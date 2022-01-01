Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Seafood

Nick's Bistro

1,502 Reviews

$$

104-20 Metropolitan Ave

Forest Hills, NY 11375

Chicken Souvlaki Platter
Greek Salad (Large)
Avgolemono (Pint)

Brunch

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00
California Benedict

California Benedict

$14.50
Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$16.75
Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.00
Crab Cake Benedict

Crab Cake Benedict

$17.95
Egg Saganaki

Egg Saganaki

$16.00
Eggplant Sandwich

Eggplant Sandwich

$16.00
Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$14.75
Eggs Norwegian

Eggs Norwegian

$19.95
Filet Mignon Benedict

Filet Mignon Benedict

$19.95
French Toast

French Toast

$11.00
Goat Cheese Fig Press

Goat Cheese Fig Press

$15.00
Greek Omelet

Greek Omelet

$13.75

Gyro Benedict

$14.75
Kids Pancakes

Kids Pancakes

$8.50

L/S Broiled Tilapia

$17.25

L/S Lemon Ouzo Chicken

$18.50

L/S Salmon Over Greek

$19.95

L/S Stuffed Sole

$21.00
Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$19.75
LEO Omelet

LEO Omelet

$19.95
Pancakes

Pancakes

$11.00
Porchini Glaze Burger

Porchini Glaze Burger

$19.75
Prosciutto Press

Prosciutto Press

$14.50
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$5.25

Side Sausage

$5.25

Steak Salad

$19.95
Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$14.00
Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$14.00
Three Cheese Omelet

Three Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Two Eggs Any Style Just Eggs

$6.00

Two Eggs Any Style Full Breakfast

$13.00
Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$13.75

L/S Lamb Kefta Kebab

$19.00Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails

i dream in color

$15.00

Shadowban

$15.00

Original Sin

$15.00

Perihelion

$15.00Out of stock

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Nicks Bailey Frappe

$14.00

Rum Punch

$15.00

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.00
Crabcake Fritters

Crabcake Fritters

$19.00

Three crunchy crab cake fritters served with our delicious home made remoulade sauce.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Served with a remoulade sauce

Dolmadthes

Dolmadthes

$12.00

Home made meat stuffed grape leaves.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00
Gigandes Large

Gigandes Large

$11.95

Jumbo lima beans baked in a red sauce and served with pita

Gigandes Small

Gigandes Small

$7.00

Jumbo lima beans baked in a red sauce and served with pita

Greek Mussels

Greek Mussels

$15.00

Mussels sauteed in a red feta sauce.

Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$18.00
Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$24.00
Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$19.00
Keftedes

Keftedes

$11.00

Home made Cyprian Greek meat balls.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00
Nick's Combo

Nick's Combo

$25.00

Your choice of any three appetizers

One Spread Appetizer

One Spread Appetizer

$7.95

Choice of one spread served with pita.

Quinoa Falafel

Quinoa Falafel

$9.95

Handmade served with Tzatziki

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$9.95

Homemade Spinach pie

Two Spread Appetizer

Two Spread Appetizer

$14.95

Choice of two spreads served with pita.

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Salads

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$16.00

Roasted red and golden beets, mesclun, onions, walnuts and goat cheese red wine vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad (Large)

Caesar Salad (Large)

$13.00
Caesar Salad (Small)

Caesar Salad (Small)

$10.95
Greek Salad (Large)

Greek Salad (Large)

$14.25
Greek Salad (Small)

Greek Salad (Small)

$11.00
House Salad (Large)

House Salad (Large)

$11.00
House Salad (Small)

House Salad (Small)

$8.00
Mediterranean Octopus Salad

Mediterranean Octopus Salad

$26.00

Grilled octopus, roasted red and yellow peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served over baby greens with our house vinaigrette dressing.

Nick's Pick Salad

Nick's Pick Salad

$16.00

A traditional leafless Greek salad with tomato, red and yellow peppers, cucumber, onions, feta cheese and olives in our house vinaigrette dressing.

