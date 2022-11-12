Nickel City BrewZ
5175 Broadway #1
Depew, NY 14043
CrowlerZ (freshly canned from the TapZ)
02 King's Court Bat Exodus Milk Stout D32
03 Left Hand White Russian Nitro Imp White Stout D32
05 Blake's Cider Triple Jam Cider D32
06 Hudson North Standard Dry Cider D32
07 Blue Barn Jostaberry Jam Cider D32
08 OSB Cran Me Baby One More Time Cider D32
09 Queen City Mead The Riddle D32
7.2%
10 K2 Mango/Tangerine/Passion Fruit Sour D32
11 Noble Shepherd Rum Punch Sour D32
12 Briar Brothers Punch Bowl: Hocus Pocus Sour D32
13 Onco FermentationsThree O'Clock Happy Hour Sour D32
14 Brewery Ardennes Belgian Wheat D32
5.1%
15 12 Gates Yoga Pants Blonde Ale D32
16 TIL Brewing Hefe D32
17 Noble Shepherd Fig And Honey Saison D32
18 Maine Beer Company Lunch IPA
19 Beer Tree Pineapple Creamsicle NEIPA D32
20 SingleCut 18 Watt Session IPA D32
21 Sierra Nevada Liquid Hoppiness Juicy IPA D32
22 Beltline Haller At Ya' Man NEIPA D32
23 Noble Shepherd 7th Anniversary TNEIPA D32
24 Briar Brothers Space Date DNEIPA D32
25 42 North Fallbock Bock D32
26 Strangebird Fest Beer D32
27 Three Heads DiBella's Chocolate Chip Cookie Stout D32
28 Common Roots Shadow Figure Porter D32
5.5%
29 Noble Shepherd It's A Stout D32
30 Smuttynose Robust Porter D32
6.2%
31 Firestone Walker Mocha Dolce Milk Stout D32
32 Dogfish Head Wake Up World Wide Imp Stout D32
33 Beer Tree Hallo Pils D32
34 Onco Fermentations Metal and Gears Titanium NEIPA D32
35 Anchor Brewing Christmas Ale D32
36 Jack's Abby Shipping Out Of Boston Amber Lager D32
5.3%
37 Shiner Bock D32
4.4% Bock has a tan, dense head with a crystal-clear amber color and a sweet aroma with a subtle roasted maltiness on the nose. The taste is slightly sweet with notes of roasted nuts and caramel. Lightly hopped, this dark lager goes down smooth.
38 Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager D32
39 Grimm Ales Utopos Pilsner D32
40 War Horse American Light Lager D32
4.1%
Beer Tree Hugh Hefe Wheat Beer D32
4.9%
Beer Tree Trippy Tree Sour D32
Clarksburg Cider Cranberry Ginger D32
6%
Dogfish Head Crimson Cru Red Ale D32
Greater Good Pulp Daddy DNEIPA D32
New Holland Dragon's Milk Reserve S'mores Imp Stout D32
Resurgence We’re Almost Friends Barleywine D32
Talking Cursive Exoplanet Pineapple Kiwi Orange Sour D32
Canned (BrewZ, CiderZ, SeltzerZ)
3 Sons For The Children DIPA C16
Allagash North Sky Stout C16
Aslin Beer Orange Starfish NEIPA C16
Aslin Power Moves NEIPA C16
Aurora Nihilists with Good Imaginations Berliner Weisse C16
5.5%
Aurora Sabro DNEIPA C16
Becker Farms Almond Cherry Hard Cider C16
7%
Becker Farms Concord Grape Hard Cider C16
Becker Farms Red C16
11.5%
Becker Farms Rose C16
11.5%
Becker Farms White C16
11.5%
Beer Tree Dream Forest NEIPA C16
Beer Tree Juice Land DNEIPA C16
Beer Tree Raspberry Jammin Wheat Beer C16
Beer Tree Stargazing NEIPA C16
Beer Tree Wet Hopped Welcome To Jamrock DIPA C16
Bills Beers
Blue Barn Jostaberry Cider C16
Blue Barn White Peach Mango Jam Cider C16
Brindle Haus Key Lime Pie Sour C16
4.8%
Burlington Beer You Can't Get There From Here (Key Lime & Kumquat) Sour C16
Burlington Creatures Of Magic NEIPA C16
6.5%
Clown Shoes Rainbows Are Real NEIPA C16
Collective Arts IPA #21 C16
Common Roots Original Concept NEIPA C16
Dewey Beer American Experience IPA C16
Dewey Beer Power Zones DIPA C16
Dewey Beer Secret Machine Sour C16
Drekker Chonk - White Chocolate & Peach Sour C16
Drekker CHONK Banana Split Sour C16
Drekker Slang Du Jour - Blackberry Cobbler Sour C16
Drekker Slang Du Jour - Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler Sour C16
Equilibrium Fractal Eclipse IPA C16
Equilibrium Harvester of Simcoe DIPA C16
Equilibrium Strata Points DIPA C16
Equilibrium Trippin' Loose DIPA C16
Evil Twin SUPER DUPER FANCY GOURMET, ARTISANAL AND UBER HAND SELECTED GOSE C16
8%
Frequentum #10 NEIPA C16
Frequentum Cosmic Wind NEPA C16
Frequentum Natural Flavors (Raspberry) V2 Sour IPA C16
Glute Blonde Ale Gluten Free C16
4.5% The Glutenberg blonde is a gluten-free ale made from millet. Floral hops, white pepper and lemon zest aromas gives it a beautiful and charming nose. The mouth bursts with white flowers, citrus and spicy flavours. With just a hint of bitterness to balance out the sweetness of the millet and the corn, this beer offers a truly refreshing taste
Glute Pale Ale Gluten Free C16
5.5%
Glute Red Ale Gluten Free C16
5%
Glute White Ale Gluten Free C16
5%
Goose Island Laser Brain DIPA C16
Greater Good DDH Pulp Daddy DNEIPA C16
Harpoon Czernobog Imp Russion Stout C16
Hell's Seltzer Berry Inferno C12
5.6%
Hell's Seltzer Knicker Twist C12
5.6%
Hell's Seltzer Mean Green C12
5.6%
Hell's Seltzer That's Forked C12
5.6%
Hudson Valley Soleil Sour IPA C16
Imprint Beer Splendid Indifference Kolsch C16
Jack's Abyy Copper Legend Festbier C16
5.7% The Can, the Myth, the Legend. Celebrate Octoberfest with this malty, smooth, and exceedingly drinkable lager. Prost!
