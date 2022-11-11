The Cajun Crab Big Booty Trudy’s “This Thursday”
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Orders will be available for pick up Tuesday at Big Booty Trudy’s In Salina!
Location
509 South Broadway Boulevard, Salina, KS 67401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Fieldhouse Sports Grill & Taps - McPherson
3.5 • 34
2218 E Kansas Ave McPherson, KS 67460
View restaurant
Happy Swede Restaurant * Ice Cream Saloon * Drive Thru - 435 E McPherson St
No Reviews
435 E Mcpherson st Lindsborg, KS 67456
View restaurant
American Seoul - 1514 East 4th Avenue
No Reviews
1514 East 4th Avenue Hutchinson, KS 67501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in McPherson
More near McPherson