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$27.00

Grilled shrimp, octopus and calamari over mesclun greens with red and yellow roasted peppers, tomatoes, onions and feta cheese with our house vinaigrette dressing.

Wedge Salad

$12.50

Quarter iceberg lettuce brushed with our bleu cheese dressing then topped with grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and crisped pancetta.

Soups

Avgolemono (Pint)

Avgolemono (Pint)

$7.95

A traditional Greek lemon chicken soup.

Avgolemono (Quart)

Avgolemono (Quart)

$14.95

A traditional Greek lemon chicken soup.

Chicken Noodle (Pint)

Chicken Noodle (Pint)

$6.95
Chicken Noodle (Quart)

Chicken Noodle (Quart)

$12.95
Chicken Rice (Pint)

Chicken Rice (Pint)

$6.95
Chicken Rice (Quart)

Chicken Rice (Quart)

$12.95
Soup Du Jour (Quart)

Soup Du Jour (Quart)

$15.25

Specials

Sea Kabab Over Rice Pilaf

$30.00

Shrimp, scallops and chunks of filet sole served scampi-style.

Sautéed Burnt Broccoli & Cauliflower

$7.95

Greek Stuffed Peppers

$25.00

Dry Aged Boneless Ribeye/Potato Gratin & Brussels

$45.00

7 oz Bronzini Filet with Roasted Potato & Broccoli

$23.00

Salmon Fritters Appetizer

$11.00

Entrees

Athenian Filet

Athenian Filet

$32.00

Sliced filet mignon sauteed with mushrooms and onions, wine, feta cheese and fresh herbs in a brown sauce.

Chicken Kebob

Chicken Kebob

$22.00

Chunks of marinated chicken with peppers and onions.

Colorado Lamb Chops

Colorado Lamb Chops

$36.00
Cowboy Ribeye

Cowboy Ribeye

$38.00

16 oz. 24 day dry aged certified Angus beef.

Filet Mignon Kebob

Filet Mignon Kebob

$32.00

9 oz Certified Angus Marinated Filet Mignon skewered With Peppers & Onions.

Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$27.95

Shrimp scampi or stuffed with our signature crabmeat stuffing.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$10.25
Kid's Pasta

Kid's Pasta

$10.25

Either Angel Hair or Linguini with your choice of butter or red sauce.

Lamb Kebob

Lamb Kebob

$26.00
Lemon Ouzo Chicken

Lemon Ouzo Chicken

$24.00

Sauteed thin-sliced chicken breast in a lemon ouzo sauce.

Moussaka

Moussaka

$22.00

Layers of sliced potatoes, zucchini and seasoned chopped meat topped with a creamy bechamel sauce.

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$22.00

A Greek version of lasagna. Greek-style ziti pasta, seasoned chopped meat and a creamy bechamel sauce.

Pork Kebob

Pork Kebob

$22.00

Marinated pork chunks with peppers and onions.

Sea Kabab Over Rice Pilaf

$30.00

Shrimp, scallops and chunks of filet sole served scampi-style.

Shrimp Saganaki

Shrimp Saganaki

$27.95

Broiled jumbo shrimp with tomato sauce, fresh herbs and topped with feta

Wild Salmon Over Greek Salad

Wild Salmon Over Greek Salad

$26.95

Wild salmon filet, broiled and served over a large Greek salad.

Fresh Fish

Asian Seabass (Barramundi)

Asian Seabass (Barramundi)

$27.95

10 oz Filet, Flaky White Fish

Filet of Sole

Filet of Sole

$29.00

Broiled filet of sole with a white wine, garlic and butter sauce.

Tilapia Filet

Tilapia Filet

$19.95

Broiled tilapia with a white wine, garlic and butter sauce.

