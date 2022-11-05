Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Costa Mesa)

2,396 Reviews

$$

615 W 19TH ST

COSTA MESA, CA 92627

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIEND FRIES
TATER TOTS
NICE BURGER

BURGERS

NICE BURGER

NICE BURGER

$10.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise, ketchup

NICE BACON

NICE BACON

$11.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise, ketchup, bacon

CALI

CALI

$12.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bacon, guacamole, and Thousand Island sauce

MEXICALI

MEXICALI

$12.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bacon, guacamole, jalapeno & Chipotle sauce

BIG GUY

BIG GUY

$11.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Thousand Island

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

Cheese, bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce

GRILLED SHROOM BURGER

GRILLED SHROOM BURGER

$11.99

Grilled mushroom, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, "Bee Nice" sauce

MAINLANDER

MAINLANDER

$11.99

Cheese, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, Teriyaki sauce

JALAPENO

JALAPENO

$10.99

Lettuce, cheese, and jalapeno

BREAKFAST BURGER

BREAKFAST BURGER

$11.99

Bacon, cheese, eggs, tater tots w/ ketchup

SPAMMIE BREAKFAST BAGEL

SPAMMIE BREAKFAST BAGEL

$10.99

Spammie, Egg & Cheese

JR. NICE BURGER

JR. NICE BURGER

$6.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion w/ Thousand Island sauce

JR. CHEESEBURGER

JR. CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

Cheese, onions, pickle, ketchup, and mustard

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

HOT CHICK

HOT CHICK

$11.99

Pickles, Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy

SPICY CHICKEN

SPICY CHICKEN

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, pickle & Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy

PREMIUM SPICY CHICKEN

PREMIUM SPICY CHICKEN

$12.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & Chipotle sauce. Contains: Soy

FISH SANDWICH

FISH FILLET

FISH FILLET

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, w/ tartar sauce

SIDES

FRIEND FRIES

FRIEND FRIES

$3.99
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.49
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$4.49
CHICKEN NUGGETS - 6PC

CHICKEN NUGGETS - 6PC

$5.99
CHICKEN TENDERS - 3PC

CHICKEN TENDERS - 3PC

$7.99

SWEETS

SHAKE

$6.99+
SOFT SERVE 🍦

SOFT SERVE 🍦

$4.99
CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$6.99

DRINKS

DRINK

DRINK

$2.49

SAUCES

EXTRA SAUCE

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

OC's First 100% Vegan Charbroiled Burgers. Our mission is to provide deliciously satisfying and wholesomely familiar plant-based meals in a friendly fast-casual environment.

Website

Location

615 W 19TH ST, COSTA MESA, CA 92627

Directions

Gallery
Nice Guys image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Crack Shack Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 7,099
196 East 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 1,025
171 E 17th St Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Tavern & Bowl - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
1875 Newport Blvd,Ste L1-111 Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Hennessey's Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
1773 Newport Boulevard Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sevilla Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
1870 Harbor Blvd Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
The Harp Inn - 130 E 17th St
orange starNo Reviews
130 E 17th St Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in COSTA MESA

Umami Burger - Costa Mesa
orange star4.5 • 9,138
2981 Bristol St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 7,099
196 East 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Al's New York Cafe
orange star4.6 • 4,338
1673 Irvine Ave B Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Arc Food & Libations
orange star4.5 • 3,291
3321 Hyland Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,625
1420 Baker St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Beach Pit BBQ - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,201
1676 Tustin Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near COSTA MESA
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston