Nice n Easy 106 North Nugent Avenue

106 North Nugent Avenue

Johnson City, TX 78636

BEER

Ilk - 12 OZ DRAFT

$6.00

ILK - 500 ML TO GO

$10.00

Cask 12 OZ

$6.00

12 OZ WETSUIT

$6.00

500ML BOTTLE

$10.00

8 OZ - YOKEFELLOW FRIEND BEER

$4.00

12 OZ - YOKEFELLOW FRIEND BEER

$6.00

750 ML BOTTLE - YOKEFELLOW FRIEND BEER

$16.00

Cask 12 OZ

$6.00

8 OZ - YOKEFELLOW CREEK BEER

$4.00

12 OZ - YOKEFELLOW CREEK BEER

$6.00

750 ML BOTTLE - YOKEFELLOW CREEK BEER

$16.00

SUENO - 12 OZ

$7.00

SUENO - 750ML TO GO

$17.00

OLDER BEER - 500ML BOTTLE TO GO

$16.00

GOLDEN WISDOM IPA 12 OZ DRAFT

$6.00

CANTILLON KRIEK - 10 OZ DRAFT

$12.00

DALMATIENNE - 10 OZ DRAFT

$8.00

FANTOME SAISON - 750ML

$25.00

DALMATIENNE

$25.00

10 OZ - LONE STAR MUG

$2.75

LAST LIGHT PORTER - 12 OZ

$6.00

HESKY CZESKY - 12 OZ

$6.00

KOALA TAKEDOWN

$6.00

SHOWROOM DUMMIES

$6.00

8 OZ - TARAS BOULBA

$4.00

10 OZ - TARAS BOULBA

$6.00

330 ML BOTTLE - TARAS BOULBA

$7.00

HAN'S PILS

$6.00

GRAPEFRUIT RADLER

$6.00

12 OZ - LO HEFF

$6.00

16 OZ - LIGHTNING

$6.00

16 OZ - HELLES

$6.00

OLD RASPUTIN

$6.00

FRANZ MEREDITH

$12.00

MADAME R. GALLE

$12.00

ANA

$12.00

CHANTERELLE

$35.00

TONIC

$25.00Out of stock

MUMM

$25.00

WILD CHERRY

$35.00

2 BEER SERVICE

$10.00

CLARIFIED RUM PUNCH

RUM PUNCH ONSITE

$13.00

RUM PUNCH TO GO

$22.00

MARGARITA

6 OZ - MARGARITA

$10.00

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Ojo Verde

$10.00

BUENA MEDICINA

BUENA MEDICINA - TEQUILA ONLY

$12.00

BUENA MEDICINA - MEZCAL SPLIT

$14.00

TOKYO TEA

TOKYO TEA

$12.00

SINGAPORE SLING

SINGAPORE SLING

$13.00

PAINKILLER

8 OZ PAINKILLER

$12.00

BLACK WALNUT OLD FASHIONED

3 OZ -BLACK WALNUT OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

TO GO - BLACK WALNUT OLD FASHIONED

$20.00

PIMM'S CUP

PIMM'S CUP

$8.00

Pimm's No. 1 Bombay Sapphire Gin, Lemon, Ginger Ale

NEGRONI

NEGRONI

$12.00

TO GO - NEGRONI

$20.00

GIN LIMEADE

GIN LIMEADE

$8.00

REAL SPIRITS G&T

REAL SPIRITS G&T

$10.00

APEROL SPRITZ

APEROL SPRITZ

$8.00

+ GIN

$3.00

+ TEQUILA

$3.00

+ MEZCAL

$5.00

+ CHARTREUSE

$5.00

PALOMA

PALOMA

$8.00

ALPINE SWIZZLE

ALPINE SWIZZLE

$15.00

JELLO SHOTS

JELLO SHOT

$3.00

FRENCH 75

FRENCH 75

$10.00

RANCH WATER

Ranch Water

$8.00

Espolon Tequila, Vid Mezcal, Lime, Watermelon, Soda

CAMPARI SODA

CAMPARI SODA

$5.00

PAPER PLANE

PAPER PLANE

$12.00

WELL OLD FASHIONED

EVAN WILLIAMS OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

HOT TODDY

EVAN WILLIAMS HOT TODDY

$9.00

ROWAN'S CREEK HOT TODDY

$12.00

NOAH'S MILL HOT TODDY

$13.00

HOLIDAY B AND B

B AND B

$13.00

LIGHTSOME 2021

LIGHTSOME GLASS - 5 OZ

$12.00

LIGHTSOME - BTG

$35.00

LIGHTSOME - BOTTLE ONSITE

$45.00

Boojahlay

$9.00

MARTHA STOUMAN

BENCHLANDS - 5 OZ GLASS

$12.00

SYLVAIN BOCK

RAFFUT - 5 OZ GLASS

$9.00

RAFFUT - BOTTLE

$45.00

FRESH FROM THE TANK

5 OZ - RED - FRESH FROM THE TANK

$8.00

5 OZ - PINK - FRESH FROM THE TANK

$8.00

5 OZ - WHITE - FRESH FROM THE TANK

$8.00

3L - RED - FRESH FROM THE TANK

$50.00

3L - PINK - FRESH FROM THE TANK

$50.00

3L - WHITE - FRESH FROM THE TANK

$50.00

HURLUBURLU

5 OZ - HURLUBURLU

$12.00

BUBBLES

HILD ELBLING BOTTLE

$45.00

ALMATEA LOXAREL BOTTLE

$45.00

HILD ELBLING SEKT - GLASS

$12.00

MONTELVINI - PROSECCO GLASS

$8.00

MONTELVINI - BOTTLE

$38.00

MICHAEL MALAT BRUT - BOTTLE

