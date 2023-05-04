Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Nice Slice

review star

No reviews yet

767 Westminster

Providence, RI 02903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

18" Margherita Pizza

$25.00

Tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil. 8 slices

18" Build Your Own Pizza

$23.00

8 slices

18" Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

The classic, cheese and pepperoni. 8 slices

PIZZA

Build Your Own Pizza

18" Build Your Own Pizza

$23.00

8 slices

Specialty Pizzas

18" Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

The classic, cheese and pepperoni. 8 slices

18" Margherita Pizza

$25.00

Tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil. 8 slices

18" Margherita with Roni Pizza

$27.00

Tomato sauce, basil, roni, fresh mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil. 8 slices

18" Roni Special Pizza

$27.00

Pepperoni, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic and extra virgin olive oil. 8 slices

18" Cranberry Picnic Pizza

$25.00

Spinach, almonds, dried cranberries and feta. 8 slices

18" La Strada Pizza

$25.00

Arugula, garlic, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. 8 slices

18" La Strada with Proscuitto Pizza

$28.00

Arugula, garlic,, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. 8 slices

18" Figgy Stardust Pizza

$25.00

Figs, arugula, fresh mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil. 8 slices

18" Figgy Stardust with Prosciutto Pizza

$28.00

Figs, arugula, fresh mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil. 8 slices

18" Pesto with Tomato Pizza

$25.00

Basil pesto sauce and cheese

18" Pesto with Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Basil pesto sauce and cheese. 8 slices

18" White Pizza

$25.00

Ricotta on top of our cheese blend, black pepper and extra virgin olive oil. 8 slices

18" Joy Ride Pizza

$25.00

Spinach, ricotta cheese, garlic, black pepper and extra virgin olive oil. 8 slices

18" Earth Crisis Pizza

$25.00

Spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts and tomato sauce. 8 slices

18" Greek Pie

$25.00

Spinach, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, feta and peppercorn parm. 8 slices

18" Veggie Supreme Pizza

$27.00

Mushroom, olives, red and green peppers and onion. 8 slices

18" Supreme Pizza

$29.00

Sausage, roni, mushroom, olives, red and green peppers and onion. 8 slices

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.00

BBQ sauce and marinated chicken breast. 8 slices

18" BBQ Steak and Bacon Pizza

$27.00

BBQ sauce, shaved steak and bacon. 8 slices

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Marinated chicken breast with spicy Buffalo sauce. 8 slices

18" Fusiform Gyrus Pizza

$25.00

Our signature inside out 1/2 and 1/2 BBQ-Buffalo. 8 slices

18" Parallel Universe Pizza

$25.00

Bacon, ricotta and scallions. 8 slices

18" Dymaxion Pizza

$27.00

Chicken breast, bacon, tomato and creamy peppercorn parm. 8 slices

18" Depth Charge with Pepperoncini Pizza

$27.00

Ricotta, meatball, tomato sauce with or without pepperoncini. 8 slices

18"Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$27.00

Steak, green and red peppers, onion and mushroom. 8 slices

18" Space Junk Pizza

$25.00

Marinated chicken breast, broccoli and peppercorn parm. 8 slices

1\2 + 1\2 Specialties

1\2 + 1\2 Specialties

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian cheese pizza

$25.00

Sicilian pepperoni pizza

$27.00

Build Your Own Vegan Pizza

18" Build Your Own Vegan pizza

$21.00

Vegan Specialty Pizza

Vegan Plain Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce and cheese substitute. 8 slices

Vegan Margherita Pizza

$26.00

Tomato sauce, basil and extra virgin olive oil. 8 slices

Vegan Cranberry Picnic Pizza

$26.00

Dried cranberries, spinach, feta and almonds

Vegan BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Vegan chicken and BBQ sauce. 8 slices

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Vegan Chicken and Buffalo sauce. 8 slices

Vegan La Strada Pizza

$26.00

Arugula, garlic and cherry tomatoes. 8 slices

Vegan Veggie Supreme Pizza

$28.00

Mushroom, olive, red and green peppers and onions. 8 slices

Vegan Space Junk Pizza

$26.00

Vegan chicken, broccoli and perppercorn parm. 8 slices

Vegan Earth Crisis Pizza

$25.00

Spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, tomato sauce and cheese. 8 slices

Vegan Philly chicken cheesesteak

$28.00

Vegan chicken, green and red peppers, onion, mushrooms and vegan ranch

Vegan Fusiform Gyrus aka the “fusi”

$26.00

inside out, bullseye 1/2 and 1/2. Buffalo fake chicken center with outer rings of BBQ fake chicken rings.

1\2 + 1\2 Vegan Specialty

1\2 + 1\2 Vegan Specialty Pizzas

Ranch Vegan (side)

Ranch (vegan)

$1.75

Ranch (side)

Ranch (side)

$1.00

Vegan Ranch (side)

$2.00

Gluten-Free 10" Personal

Gluten-Free 10" Personal Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Gluten-Free 10" Personal Specialty

Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Cheese and pepperoni

Gluten Free Margherita

$13.00

Cheese, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO

Gluten Free Margheroni

$13.00

Cheese, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, pepperoni, EVOO

Gluten Free Crandberry Picnic

$13.00

Cheese, spinach, dried cranberries, almonds, feta

Gluten Free La Strada

$13.00

Cheese, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula, garlic, pecorino, EVOO

Gluten Free Figgy Stardus

$13.00

Cheese, fresh mozzarella, dried figs, arugula, pecorino

Gluten Free White

$13.00

Cheese, ricotta, EVOO, black pepper

Gluten Free Joy Ride

$13.00

Cheese, spinach, ricotta, garlic, EVOO, black pepper

Gluten Free Veggie Supreme

$13.00

Cheese, tomato sauce, green & red peppers, olives, onions, mushroom

Gluten Free Greek

$13.00

Cheese, spinach, olives, cherry gtomatoes, feta, red onion

Gluten Free Pesto Tomato

$13.00

Gluten Free cheese, pesto sauce, cherry tomatoes

Gluten-Free 10" Personal Vegan Pizza

Gluten-free 10" Personal Vegan Pizza

$13.00

Drinks

Boylan's

$2.75

Coke/Diet

$2.75

Galvanini

$3.25

La Sicilia

$2.75

Lemon Coco

$2.50

Maine Root/blue/sars

$3.00

Mexi Coke

$2.75

Mexi Sprite

$2.75

Nantucket Nectar

$3.00

Panna Water

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$1.75

RC Cola

$2.50

San Pellegrino Soda (Can)

$2.75

Virgil's

$2.75

Panna

$2.50

misc.

T-SHIRTS

Shortsleeve

SantaCruz Grey

$15.00

Gift Cards

$25

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
You Can't Crush the Dream

Location

767 Westminster, Providence, RI 02903

Directions