Whole Jumbo Bronzini

Whole Jumbo Bronzini

$32.00
Whole Medium Bronzini

Whole Medium Bronzini

$29.00
Whole Small Bronzini

Whole Small Bronzini

$24.00
Wild Salmon Filet

Wild Salmon Filet

$27.95

Broiled with a white wine, garlic and butter sauce.

Platters

Chicken Gyro Platter

$19.95

Sliced From The Cone

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$19.95

Served with a side salad and your choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$18.95

Served with a side salad and your choice of side.

Lamb Gyro Platter

Lamb Gyro Platter

$19.95

Served with a side salad and your choice of side.

Mixed Platter

$21.95

Served with your choice of side and a side salad

Pork Souvlaki Platter

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$19.95

Served with your choice of side and a side salad

Quinoa Falafel Platter

$18.00

Served with your choice of side and a side salad

Shrimp Soulvaki Platter

Shrimp Soulvaki Platter

$22.95

Served with your choice of side and a side salad

Plant Based Gyro Platter

Plant Based Gyro Platter

$20.00

Pasta

Angel Hair Cappellini

Angel Hair Cappellini

$21.00

Sauteed in a light cream sauce with garlic and pancetta.

Black Linguine

Black Linguine

$26.95

Shrimp, calamari, mussels and scallops in a red ouzo sauce.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$19.00

Fresh tomato chunks, basil and mozzarella in a light pink cream sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$22.95

In a light pink sauce.

Thalassini Fotia

Thalassini Fotia

$25.95

Linguini with shrimp, scallops, calamari and mussels topped with a spicy red sauce.

Shrimp/Scallop/Lobster Ravioli

Shrimp/Scallop/Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

Burger Platters

Homemade Veggie Quinoa Burger Platter

Homemade Veggie Quinoa Burger Platter

$16.50

Served with mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions and tomato with a side of chipotle sauce.

Nicks Burger Platter

Nicks Burger Platter

$17.00

Chopped parsley, onions and Nick's special seasoning. Served with our hand-cut french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Burger Platter

Turkey Burger Platter

$14.50

Served with our hand-cut french fries, lettuce and tomato

Burger Platter

Burger Platter

$15.50

Served with our hand-cut french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Crab Cake Burger Platter

Crab Cake Burger Platter

$18.50

Served with our hand-cut french fries, lettuce and tomato.

Lamb Burger Platter

Lamb Burger Platter

$19.50

Freshly Ground Lamb Blended With Chopped Parsley, Onions & Our Nick's Seasonings. Topped With Feta Cheese & Sautéed Onions.

Porcini Burger

Porcini Burger

$19.75

Burgers Ala Carte

Burger Sandwich

$11.00

Crab Cake Burger Sandwich

$13.95

Nick's Burger Sandwich

$12.50

Chopped parsley, onions and Nick's special seasoning.

Turkey Burger Sandwich

$10.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$9.95

Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$9.25

Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Lamb Gyro Sandwich

Lamb Gyro Sandwich

$9.95

Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Pork Souvlaki Sandwich

Pork Souvlaki Sandwich

$9.95

Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Quinoa Falafel Sandwich

Quinoa Falafel Sandwich

$9.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Plant Based Gyro Sandwich

Plant Based Gyro Sandwich

$13.00

Wraps & Hot Pressed Sandwiches

Filet Mignon Philly Cheese Steak Press Sandwich

Filet Mignon Philly Cheese Steak Press Sandwich

$17.75

Filet Mignon Press Sandwich

$17.75
Greek Chicken Press Sandwich

Greek Chicken Press Sandwich

$13.25
Greek Chicken Wrap

Greek Chicken Wrap

$13.25
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.75
Herb Chicken Ciabatta Sandwich