Mast Landing Gunner's Daughter with Coffee C16
5.5%
Mast Landing Pantless Thundergoose DNEIPA C16
Meier's Creek Choccy Milk Porter C16
Meiers Creek Chasing Goosebumps C16
Miller Lite C16
4.2%
Other Half DDH Citra + Talus DIPA C16
Other Half mmm...Fruit Pineapple Sour C16
Other Half Raspberry Cannibal Smoothie Sour C16
Pabst Blue Ribbon C16
4.8%
Partake Dark NA C12
Partake IPA NA C12
Partake Pale NA C12
Prison City Citra Oasis DNEIPA C16
Prison City HAZE ON NEIPA C16
Prison City Riot In '29 IPA C16
Prison City Riot In Vermont IPA C16
Raquette River Mango Wheat Ale C16
Rising Storm Purple Tape
Rising Storm Watermelon Mojito C16
Single Cut Weird and Gilly NEIPA C16
Sloop Juice Bomb NEIPA C16
Sloop Juicier Bomb DNEIPA C16
Sloop Sloop Jam Blackberry and Blueberry Sour C16
Thin Man Bourbon Barrel Aged Awesome Jenkins [Batch 3: Willett] Imp Stout B16.9
Upper Pass Cloud Drop DIPA
War Horse Bombshell Orange Pineapple Cider C16
War Horse Bombshell Raspberry Cider
White Claw C12
5% Spiked Hard Seltzer
Willow Rock Brunch Oatmeal Stout C16
Young Lion Brewing Go Low IPA C16
4.2% 120 calories
GiftZ & Merch
BrewZ 52 Crowler Club
Being a BrewZ 52 Crowler Club member entitles you to a pre-paid Crowler every week in the month. For $49 each month you get One (1) 32oz Crowler each week of the month Mon-Sun. Whatever month the Monday is in is the month the whole week is in. Come in for one EVERY week of the month and you receive an additional Crowler for FREE! Miss a week LOSE A CROWLER.
Nickel PackZ
Nickel PackZ Gift Card Includes: (1) FlightZ of (5) 5.5 oz DraftZ (1) 16 oz of your choice of PintZ (1) 32 oz Crowler ToGo of your choice of DraftZ (1) 4 PackZ of (4) 16 oz cans ToGo (1) BiteZ Item FlightZ and 16 oz PintZ must be consumed on premise.
24 IPA PackZ
Need another gift idea...IPA Lover on your list? 24 count 16oz ASSORTED case of IPA’s. One for each day in December leading up to Christmas. All high quality IPA’s. $124 retail. Use 20% off promo code at checkout and your loved one gets this deliciousness for $99.20. Happy Holidays!!
NCB BoardZ & Glassware
NCB BoardZ + BrewZ (w/ 6 Mix n Match 16oz. CanZ)
NCB BASEBALL HAT
NCB MaskZ
NCB ShirtZ
PackZ (curated by our BrewZ MasterZ)
12 Days Of Christmas Curated PackZ
4th of July Curated 12 PackZ
4th of July Curated 4 PackZ
Big Game Super 12 PackZ
Big Game Super 4 PackZ
Christmas Curated 4 PackZ
Father's Day Curated 4 PackZ
Game DayZ Curated 12 PackZ
Game DayZ Curated 4 PackZ
Genesee Ruby Red Kolsch 12 PackZ
Halloween Curated 4 PackZ
Hell's Seltzer Variety 12 PackZ
5.6%
Hoppy Birthday Curated 4 PackZ
Hoppy New YearZ Curated 12 PackZ
Hoppy New YearZ Curated 4 PackZ
Industrial Arts Wrench NEIPA 12 PackZ
7.1% A pithy explosion of aroma and flavor, beyond hazy, and loaded with Mosaic and Citra to the point of stickiness.
Ithaca Box of Sours 8 PackZ
two each... Cherry Sour Blackberry Sour Tropical Sour Lemon Tea Sour 5.2%
Labor Day Curated 12 PackZ
Labor Day Curated 4 PackZ
Mother's Day Curated 4 PackZ
Oktoberfest Curated 12 PackZ
Oktoberfest Curated 4 PackZ
PLAYOFF PackZ Mix & Match 4 PackZ
Rebel Hard Coffee Peppermint Mocha Latte 4 PackZ
St. Patrick's Day 12 PackZ
St. Patrick's Day 4 PackZ
Thanksgiving Curated 4 PackZ
ValentineZ Curated 4 PackZ
Zero Gravity Variety 12 PackZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Craft beer lovers assemble!! Introducing Nickel City BrewZ, a new craft beer destination in WNY. Come with friends and enjoy delicious brews from far and wide. Find a beer you love, take it to go and enjoy it at home! We also accept Carry-Out Crowler® orders online.
5175 Broadway #1, Depew, NY 14043