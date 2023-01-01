Nichole's Fine Pastry - Brewhalla Brewhalla 1702 1st Avenue N

  • Home
Open Air

Chocolate Pecan Scone

$5.50
Pecan Sticky Rolls

Pecan Sticky Rolls

$6.60+

The perfect blend of sweet roll dough, cinnamon, cardamom, caramel and pecans. ND style with East Coast twist. As seen on the Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins and Dives.

Kouign Amann

$7.00

A pastry originally from the Breton area of France. Kouign amann has the addition of sugar sprinkled between the layers, a moist center and a crispy caramel-like coating on the exterior.

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$7.25

Chocolate Bar

$8.50

Cake Jar

$9.00

Pastry Case

Feuilletine Tower

Feuilletine Tower

$8.00

Chocolate cocoa cake layered with hazelnut crunch and chocolate mousse. Finished with a chocolate glaze. Please know this item cannot be prepared without nuts on this takeout menu.

Twice-Baked Almond Croissant

Twice-Baked Almond Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Housemade croissant filled with an almond cream and a touch of orange blossom water.

Crème Brulee To Go

Crème Brulee To Go

$7.00

Pâte de Fruit

Out of stock

Cookies

Cookie Sandwich

Cookie Sandwich

$5.50
Monster Cookie

Monster Cookie

$4.50

Bottle Beverage

Diet Coke

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Blood Orange SanPellegrino

$3.00

SanPellegrino

$3.00

Forage Tropical Kombucha

$4.50

Coke

$3.00

Dasani

$3.00

Bars

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.75

Brownie

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Creating small batch baked goods in the European tradition as well as classic American and local favorites.

Location

1702 1st Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

