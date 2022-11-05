Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Nick & G's Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

6106 Paseo Delicias

Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

Starters

Comice Pear & Fontina Flatbread

$17.00

micro-Italian parsley, sherry reduction

Buffalo Drumettes

Buffalo Drumettes

$16.00

House-Made Blue Ranch, Celery, and Carrots

Crispy Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

$17.00

Balsamic, Bacon, Toasted Almonds

Fried Calamari Steak

Fried Calamari Steak

$18.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli, Grilled Lemon, Spicy Marinara

Meatballs di Formaggio

Meatballs di Formaggio

$16.00

Creamy Polenta, Marinara, Parmesan, Basil Oil

Calabrian Jumbo Prawns

$19.00

tasso ham, tomato, creamy grits

Soft Pretzel Bites

Soft Pretzel Bites

$15.00

Roasted Jalapeno Cheddar, Honey Dijon Mustard

Steamed Black Mussels

Steamed Black Mussels

$19.00

Fennel, Tomato, Spanish Chorizo, Baguette

Soups & Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.00+

Red & Green Oak Lettuce, Soppressata, Mixed Olives, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, House Italian Dressing

Black Kale Salad

$9.00+
BLT Wedge

BLT Wedge

$11.00+

baby ice berg, bacon, tomatoes, pickled onions, blue cheese crumbles, blue- cheese ranch

Caesar Romano

Caesar Romano

$10.00+

Baby Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan

Nick & G's House Salad

Nick & G's House Salad

$9.00+

Organic Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Shaved Carrot, Radish, Creamy Balsamic Dressing

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$8.00+

Chef's Special Creation

Mains

8oz Grilled Filet Mignon

8oz Grilled Filet Mignon

$54.00
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$29.00

Spaghetti, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, House Marinara, Basil

Crispy Skin Verlasso Salmon

Crispy Skin Verlasso Salmon

$37.00

Purple Potato Hash, Nueskes Bacon, Bourbon Maple Syrup

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$29.00

Grilled Chicken. Fettuccine, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Basil, Parmesan

Kurobuta Pork Short Rib

$42.00

charred eggplant, zucchini, wilted mustard greens, mint yogurt

Jumbo Prawn Alla Vodka

Jumbo Prawn Alla Vodka

$35.00

Jumbo Prawns, Crispy Prosciutto, English Pea, Pink Vodka Sauce, Campanelli Pasta

Pan Roasted Fresh Catch

Pan Roasted Fresh Catch

$39.00

Herbed Pee Wee Potatoes, Shaved Fennel, Preserved Lemon Salsa Verde

Seafood Pappardelle Pasta

Seafood Pappardelle Pasta

$39.00

pappardelle pasta, lobster, mussels, shrimp, scallops, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, lobster cream sauce.

Hazelnut Crusted Diver Scallops

Hazelnut Crusted Diver Scallops

$47.00

Roasted Parsnip Mash, Persimmon, Butternut Squash, Sage Brown Butter Froth

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$26.00

Spaghetti, Meatballs, Basil, Parmesan, Marinara

Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto

$21.00

mushroom, shaved parmesan cheese, infused sage oil

Maple Leaf Duck Breast & Leg Confit

Maple Leaf Duck Breast & Leg Confit

$43.00

Desserts

Affogato

$10.00
Butterscotch Bread Pudding

Butterscotch Bread Pudding

$12.00

Pappalecco Vanilla Bean Gelato

Caramel Carrot Cake

Caramel Carrot Cake

$13.00

Pecans, Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting, Candied Carrot, Shaved Coconut

Ice Cream Sundae

$12.00
Profiteroles

Profiteroles

$12.00

Vanilla Bean Gelato, Chocolate Sauce, Toasted Sliced Almonds

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$12.00

Seasonal Fresh Berries

Warm Chocolate Budino Cake

$14.00

Candied Almonds, Caramel, Golden Raisins, Pappalecco Vanilla Bean Gelato

Gluten Free Chocolate Decadent Cake

$14.00

Candied Almonds, Caramel, Golden Raisins, Pappalecco Vanilla Bean Gelato

Kids Menu

Kid's Pasta

$11.00

Butter Sauce or Marinara

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Choice of Fries or Fruit Cup

Kid's Pizza

$11.00

Kid's Ice Cream Sundae

$10.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream

Kid's Cheese Burger

$11.00

Cheddar Cheese Choice of Fries or Fruit Cup

Sides

Cauliflower Alfredo

Cauliflower Alfredo

$9.00

Roasted Cauliflower, House Made Alfredo Sauce

French Fries

$9.00

Rainbow Chard

$9.00

Rapini & Leek

$9.00

California Green Beans

$9.00

red onion, garlic, toasted pine nuts

Butter Braised Salsify

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

French Fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan

Truffle Popcorn

$6.00

Puppy Beef Patty

$9.00

Puppy Chicken

$9.00

Shared Plates

Truffle Popcorn

$6.00

Lamb Lollipops

$23.00

Chimichurri, Red Wine Reduction, Blistered Tomato

Soft Pretzel Bites

Soft Pretzel Bites

$15.00

Roasted Jalapeno Cheddar, Honey Dijon Mustard

Buffalo Drumettes

Buffalo Drumettes

$16.00

House-Made Blue Ranch, Celery, and Carrots

Burgers

Calabrian Burger

$20.00

Mozzarella, Lettuce, Balsamic Tomato, Calabrian Aioli

Classic Burger

$19.00

Cheddar, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, Aioli, Pickle

Smoked Chipotle Cheddar Burger

$22.00

Peppered Bacon, Cheddar, Smokey Chipotle Ketchup

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Marinara | Parmesan | Mozzarella

Caprese Pizza

Caprese Pizza

$16.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni | Marinara | Parmesan | Mozzarella

Mediterranean Pizza

Mediterranean Pizza

$20.00
Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00
Garden Pizza

Garden Pizza

$20.00

Basil Pesto | Broccoli | Tomato | Artichoke | Red Onion | Feta Cheese | Olives

Horse Race Menu

Seafood Ceviche

$16.00

Beef Slider

$6.00

Duck Confit

$7.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$9.00

Horse Race Menu

Short Rib Ravioli

$9.00

Duck Confit Taco

$7.00

Beef Slider

$6.00

Seafood Ceviche Tostada

$16.00

Burger Menu

The Abby

$17.00

The Brunch

$20.00

The Calabrian

$20.00

Mozzarella, Lettuce, Balsamic Tomato, Calabrian Aioli

The Santa Fe

$20.00

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Online ordering for delivery and take out starts at 4 PM. Feel free to browse our menu.

Nick and G's Restaurant image
Nick and G's Restaurant image

