Nichole's Fine Pastry - Brewhalla Brewhalla 1702 1st Avenue N
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Creating small batch baked goods in the European tradition as well as classic American and local favorites.
Location
1702 1st Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102
Gallery