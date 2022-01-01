Nick and Bens Pizza Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our mission is to bring an exceptional flavour experience from a seasonal and ever-changing menu in our scratch kitchen using locally sourced ingredients from artisan suppliers. Amazing service and comfort at Quench Taps and Tapas; A truly Quintessential experience. We believe in highlighting and supporting small locally owned businesses, fresh ingredients in all dishes, seasonal menu rotations to showcase fresh produce, a focus on healthy eating alternatives and options for all guests
Location
14010 N Litchfield Rd, Ste 212, Surprise, AZ 85379
Gallery