURGER

$11.99

Cheese, Bacon, Egg, Tater Tot, Ketchup

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.99

Sorizo, Egg, Tater Tot, Guacamole, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Chipotle

Nice Muffin

Nice Muffin

$7.99

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

SPAMMIE BREAKFAST BAGEL

SPAMMIE BREAKFAST BAGEL

$10.99

Cheese, Spammie, Egg

BURGERS

NICE BURGER

NICE BURGER

$10.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise, Ketchup

NICE BACON

NICE BACON

$11.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Bacon

CALI

CALI

$12.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, Guacamole, Thousand Island

MEXICALI

MEXICALI

$12.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Guacamole, Jalapeno, Chipotle

BIG GUY

BIG GUY

$11.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Thousand Island

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, BBQ

GRILLED SHROOM BURGER

GRILLED SHROOM BURGER

$11.99

Cheese, Grilled Mushroom, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, "Bee Nice" Honey Mustard

MAINLANDER 🍍

MAINLANDER 🍍

$11.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pineapple, Onion, Mayonnaise, Teriyaki

JALAPENO

JALAPENO

$10.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno, Chipotle

JR. NICE BURGER

JR. NICE BURGER

$6.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Thousand Island

JR. CHEESEBURGER

JR. CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

Onion, Pickle, Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

HOT CHICK

HOT CHICK

$11.99

Pickle, Chipotle

SPICY CHICKEN

SPICY CHICKEN

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Chipotle

PREMIUM SPICY CHICKEN

PREMIUM SPICY CHICKEN

$12.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Chipotle

FISH SANDWICH

FISH FILLET

FISH FILLET

$10.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar

SIDES

FRIEND FRIES

FRIEND FRIES

$3.99
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.49
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$4.49
CHICKEN NUGGETS - 6PC

CHICKEN NUGGETS - 6PC

$5.99
CHICKEN TENDERS - 3PC

CHICKEN TENDERS - 3PC

$7.99

SWEETS

SOFT SERVE 🍦

SOFT SERVE 🍦

$4.99
SHAKE

SHAKE

$6.99
CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$6.99Out of stock
Strawberry Dreamcake

Strawberry Dreamcake

$5.99Out of stock

DRINKS

DRINK

DRINK

$2.49
Kombucha

Kombucha

Liquid Death

Liquid Death

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.99

SAUCES

EXTRA SAUCE

Utensil Option - REQUIRED for Utensils

Add For Utensils

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

100% Vegan Burger Restaurant

Website

Location

7104 Katella Avenue, Stanton, CA 90680

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

