Nickel City BrewZ

review star

No reviews yet

5175 Broadway #1

Depew, NY 14043

Order Again

CrowlerZ (freshly canned from the TapZ)

When you find the perfect BrewZ on tap that you just can't live without, NCB will pour it fresh from the ice cold tap and into a Crowler for you to take with you and enjoy at your leisure.

01 empty

Out of stock

02 King's Court Bat Exodus Milk Stout D32

$20.00Out of stock

03 Left Hand White Russian Nitro Imp White Stout D32

$25.00

04 Empty

Out of stock

05 Blake's Cider Triple Jam Cider D32

$17.00

06 Hudson North Standard Dry Cider D32

$17.00

07 Blue Barn Jostaberry Jam Cider D32

$17.00

08 OSB Cran Me Baby One More Time Cider D32

$20.00

09 Queen City Mead The Riddle D32

$20.00

7.2%

10 K2 Mango/Tangerine/Passion Fruit Sour D32

$20.00

11 Noble Shepherd Rum Punch Sour D32

$20.00

12 Briar Brothers Punch Bowl: Hocus Pocus Sour D32

$20.00

13 Onco FermentationsThree O'Clock Happy Hour Sour D32

$20.00

14 Brewery Ardennes Belgian Wheat D32

$20.00

5.1%

15 12 Gates Yoga Pants Blonde Ale D32

$17.00

16 TIL Brewing Hefe D32

$17.00

17 Noble Shepherd Fig And Honey Saison D32

$20.00

18 Maine Beer Company Lunch IPA

$20.00

19 Beer Tree Pineapple Creamsicle NEIPA D32

$20.00

20 SingleCut 18 Watt Session IPA D32

$20.00

21 Sierra Nevada Liquid Hoppiness Juicy IPA D32

$17.00

22 Beltline Haller At Ya' Man NEIPA D32

$17.00

23 Noble Shepherd 7th Anniversary TNEIPA D32

$30.00

24 Briar Brothers Space Date DNEIPA D32

$25.00

25 42 North Fallbock Bock D32

$17.00

26 Strangebird Fest Beer D32

$17.00

27 Three Heads DiBella's Chocolate Chip Cookie Stout D32

$17.00Out of stock

28 Common Roots Shadow Figure Porter D32

$20.00

5.5%

29 Noble Shepherd It's A Stout D32

$20.00

30 Smuttynose Robust Porter D32

$17.00

6.2%

31 Firestone Walker Mocha Dolce Milk Stout D32

$17.00

32 Dogfish Head Wake Up World Wide Imp Stout D32

$40.00

33 Beer Tree Hallo Pils D32

$17.00

34 Onco Fermentations Metal and Gears Titanium NEIPA D32

$20.00Out of stock

35 Anchor Brewing Christmas Ale D32

$17.00

36 Jack's Abby Shipping Out Of Boston Amber Lager D32

$17.00

5.3%

37 Shiner Bock D32

$8.00

4.4% Bock has a tan, dense head with a crystal-clear amber color and a sweet aroma with a subtle roasted maltiness on the nose. The taste is slightly sweet with notes of roasted nuts and caramel. Lightly hopped, this dark lager goes down smooth.

38 Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager D32

$15.00

39 Grimm Ales Utopos Pilsner D32

$17.00

40 War Horse American Light Lager D32

$17.00

4.1%

Beer Tree Hugh Hefe Wheat Beer D32

$17.00Out of stock

4.9%

Beer Tree Trippy Tree Sour D32

$20.00Out of stock

Clarksburg Cider Cranberry Ginger D32

$20.00Out of stock

6%

Dogfish Head Crimson Cru Red Ale D32

$20.00Out of stock

Greater Good Pulp Daddy DNEIPA D32

$25.00Out of stock

New Holland Dragon's Milk Reserve S'mores Imp Stout D32

$25.00Out of stock

Resurgence We’re Almost Friends Barleywine D32

$25.00Out of stock

Talking Cursive Exoplanet Pineapple Kiwi Orange Sour D32

$20.00Out of stock

Canned (BrewZ, CiderZ, SeltzerZ)

Nickel City BrewZ has all the canned craft BrewZ that you can't find at regular beer stores.