Herb Chicken Ciabatta Sandwich

$13.50
Italian Chicken Press Sandwich

Italian Chicken Press Sandwich

$13.50
Nicks Spicy BLT Press

Nicks Spicy BLT Press

$13.50
Nicks Spicy Chicken Press

Nicks Spicy Chicken Press

$13.50
Quinoa Falafel Wrap

Quinoa Falafel Wrap

$13.50
Turkey Burger Wrap

Turkey Burger Wrap

$13.50
Eggplant Sandwich

Eggplant Sandwich

$16.00
Goat Cheese Fig Press

Goat Cheese Fig Press

$15.00
Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$16.75
Proscuitto Press

Proscuitto Press

$12.50

Sides

Avocado Add Half

$3.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.95

Feta (Large)

$4.00

Feta (Small)

$2.00

Gluten Free Pita

$2.50

Olives

$2.00

Pesto Aioli

$1.95

Pint Of Balsamic Dressing

$6.50

Pint Of Greek Dressing

$5.50

Pint Of Tzatziki

$8.50

Quart Of Tzatziki

$13.50
SD French Fries

SD French Fries

$6.50
SD Grilled Veggies

SD Grilled Veggies

$7.50
SD Lemon Potatoes

SD Lemon Potatoes

$6.50
SD Onion Rings

SD Onion Rings

$7.50
SD Rice Pilaf

SD Rice Pilaf

$6.50
SD Sweet Potatoes Fries

SD Sweet Potatoes Fries

$7.50

SD Veggie Of The Day

$7.95

Side Greek Dressing

$1.50

Side Pita

$0.75

SIde Tzatziki

$1.95

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$6.00

Greek Yogurt With Sour Cherries & Seasonal Fruit

$10.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00
Apple Crumb Cheesecake

Apple Crumb Cheesecake

$9.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$8.50

White Glass

GLS Pinot Grigio

$9.95

GLS Chardonnay

$10.95

GLS Sauvignon

$9.95

GLS Reisling

$10.95

GLS Assyrtiko

$10.95

GLS White Zinfandel

$9.95

Butter Chardonnay

$9.95

Kim Crawford

$9.95

White Bottle

BTL Pinot Grigio - Placido

$29.00

BTL Chardonnay - Gnarly Head

$33.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc - Zacharias

$33.00

BTL Reisling - Relax

$33.00

BTL Assyrtiko

$32.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$28.00

BTL Frei Brothers

$43.00

Rose, Zacharias

$32.00

BTL Butter Chardonnay

$32.00

Kim Crawford

$34.00

Red Glass

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.95

GLS Merlot

$10.95

GLS Malbec

$10.95

GLS Pinot Noir

$10.95

GLS Chianti

$10.95

GLS Shiraz

$10.95

GLS Namea

$10.95

GLS Omikron

$10.95

GLS Red Sangria

$9.95

Red Bottle

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Ravage

$33.00

BTL Merlot - Noble Vines

$33.00

BTL Malbec - Trivento

$33.00

BTL Pinot Noir - Robert M

$33.00

BTL Chianti - Banfi

$33.00

BTL Shiraz -McGuigan

$33.00

BTL Namea - Zacharias

$33.00

BTL St. George - Agiorgitiko

$32.00

BTL Red Sangria

$29.00

BTL Cabernet - Terrazas

$47.00

BTL W. Hill

$37.00

BTL Josh - Pinot Noir

$42.00

Porto- Bin27

$29.00

BTL Browne Family Cabernet

$40.00

Champagne Glass

GLS Prosecco

$10.95

Champagne Bottle

BTL Prosecco - Zonin

$29.95

Prosecco 187 ml

$12.00

Rose Glass

GLS Rose

$9.95

Rose Bottle

BTL Rose - Zacharias

$32.00

Drinks

Bottled Greek Orange Soda

$3.25Out of stock

Club Soda

$2.00

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Greek Coffee

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Ice Cappuccino

$6.50

Frappe

$6.50

Lemon Snapple

$3.00Out of stock

Peach Snapple

$3.00

Bottled Greek Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Peach Snapple

$3.00
Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375

Nick's Bistro image
Nick's Bistro image
Nick's Bistro image
Nick's Bistro image

