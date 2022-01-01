- Home
- /
- Forest Hills
- /
- Forest Hills
- /
- Greek
- /
- Nick's Bistro
Nick's Bistro
1,502 Reviews
$$
104-20 Metropolitan Ave
Forest Hills, NY 11375
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Brunch
Blueberry Pancakes
California Benedict
Chicken Club
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Crab Cake Benedict
Egg Saganaki
Eggplant Sandwich
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Norwegian
Filet Mignon Benedict
French Toast
Goat Cheese Fig Press
Greek Omelet
Gyro Benedict
Kids Pancakes
L/S Broiled Tilapia
L/S Lemon Ouzo Chicken
L/S Salmon Over Greek
L/S Stuffed Sole
Lamb Burger
LEO Omelet
Pancakes
Porchini Glaze Burger
Prosciutto Press
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Steak Salad
Stuffed French Toast
Summer Salad
Three Cheese Omelet
Two Eggs Any Style Just Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style Full Breakfast
Western Omelet
L/S Lamb Kefta Kebab
Specialty Cocktails
Appetizers
Chicken Fingers
Crabcake Fritters
Three crunchy crab cake fritters served with our delicious home made remoulade sauce.
Crab Cakes
Served with a remoulade sauce
Dolmadthes
Home made meat stuffed grape leaves.
Fried Calamari
Gigandes Large
Jumbo lima beans baked in a red sauce and served with pita
Gigandes Small
Jumbo lima beans baked in a red sauce and served with pita
Greek Mussels
Mussels sauteed in a red feta sauce.
Grilled Calamari
Grilled Octopus
Grilled Shrimp
Keftedes
Home made Cyprian Greek meat balls.
Mozzarella Sticks
Nick's Combo
Your choice of any three appetizers
One Spread Appetizer
Choice of one spread served with pita.
Quinoa Falafel
Handmade served with Tzatziki
Spanakopita
Homemade Spinach pie
Two Spread Appetizer
Choice of two spreads served with pita.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Salads
Beet Salad
Roasted red and golden beets, mesclun, onions, walnuts and goat cheese red wine vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad (Large)
Caesar Salad (Small)
Greek Salad (Large)
Greek Salad (Small)
House Salad (Large)
House Salad (Small)
Mediterranean Octopus Salad
Grilled octopus, roasted red and yellow peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served over baby greens with our house vinaigrette dressing.
Nick's Pick Salad
A traditional leafless Greek salad with tomato, red and yellow peppers, cucumber, onions, feta cheese and olives in our house vinaigrette dressing.
Seafood Salad
Grilled shrimp, octopus and calamari over mesclun greens with red and yellow roasted peppers, tomatoes, onions and feta cheese with our house vinaigrette dressing.
Wedge Salad
Quarter iceberg lettuce brushed with our bleu cheese dressing then topped with grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and crisped pancetta.
Soups
Specials
Sea Kabab Over Rice Pilaf
Shrimp, scallops and chunks of filet sole served scampi-style.
Sautéed Burnt Broccoli & Cauliflower
Greek Stuffed Peppers
Dry Aged Boneless Ribeye/Potato Gratin & Brussels
7 oz Bronzini Filet with Roasted Potato & Broccoli
Salmon Fritters Appetizer
Entrees
Athenian Filet
Sliced filet mignon sauteed with mushrooms and onions, wine, feta cheese and fresh herbs in a brown sauce.
Chicken Kebob
Chunks of marinated chicken with peppers and onions.
Colorado Lamb Chops
Cowboy Ribeye
16 oz. 24 day dry aged certified Angus beef.
Filet Mignon Kebob
9 oz Certified Angus Marinated Filet Mignon skewered With Peppers & Onions.
Jumbo Shrimp
Shrimp scampi or stuffed with our signature crabmeat stuffing.
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Kid's Pasta
Either Angel Hair or Linguini with your choice of butter or red sauce.
Lamb Kebob
Lemon Ouzo Chicken
Sauteed thin-sliced chicken breast in a lemon ouzo sauce.
Moussaka
Layers of sliced potatoes, zucchini and seasoned chopped meat topped with a creamy bechamel sauce.
Pastitsio
A Greek version of lasagna. Greek-style ziti pasta, seasoned chopped meat and a creamy bechamel sauce.
Pork Kebob
Marinated pork chunks with peppers and onions.
Sea Kabab Over Rice Pilaf
Shrimp, scallops and chunks of filet sole served scampi-style.
