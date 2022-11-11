Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cajun Crab Big Booty Trudy’s “This Thursday”

509 South Broadway Boulevard

Salina, KS 67401

Popular Items

Onna Bed Of Cajun
Crawfish Mac
Snow Crab (1) Cluster

Our Cajun Sides

Crawfish Mac

Crawfish Mac

$16.00

Cajun Seasoned Fries

$4.00+Out of stock

Southern Fried Okra

$4.00+Out of stock

Hush Puppies

$4.00+
Fried Corn On De Cob

Fried Corn On De Cob

$3.00Out of stock

Fried Tomatoes (3-5 Pc)

$5.00Out of stock

Water & Soda

$1.00Out of stock

Tea, Gatorade Etc

$3.00Out of stock

Crab Crackers

$3.00

A take home tool used to easily crack your crab legs open! Heavy duty & reusable for years.

Seafood Boils “À la Carte”

Snow Crab (1) Cluster

Snow Crab (1) Cluster

$18.00

1 Snow Crab Cluster Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!

Potatoes (2Pc)

Potatoes (2Pc)

$3.25

2 Piece Potato Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!

Corn on de cob (2pc)

Corn on de cob (2pc)

$2.00

2 Pc Corn Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!

Egg (2pc)

Egg (2pc)

$3.00

2 pc Egg Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!

Sausage (1 link)

Sausage (1 link)

$6.00

1 Sausage Link Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!

Extra sauce (Special Sauce Mild)

Extra sauce (Special Sauce Mild)

$2.50

Our Secret Mild Recipe. #SAUCED

Extra Sauce (Special Sauce Spicy)

Extra Sauce (Special Sauce Spicy)

$2.50

Our Secret Raging Hot Recipe! #SAUCED

Cajun Shrimp No Head (1/2 LB)

Cajun Shrimp No Head (1/2 LB)

$12.50

12-15 Piece 1/2 lb Shrimp No Head Boiled & Boiled The Cajun Crab Way!

Boiled & Sauced Lobster Tail

$20.00

Snow Crab (2) Clusters

$30.00

Saved $6 By Buying 2 clusters Of Snow Crab!

Fried Cajun Baskets

Cajun Fish Basket

Cajun Fish Basket

$15.00

Buttermilk Soaked Filets (2) , Cornflake Crusted Deep Fried Catfish served with Seasoned Fries & Hush puppies

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Cajun fried shrimp (6) served with seasoned fries & hush puppies

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00Out of stock

Homemade chicken fingers (3) marinated in buttermilk, then fried to crispy golden brown served with seasoned fries.

This & That

Cajun Blackened Chicken Pasta

Cajun Blackened Chicken Pasta

$16.99
Salmon Bake

Salmon Bake

$13.99Out of stock

Salmon, Red Potatoes, Squash & Zucchini.

Deep Fried Lobster Tail

Deep Fried Lobster Tail

$20.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Basket

$7.99Out of stock

Chicken tender basket

$7.99Out of stock

Add Ons

Extra Chicken 6Oz

$6.00Out of stock

Extra Shrimp 6PC

$6.00

Add Sausage

$6.00

Extra Pasta Sauce

$2.00

Boil em & broil em

The Cajun Crab For 2

The Cajun Crab For 2

$65.99

2 Clusters Of Snow Crab, 4 Potatoes, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausage Links, 2 Pc Corn, 1/2lb shrimp

The Cajun Crab

The Cajun Crab

$38.00

1 Cluster Of Snow Crab, 1/2lb shrimp, 1 Egg, 1 Potato, 1 Sausage Link & 1 Corn.

Cajun Crab For 4

Cajun Crab For 4

$180.00

Feeds 4 adults! Comes with 4 Clusters Of Snow Crab! 2LBS Of Headless Shrimp! 8 Potatoes 4 Whole Sausages, 6 Eggs & 6 Corn these are served in platters not boil bags we add an extra fee for the extra sauce that’s needed as well as extra seasoning & upgraded packaging

Cajun Crab For 6

Cajun Crab For 6

$280.00

Feeds 6 adults! Comes with 6 Clusters Of Snow Crab! 3LBS Of Headless Shrimp! 10 Potatoes 6Whole Sausages, 8Eggs & 8Corn we add an extra fee for the extra sauce that’s needed as well.

Cajun Crab For 10 Gameday Platter

Cajun Crab For 10 Gameday Platter

$460.00

Feeds 10 adults! Comes with 10 Clusters Of Snow Crab! 5LBS Of Headless Shrimp! 12 Potatoes 10 Whole Sausages, 12 Eggs & 12 Corn. these are served in platters not boil bags we add an extra fee for the extra sauce that’s needed as well as extra seasoning & upgraded packaging.

Cajun Crab For 20 Game Day Combo

Cajun Crab For 20 Game Day Combo

$1,200.00

Feeds 20 adults! Comes with 20 Clusters Of Snow Crab! 10lbs Of Headless Shrimp! 25 Potatoes 23 Whole Sausages, 25 Eggs & 25 Corn these are served in platters not boil bags we add an extra fee for the extra sauce that’s needed as well as extra seasoning & upgraded packaging.

Daily specials

Onna Bed Of Cajun

Onna Bed Of Cajun

$25.00

This is our special today we are only selling 30! This will come with 1/2lb shrimp! 2 sausage, 1 corn & 2 potatoes on a bed of rice topped with our special sauce!

Blackened Salmon Pasta

Blackened Salmon Pasta

$19.99Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Pasta

