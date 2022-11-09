Restaurant header imageView gallery

NICE MATIN

992 Reviews

$$$

201 W 79th St

New York, NY 10024

Order Again

Popular Items

Apple Tart

BREAKFAST BREADS & PASTRIES

Toasted Morning Breads

$7.00

toasted brioche, multigrain and pumpernickel - walnut raisin with butter, jam & marmalade

Croissant

$6.00

with butter, jam & marmalade

Blueberry Muffin

$6.00

with butter, jam & marmalade

Lemon - Poppy Seed Scones

$6.00

with butter, jam & marmalade

Toasted Bagel

$5.00

with butter, jam & marmalade

Gluten Free Bagel

$6.00

toasted with butter, jam & marmalade

Almond Croissant

$6.00

FRUITS & GRAINS

Perfect Grapefruit Segments

$10.00

with sliced apples, honey & granola

Seasonal Berries

$12.00

fresh seasonal berries topped with yogurt & a spoonful of granola

House Made Granola

$11.00

toasted organic oats, hazelnuts and almonds with raisins and dried cranberries. Choice of milk or yogurt Nuts can not be removed

McCann's Irish Oatmeal

$12.00

sliced bananas, raisins, brown sugar

Just the Berries

$10.00

fresh seasonal berries

Melon Bowl

$12.00

sweet cantaloupe topped with plain organic yogurt

ENTREES

AMERICAN BREAKFAST

$24.00

small juice, choice of any breakfast entree, coffee or tea

Goat Cheese Omelette

$18.00

three egg French omelette stuffed with goat cheese, spinach & basil with potatoes, salad & grain toast

Gruyere Omelette

$19.00

braised leeks, fines herbs, petite salade, potatoes, toast

Avocado Omelette

$20.00

three egg French omelette stuffed with avocado, cheddar cheese & chives with potatoes, salad & grain toast

Farmer's Frittata

$20.00

summer harvest vegetables, feta, tomato, basil pesto, petite salad, potatoes, toast

Bacon Benedict

$22.00

toasted english muffin, griddled canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs & hollandaise with potatoes & salad

Salmon Benedict

$22.00

toasted english muffin, smoked salmon, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise with potatoes & salad

Spicy Lamb Merguez Scramble

$22.00

tomato coulis, crème fraiche, salad, potatoes, toast

Shakshuka

$20.00

3 eggs baked in spicy tomato sauce topped with cilantro, avocado & ricotta salata with grain toast

Brioche French Toast

$14.00

banana - rum anglaise, maple syrup, strawberries

Vanilla Malt Waffle

$16.00

whipped cream, mixed berries, vermont maple syrup

Acme Smoked Salmon Bagel

$19.00

toasted Orwasher’s bagel, Acme smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomatoes, capers, onions, petite salade

SIDES

Avocado Mousse (Side)

$2.00

Black Label Bacon

$7.00

Breakfast Potatoes (Side)

$5.00

Canadian Bacon

$7.00

Cream Cheese (Side)

$1.50

Cure 81 Ham

$7.00

English Muffin (Side)

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Pita (Side)

$3.00

Ratatouille

$7.00

Salad

$7.00

mixed greens & cherry tomatoes with red wine vinaigrette

Dessert

Berries & Cream

$10.00

vanilla - chantilly cream, mint

Gourmandises

$10.00

brown sugar crumble, vanilla - chantilly cream

Apple Tart

$12.00

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Pellegrino 750ml.

$6.00Out of stock

Panna 750ml.

$6.00

Coke (Can)

$3.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$3.00

Sprite (Can)

$3.00

Pellegrino Ginger Beer Small bottles

$3.00

London Essence Tonic Small bottles

$3.00

Red Bull

$9.00

O.J. Squeezed to Order

$6.00

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

10oz. glass Lambeth Groves freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

Lemonade

$5.00

10oz. glass Lambeth Groves fresh lemonade, served chilled with ice

Mint Lemonade

$8.00

fresh muddled mint shaken with ice and Lambeth Groves fresh lemonade

Iced Mighty Leaf Fresh Brewed Tea

$4.25

Single Origin Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

BEER

Meteor Pilsner 11.2oz

$7.00

Weihenstephaner Hefe 11.2oz

$7.00

Weihenstephaner Dunkel 16oz.

$10.00

Estrella Daura Damm Gluten Free 12oz.

$6.00Out of stock

Saison Dupont 13oz.

$14.00

Delirium Tremens Belgian Strong 11oz

$14.00

Founders Porter 12oz.

$7.00

Eric Bordelet Sidre 12oz.

$14.00

Clausthaler NA

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving an impressive array of Riviera-inspired specialties and other classic favorites, Nice Matin received “2 Stars” from The New York Times and Crain’s New York, and “2 1/2 Stars” from The Daily News and New York Post. We are pleased to offer our superb cuisine for delivery & pick up to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home or office.

Location

201 W 79th St, New York, NY 10024

Directions