Shrimp Saganaki
Broiled jumbo shrimp with tomato sauce, fresh herbs and topped with feta
Wild Salmon Over Greek Salad
Wild salmon filet, broiled and served over a large Greek salad.
Fresh Fish
Asian Seabass (Barramundi)
10 oz Filet, Flaky White Fish
Filet of Sole
Broiled filet of sole with a white wine, garlic and butter sauce.
Tilapia Filet
Broiled tilapia with a white wine, garlic and butter sauce.
Whole Jumbo Bronzini
Whole Medium Bronzini
Whole Small Bronzini
Wild Salmon Filet
Broiled with a white wine, garlic and butter sauce.
Platters
Chicken Gyro Platter
Sliced From The Cone
Chicken Souvlaki Platter
Served with a side salad and your choice of side.
Grilled Chicken Platter
Served with a side salad and your choice of side.
Lamb Gyro Platter
Served with a side salad and your choice of side.
Mixed Platter
Served with your choice of side and a side salad
Pork Souvlaki Platter
Served with your choice of side and a side salad
Quinoa Falafel Platter
Served with your choice of side and a side salad
Shrimp Soulvaki Platter
Served with your choice of side and a side salad
Plant Based Gyro Platter
Pasta
Angel Hair Cappellini
Sauteed in a light cream sauce with garlic and pancetta.
Black Linguine
Shrimp, calamari, mussels and scallops in a red ouzo sauce.
Gnocchi
Fresh tomato chunks, basil and mozzarella in a light pink cream sauce.
Lobster Ravioli
In a light pink sauce.
Thalassini Fotia
Linguini with shrimp, scallops, calamari and mussels topped with a spicy red sauce.
Shrimp/Scallop/Lobster Ravioli
Burger Platters
Homemade Veggie Quinoa Burger Platter
Served with mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions and tomato with a side of chipotle sauce.
Nicks Burger Platter
Chopped parsley, onions and Nick's special seasoning. Served with our hand-cut french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Turkey Burger Platter
Served with our hand-cut french fries, lettuce and tomato
Burger Platter
Served with our hand-cut french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Crab Cake Burger Platter
Served with our hand-cut french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Lamb Burger Platter
Freshly Ground Lamb Blended With Chopped Parsley, Onions & Our Nick's Seasonings. Topped With Feta Cheese & Sautéed Onions.
Porcini Burger
Burgers Ala Carte
Sandwiches
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Lamb Gyro Sandwich
Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Pork Souvlaki Sandwich
Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Quinoa Falafel Sandwich
Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Plant Based Gyro Sandwich
Wraps & Hot Pressed Sandwiches
Filet Mignon Philly Cheese Steak Press Sandwich
Filet Mignon Press Sandwich
Greek Chicken Press Sandwich
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Herb Chicken Ciabatta Sandwich
Italian Chicken Press Sandwich
Nicks Spicy BLT Press
Nicks Spicy Chicken Press
Quinoa Falafel Wrap
Turkey Burger Wrap
Eggplant Sandwich
Goat Cheese Fig Press
Chicken Club
Proscuitto Press
Sides
Avocado Add Half
Chipotle Aioli
Feta (Large)
Feta (Small)
Gluten Free Pita
Olives
Pesto Aioli
Pint Of Balsamic Dressing
Pint Of Greek Dressing
Pint Of Tzatziki
Quart Of Tzatziki
SD French Fries
SD Grilled Veggies
SD Lemon Potatoes
SD Onion Rings
SD Rice Pilaf
SD Sweet Potatoes Fries
SD Veggie Of The Day
Side Greek Dressing
Side Pita
SIde Tzatziki
Desserts
White Glass
White Bottle
Red Glass
Red Bottle
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Ravage
BTL Merlot - Noble Vines
BTL Malbec - Trivento
BTL Pinot Noir - Robert M
BTL Chianti - Banfi
BTL Shiraz -McGuigan
BTL Namea - Zacharias
BTL St. George - Agiorgitiko
BTL Red Sangria
BTL Cabernet - Terrazas
BTL W. Hill
BTL Josh - Pinot Noir
Porto- Bin27
BTL Browne Family Cabernet
Champagne Glass
Champagne Bottle
Rose Glass
Rose Bottle
Drinks
Bottled Greek Orange Soda
Club Soda
Pepsi Can
Diet Pepsi Can
Ginger Ale Can
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Iced Coffee
Greek Coffee
Cappuccino
Ice Cappuccino
Frappe
Lemon Snapple
Peach Snapple
Bottled Greek Lemonade
Diet Peach Snapple
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375