Nice Pizza

1,841 Reviews

$

340 Franklin Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Salads

La Verte

$10.00

La Salade De Chevre

$12.00

La Nicoise

$14.00

La Roquefort

$13.00

La Tropicale

$12.00

Salad Nordiue

$14.00

Burrata Salad

$14.00

Salade Mixte

$11.00

Salade du Jour

$10.00+

Plateaux

Boarsd Cheese 4pcs

$13.00

Boarsd Charcuterie

$15.00

Cocktail De Crevettes

$14.00

Tapas

Oysters Half Shell

$2.50

Brochette De Merguez

$11.00

Moules a la catalane

$10.00

Tomates provencales

$10.00

Carpaccio

$16.00

plateau de charcuterie

$16.00

plateau de fromages

$15.00

tomates provencales

$10.00

Cocktail de crevettes

$15.00

Moules Marinieres

$15.00

Buffalo Hot Wings

$9.00

Duck Confit

$19.00

Sandwiches

Le vegetarien

$10.00

Le Mozza

$10.00

Le Merguez

$11.00

Sandwich du Jour

$10.00+

Pan Bagna

$11.00

Nice Pizza Burger

$13.00

Pizza

12" La Marguerite

$16.00

16" La Marguerite

$20.00

12" La Vegetarienne

$19.00

16" La Vegetarienne

$25.00

12" La Reine

$18.00

16" La Reine

$24.00

12" La Chevre

$19.00

16" La Chevre

$25.00

12" La Pepperoni

$17.00

16" La Pepperoni

$21.00

12" La Quatre Fromages

$19.00

16" La Quatre Fromages

$25.00

12" La Poulaga

$18.00

16" La Poulaga

$24.00

12" La Canibale

$19.00

16" La Canibale

$25.00

12" La Caprese

$18.00

16" La Caprese

$24.00

12" La Baltique

$20.00

16" La Baltique

$26.00

12" L' Italienne

$18.00

16" L' Italienne

$24.00

12" La Provencale

$17.00

16" La Provencale

$23.00

12" L' Orientale

$20.00

16" L' Orientale

$26.00

12'' La Printaniere

$19.00

16'' La Printaniere

$25.00

La Calzone

$24.00

12" La Mozza - prosciutto

$19.00

16" La Mozza - prosciutto

$25.00

12" La Montagnarde

$19.00

16" La Montagnarde

$25.00

12" La Savoyarde

$18.00

16" La Savoyarde

$24.00

12" La Campagnarde

$19.00

16" La Campagnarde

$25.00

12" La Florentine

$18.00

16" La Florentine

$24.00

12" Half and Half

16" Half and Half

Happy Hour Pizza

$13.00

Spicy Oil

$1.00

Desserts

Chocolate Souffle

$8.00

Lemon Tarte

$8.00

Tarte Tatin

$8.00

Dessert du Jour

$8.00

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Vegetable Slice

$3.50

Special Slice

$3.50

SIDES

Fries

$5.00

Veggies

$5.00

Sodas

Coca cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orangina

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Blood Orange

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Limonata

$3.50

Juices

Apple

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Iced tea

$4.00

Drip coffee

$2.50
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

340 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Directions

Nice Pizza image