3 Sons For The Children DIPA C16

$7.00

Allagash North Sky Stout C16

$6.00

Aslin Beer Orange Starfish NEIPA C16

$3.00

Aslin Power Moves NEIPA C16

$3.00

Aurora Nihilists with Good Imaginations Berliner Weisse C16

$3.00

5.5%

Aurora Sabro DNEIPA C16

$7.00

Becker Farms Almond Cherry Hard Cider C16

$5.00

7%

Becker Farms Concord Grape Hard Cider C16

$5.00

Becker Farms Red C16

$10.00

11.5%

Becker Farms Rose C16

$10.00

11.5%

Becker Farms White C16

$10.00

11.5%

Beer Tree Dream Forest NEIPA C16

$6.00

Beer Tree Juice Land DNEIPA C16

$7.00

Beer Tree Raspberry Jammin Wheat Beer C16

$5.00

Beer Tree Stargazing NEIPA C16

$6.00

Beer Tree Wet Hopped Welcome To Jamrock DIPA C16

$7.00

Bills Beers

$5.00

Blue Barn Jostaberry Cider C16

$5.00

Blue Barn White Peach Mango Jam Cider C16

$5.00

Brindle Haus Key Lime Pie Sour C16

$5.00

4.8%

Burlington Beer You Can't Get There From Here (Key Lime & Kumquat) Sour C16

$3.00

Burlington Creatures Of Magic NEIPA C16

$6.00

6.5%

Clown Shoes Rainbows Are Real NEIPA C16

$3.00

Collective Arts IPA #21 C16

$3.00

Common Roots Original Concept NEIPA C16

$6.00

Dewey Beer American Experience IPA C16

$6.00

Dewey Beer Power Zones DIPA C16

$3.00

Dewey Beer Secret Machine Sour C16

$6.00

Drekker Chonk - White Chocolate & Peach Sour C16

$8.00

Drekker CHONK Banana Split Sour C16

$8.00

Drekker Slang Du Jour - Blackberry Cobbler Sour C16

$8.00

Drekker Slang Du Jour - Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler Sour C16

$8.00

Equilibrium Fractal Eclipse IPA C16

$6.00

Equilibrium Harvester of Simcoe DIPA C16

$7.00

Equilibrium Strata Points DIPA C16

$7.00

Equilibrium Trippin' Loose DIPA C16

$7.00

Evil Twin SUPER DUPER FANCY GOURMET, ARTISANAL AND UBER HAND SELECTED GOSE C16

$3.00

8%

Frequentum #10 NEIPA C16

$6.00

Frequentum Cosmic Wind NEPA C16

$6.00

Frequentum Natural Flavors (Raspberry) V2 Sour IPA C16

$6.00

Glute Blonde Ale Gluten Free C16

$5.00

4.5% The Glutenberg blonde is a gluten-free ale made from millet. Floral hops, white pepper and lemon zest aromas gives it a beautiful and charming nose. The mouth bursts with white flowers, citrus and spicy flavours. With just a hint of bitterness to balance out the sweetness of the millet and the corn, this beer offers a truly refreshing taste

Glute Pale Ale Gluten Free C16

$5.00

5.5%

Glute Red Ale Gluten Free C16

$5.00

5%

Glute White Ale Gluten Free C16

$5.00

5%

Goose Island Laser Brain DIPA C16

$7.00

Greater Good DDH Pulp Daddy DNEIPA C16

$7.00

Harpoon Czernobog Imp Russion Stout C16

$8.00

Hell's Seltzer Berry Inferno C12

$4.00

5.6%

Hell's Seltzer Knicker Twist C12

$4.00

5.6%

Hell's Seltzer Mean Green C12

$4.00

5.6%

Hell's Seltzer That's Forked C12

$4.00

5.6%

Hudson Valley Soleil Sour IPA C16

$3.00

Imprint Beer Splendid Indifference Kolsch C16

$3.00

Jack's Abyy Copper Legend Festbier C16

$5.00

5.7% The Can, the Myth, the Legend. Celebrate Octoberfest with this malty, smooth, and exceedingly drinkable lager. Prost!

