Nick's Italian - Fort Collins

Nick's Famous Burger
Carbonara
Caesar Salad

Small Plates

Fried Mozzarella

$10.75

fresh mozzarella, marinara

Chicken Wings Agro Dolce

$13.95

agrodolce, garlic salt

Chicken Wings Buffalo Sauce

$13.95

Meatballs

$9.00

Crispy Calamari

$13.75

Garlic Bread

$4.50

with marinara

Cheesey Garlic Bread

$5.50

Parmesan Fries

$4.75

Buratta

$14.75

Side buratta Bread

$1.50

Brussels Caesar

$9.25

Salads.

Caesar Salad

$9.50

romaine, croutons, parmesan

Grato Salad

$9.75

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Grato Salad

$4.50

Add Grilled Chicken

$4.75

Extra Bowl

No Olives

No Croutons

Pear Salad

$12.75

Pasta

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

$13.50

Sub Gluten Free Pasta

$3.00

Penne Marinara

$13.50

Split$

$2.00

Specialties

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.75

Chicken Parmesan

$18.25

with spaghetti marinara

Nick's Famous Burger

$15.50

Colorado grass fed. aged cheddar, parmesan fries and special sauce

Carbonara

$18.25

Chicken Picatta

$17.25

Pork Chop

$19.50

Penne Pesto

$14.75

Split$

$2.00

Lasagna

$17.75

Falafel

$17.50

Salmon

$19.75

Pizza

Local Sausage Pizza

$17.75

Peperonata, Calabrese chilies, fontina cheese, herbed goat cheese, spinach

Margherita Pizza

$16.75

Marinated tomato, fresh mozzarella, torn basil, breadcrumbs

Cheese Pizza

$14.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.50

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.50

Mushroom Pizza

$17.75

White Pizza

$15.50

Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza

$16.50

Gluten Free Local Sausage Pizza

$18.75

Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$17.75

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Gluten Free Mushroom Pizza

$18.75

Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza

$18.50

Bud Pizza

$16.75

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.25

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$17.25

Sides

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side Anchovies

$1.75

Add Saussge

$4.75

Meatballs & Marinara

$7.25

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.75

Side Special Sauce

$0.50

Side Succotash

$5.75

Kids Menu

Kids Menu

Slice of Pizza

$4.75

(select to choose toppings)

Kids Spaghetti

$4.75

(select to choose sauce)

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$4.75

with ranch, carrots and celery

Kids Slider

$4.75

Cocktails

Nicks Tea (vodka, citrus, black tea, cranberry, basil and agave)

$7.75

Sangria

$7.25

House made Lemoncello

$11.00

Frozen Drink Of The Day

$9.00

Wine

Montepulciano D' Abruzzo - Masciarelli

$22.00

Chianti - Guilano Roasti

$22.00Out of stock

Cabernet - Edge

$32.00

Kitchen Gravy (buy a round of beers for the kitchen)

Kitchen Gravy

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Nick’s is a locally-owned, family restaurant serving homestyle Italian and New York style pizza here in the heart of Fort Collins. Come and eat!

Website

Location

1100 South College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

