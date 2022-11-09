NICE MATIN
992 Reviews
$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Serving an impressive array of Riviera-inspired specialties and other classic favorites, Nice Matin received “2 Stars” from The New York Times and Crain’s New York, and “2 1/2 Stars” from The Daily News and New York Post. We are pleased to offer our superb cuisine for delivery & pick up to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home or office.
201 W 79th St, New York, NY 10024
