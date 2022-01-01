Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nick and Bens Pizza Company

No reviews yet

14010 N Litchfield Rd

Ste 212

Surprise, AZ 85379

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Large Cheese Pizza and 20 wings
XL cheese pizza and 20 wings
18" Cheese Pizza

WINGS

10 piece wings

$14.00

Fresh fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of flavor

20 piece wings

$23.00

Fresh fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of flavor

40 piece wings

$40.00

Fresh fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of flavor

NIBBLES

Zucchini Sticks - 12 piece

$7.00

Fried crispy and served with choice of dipping sauce - ranch or marinara

Mozzarella Sticks - 6 piece

$6.00

Fried until cripsy and served with house-made marinara

Garlic Knots - 6 pieces

$6.00

Fresh made garlic knots fried and tossed in fresh garlic, olive oil, and seasoning served with marinara or ranch dressing.

Fried Mushroom

$6.50Out of stock

Crispy mushrooms served with marinara or ranch dressing.

Zucchini Sticks - 20 piece

$9.00

Fried crispy and served with choice of dipping sauce - ranch or marinara

SALAD

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh romaine chopped and tossed in caesar dressing with shaved parmesan and croutons

Cobb Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, chicken breast, tomato, hard boiled egg, and gorgonzola crumbles

Farmers Market Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, carrots, red onions, and radishes

Garden Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, shredded carrots, cabbage, and tomatoes

Mediteranean Chop Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh chopped romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, chickpeas, and feta served with Greek vinaigrette.

Lemon Parmesan Kale Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh chopped kale and roasted garlic tossed in a house-made lemon vinaigrette and topped with fresh grated parmesan

HOAGIE

Meatball Hoagie

$9.50

Sausage Hoagie

$9.50

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$9.50

Napolitana Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Fresh grated mozzarella and parmesan

Personal Veggie Pizza

$10.00

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Spinach, Green Peppers, Dice Roma Tomatoes

Personal Carnivore Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Ham

Personal Special Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olives, and Onions

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Fresh grated mozzarella and parmesan

14" Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Spinach, Green Peppers, Dice Roma Tomatoes

14" Carnivore Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Ham

14" Special Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olives, and Onions

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Fresh grated mozzarella and parmesan

16" Veggie Pizza

$21.00

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Spinach, Green Peppers, Dice Roma Tomatoes

16" Carnivore Pizza

$22.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Ham

16" Special Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olives, and Onions

18" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Fresh grated mozzarella and parmesan

18" Veggie Pizza

$22.00

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Spinach, Green Peppers, Dice Roma Tomatoes

18" Carnivore Pizza

$24.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, Ham

18" Special Pizza

$23.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olives, and Onions

Specialty Pizza

Personal White Pizza

$8.50

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.50

Grilled and sliced chicken, crumbled bacon, and drizzled with ranch (no red sauce)

Personal Calabrisella Pizza

$8.50

Tomatoes, Onions, and Fresh Garlic

Personal Greek Pizza

$10.00

Spinach, Feta, Grilled Chicken, and Garlic

14" White Pizza

$17.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

Grilled and sliced chicken, crumbled bacon, and drizzled with ranch (no red sauce)

14" Calabrisella Pizza

$17.00

14" Greek Pizza

$20.00

Spinach, Feta, Grilled Chicken, and Garlic

16" White Pizza

$18.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

Grilled and sliced chicken, crumbled bacon, and drizzled with ranch (no red sauce)

16" Calabrisella Pizza

$18.00

16" Greek Pizza

$21.00

Spinach, Feta, Grilled Chicken, and Garlic

18" White Pizza

$19.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.00

Grilled and sliced chicken, crumbled bacon, and drizzled with ranch (no red sauce)

18" Calabrisella Pizza

$19.00

18" Greek Pizza

$22.00

Spinach, Feta, Grilled Chicken, and Garlic

12" Gluten Free Crust - BYO

$16.00

14" Gluten Free Crust with fresh grated mozzarella and parmesan

Everyday Specials

2 Large Cheese Pizza

$26.00

2 - 16" fresh grated mozzarella with house-made sauce.

2 Large Cheese Pizza and 20 wings

$44.00

2 - 16" fresh grated mozzarella with house-made sauce with 20 fried chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce.

Large cheese pizza and 20 wings

$32.00

16" fresh grated mozzarella with house-made sauce with 20 fried chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce.

XL cheese pizza and 20 wings

$33.00

18" fresh grated mozzarella with house-made sauce with 20 fried chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce.

Large cheese pizza, salad, and 10 wings

$36.00Out of stock

16" fresh grated mozzarella with house-made sauce, 10 fried chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce, and garden salad with choice of dressing.

Calzone

$10.00

Lunch Specials

Personal Pizza

$8.00

Personal Pizza and Half-size salad

$12.00Out of stock

Personal Pizza and 6 wings

$14.00

Half-size any salad

$5.00+Out of stock

Sauces

---Barbeque---

$0.50

---Honey Barbeque---

$0.50

---Sweet Chili---

$0.50

---Mild---

$0.50

---Hot---

$0.50

---Mango Habanero---

$0.50

---Garlic Parmesan---

$0.50

---Ranch---

$0.50

---Blue Cheese---

$0.50

---Marinara---

$0.50

Zeppoles - 10 pieces

Fried dough balls and sprinkled with powdered sugar or cinnamon

Cinnamon Zeppoles

$4.00

6 pieces of fried dough squares sprinkled with cinnamon.

Powdered Sugar Zeppoles

$4.00

6 pieces of fried dough squares sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Drinks

Coke

$1.00+

Diet Coke

$1.00+

Dr Pepper

$2.00+

Fanta Orange

$2.00+

Mountain Dew

$2.00+

Root Beer

$2.00+

Squirt

$2.00

Sprite

$1.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to bring an exceptional flavour experience from a seasonal and ever-changing menu in our scratch kitchen using locally sourced ingredients from artisan suppliers. Amazing service and comfort at Quench Taps and Tapas; A truly Quintessential experience. We believe in highlighting and supporting small locally owned businesses, fresh ingredients in all dishes, seasonal menu rotations to showcase fresh produce, a focus on healthy eating alternatives and options for all guests

Website

Location

14010 N Litchfield Rd, Ste 212, Surprise, AZ 85379

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