$75.00

UNDER THE WIRE - 2017 BROSSEAU CHARDONNAY

$130.00

PERSEVAL - FARGE - CHAMPAGNE

$130.00

VADIN PLATEAU - SYMBIOSE ROSE

$95.00

2 GLASSES OF WINE SERVICE

2 GLASSES OF WINE - MONDAY MEETUP

$15.00

BROC CELLARS

LOVE RED - GLASS

$10.00

LOVE RED - BOTTLE

$40.00

CLOS DES CITOTS

POIRE DE NORMANDIE

$20.00

LAURENT SAILLARD

LA PAIRE

$45.00

UN ETE PARTAGE

$45.00

BROC CELLARS

LOVE RED

$40.00

RUM

PUSSER'S

$6.00

FLOR DE CANA

$6.00

PLANTATION STIGGIN'S PINEAPPLE

$9.00

PLANTATION 3 STAR (WHITE RUM)

$6.00

HAMILTON JAMAICAN BLACK

$8.00

WHISKEY

EVAN WILLIAMS BONDED

$6.00

ROWAN'S CREEK

$8.00

NOAH'S MILL BOURBON

$9.00

BALCONES LINEAGE

$9.00

RITTENHOUSE RYE

$7.00

+SODA

$1.00

+GINGER

$1.50

+ ROCK

$0.75

SCOTCH

GLENLIVET 12 YEAR

$10.00

BALVENIE DOUBLE WOOD

$12.00

CAOL ILA 12 YEAR

$14.00

+ ROCK

$0.75

AGAVE

LUNAZUL

$6.00

ESPOLON

$7.00

EL JIMADOR

$7.00

DEL MAGUEY - VIDA

$8.00

REY CAMPERO CUISHE

$18.00

LA HIGUERRA CUCHARILLA

$20.00

VAGO - ELOTE

$12.00

REAL SPIRITS - TOTEM

$14.00

+SODA

$1.00

+ ROCK

$0.75

GIN

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$6.00

ST. GEORGE TERROIR

$8.00

REAL SPIRITS GIN

$9.00

+TONIC

$1.50

+SODA

$1.00

+BLOODY MARY

$2.50

+GINGER

$1.50

+JUICE

$1.50

VODKA

DRIPPING SPRINGS

$6.00

+TONIC

$1.50

+SODA

$1.00

+GINGER

$1.50

+REDBULL

$2.50

+BLOODY MARY

$2.50

VSFAD

$10.00

LIQUEURS

COINTREAU

$7.00

AMARO NONINO

$7.00

GREEN CHARTREUSE

$12.00

PERNOD ABSINTHE

$12.00

YELLOW CHARTREUSE

$12.00

FERNET BRANCA

$7.00

FERNET MENTHA

$7.00

APEROL

$7.00

CAMPARI

$7.00

DOM BENEDICTINE

$12.00

COURVOIRSIER

$12.00

CHERRY HEERING

$8.00

MIDORI

$8.00

+ SODA

$1.00

+ ROCK

$0.75

FRITO PIE

FRITO PIE

$10.00

COMPLETO

COMPLETO AND CHIPS

$10.00

ADD DAWG

$5.00

PLAIN HOTDOG

PLAIN HOTDOG

$3.25

CHILI DAWG

CHILI DAWG AND CHIPS

$10.00

CHIPS N GUAC

CHIPS N GUAC

$8.00

CHIPS N QUESO

CHIPS N QUESO

$8.00

QUESO SUPREMO

$12.00

CUP OF CHILI

CUP OF CHILI

$6.00

SNACKS

Bag of Chips

$1.50

FOOD

PLAIN HOTDOG

$5.00

CUP OF CHILI

$6.00

SALAD

$8.00

CHIPS

$2.00

STROOP WAFFLE

$2.00

DRINKS

LIVE OAK HEFF

$6.00

LIVE OAK PILZ

$6.00

CELEBRATION IPA

$6.00

BLACK WALNUT OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

HOT TODDY

$9.00

MULLED WINE

$10.00

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

+ IRISH CREAM

$3.00

+ WHISKEY

$3.00

SODA

$3.00

IRISH CREAM NEAT

$6.00

WHISKEY NEAT

$6.00

NA BEVVIES

Coca Cola Classic

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Rambler Sparkling

$3.00

Hibiscus Mint Tea

$3.00

MOCKTAIL

$5.00

APPAREL

(S) ORIGINAL GREY T-SHIRT

$20.00

(M) ORIGINAL GREY T-SHIRT

$20.00

(L) ORIGINAL GREY T-SHIRT

$20.00

(XL) ORIGINAL GREY T-SHIRT

$20.00

(XXL) ORIGINAL GREY T-SHIRT

$20.00Out of stock

SKY BLUE YOKEFELLOW HAT

$25.00

(S) ORIGINAL WHITE SHIRT

$20.00

(M) ORIGINAL WHITE SHIRT

$20.00

(L) ORIGINAL WHITE SHIRT

$20.00

(XL) ORIGINAL WHITE SHIRT

$20.00

(XXL) ORIGINAL WHITE SHIRT

$20.00Out of stock

ACCESSORIES

COOZIES

$2.00

CREEK BEER TAPE

$10.00

STICKERS

LONG

$1.00

CIRCLE

$1.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday2:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Keep it nice and take it easy!

Location

106 North Nugent Avenue, Johnson City, TX 78636

Directions

Gallery
Nice n Easy image

