Nickel City BrewZ

BrewZ 52 Crowler Club

$69.00

Being a BrewZ 52 Crowler Club member entitles you to a pre-paid Crowler every week in the month. For $49 each month you get One (1) 32oz Crowler each week of the month Mon-Sun. Whatever month the Monday is in is the month the whole week is in. Come in for one EVERY week of the month and you receive an additional Crowler for FREE! Miss a week LOSE A CROWLER.