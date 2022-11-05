Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hello Darling Cafe

1610 Little Raven St #110

Denver, CO 80202

Cocktails

Negroni

$12.00

Gin + Campari + Vermouth

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Whiskey + Sugar + Water + Bitters

Sazerac

$12.00

Martinez

$12.00

Gin + Vermouth + Luxardo + Orange Bitters

Clover Club

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Tequila + Agave + Triple Sec + Lime

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Rum + Cane Sugar + Lime

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Vodka + Coffee Liqueur + Espresso + Demerara

Mule

$12.00

Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Vodka & Tonic

$12.00

Lemon Martini

$10.00

Screw Driver

$12.00

Open Drink

Coffee

Latte

$5.00

12oz

Flat White

$4.50

8oz

Cortado

$4.00

4oz

Espresso

$3.50

2oz

Americano

$4.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Brew

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

12oz

Matcha Latte

$5.00

12oz

Cappuccino

$4.50

London Fog

$4.50

Carajillo

$6.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Cab Sauv

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

White Sparkling

$10.00

N/A

Open N/A Bev

$6.00

Perrier

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

N/A Mule

$5.00

Beer

Coors Light

$5.00

Breck Lager

$7.00

Breck Juicy IPA

$7.00

AM Food

Chicken Chorizo Burrito

$8.00

Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Cheese

Sausage Burrito

$8.00

Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Cheese

Veggie Burrito

$8.00

Eggs, Sausage, Potatoes, Cheese

Buttered Croissant

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Hatch Green Chili

$5.00

Morning Bun

$5.00

Raspberry Wht Chocolate Scone

$5.00

Muffin

$5.00

Peach N Cream Danish

$5.00

Open Coffee/Bakery

$60.00

Employee Burrito

$3.75

Fruit

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

From morning espresso to an evening cocktail, we strive for a unique setting for your enjoyment.

Location

Directions