Mast Landing Gunner's Daughter with Coffee C16

$6.00

5.5%

Mast Landing Pantless Thundergoose DNEIPA C16

$7.00

Meier's Creek Choccy Milk Porter C16

$6.00

Meiers Creek Chasing Goosebumps C16

$3.00

Miller Lite C16

$5.00

4.2%

Other Half DDH Citra + Talus DIPA C16

$7.00

Other Half mmm...Fruit Pineapple Sour C16

$6.00

Other Half Raspberry Cannibal Smoothie Sour C16

$8.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon C16

$5.00

4.8%

Partake Dark NA C12

$4.00

Partake IPA NA C12

$4.00

Partake Pale NA C12

$4.00

Prison City Citra Oasis DNEIPA C16

$7.00

Prison City HAZE ON NEIPA C16

$6.00

Prison City Riot In '29 IPA C16

$6.00

Prison City Riot In Vermont IPA C16

$6.00

Raquette River Mango Wheat Ale C16

$5.00

Rising Storm Purple Tape

$3.00

Rising Storm Watermelon Mojito C16

$3.00

Single Cut Weird and Gilly NEIPA C16

$6.00

Sloop Juice Bomb NEIPA C16

$6.00

Sloop Juicier Bomb DNEIPA C16

$7.00

Sloop Sloop Jam Blackberry and Blueberry Sour C16

$3.00

Thin Man Bourbon Barrel Aged Awesome Jenkins [Batch 3: Willett] Imp Stout B16.9

$18.00

Upper Pass Cloud Drop DIPA

$3.00

War Horse Bombshell Orange Pineapple Cider C16

$5.00

War Horse Bombshell Raspberry Cider

$5.00

White Claw C12

$5.00

5% Spiked Hard Seltzer

Willow Rock Brunch Oatmeal Stout C16

$6.00

Young Lion Brewing Go Low IPA C16

$5.00

4.2% 120 calories

GiftZ & Merch

BrewZ 52 Crowler Club

BrewZ 52 Crowler Club

$69.00

Being a BrewZ 52 Crowler Club member entitles you to a pre-paid Crowler every week in the month. For $49 each month you get One (1) 32oz Crowler each week of the month Mon-Sun. Whatever month the Monday is in is the month the whole week is in. Come in for one EVERY week of the month and you receive an additional Crowler for FREE! Miss a week LOSE A CROWLER.

Nickel PackZ

Nickel PackZ

$75.00

Nickel PackZ Gift Card Includes: (1) FlightZ of (5) 5.5 oz DraftZ (1) 16 oz of your choice of PintZ (1) 32 oz Crowler ToGo of your choice of DraftZ (1) 4 PackZ of (4) 16 oz cans ToGo (1) BiteZ Item FlightZ and 16 oz PintZ must be consumed on premise.

24 IPA PackZ

24 IPA PackZ

$124.00

Need another gift idea...IPA Lover on your list? 24 count 16oz ASSORTED case of IPA’s. One for each day in December leading up to Christmas. All high quality IPA’s. $124 retail. Use 20% off promo code at checkout and your loved one gets this deliciousness for $99.20. Happy Holidays!!

NCB BoardZ & Glassware

NCB BoardZ & Glassware

$59.00
NCB BoardZ + BrewZ (w/ 6 Mix n Match 16oz. CanZ)

NCB BoardZ + BrewZ (w/ 6 Mix n Match 16oz. CanZ)

$89.00

NCB BASEBALL HAT

$15.00
NCB MaskZ

NCB MaskZ

$10.00
NCB ShirtZ

NCB ShirtZ

$20.00

PackZ (curated by our BrewZ MasterZ)

Our BrewZ MasterZ have curated custom PackZ for your next special event or holiday. From New YearZ PackZ to Birthday PackZ, and every event in between.
12 Days Of Christmas Curated PackZ

12 Days Of Christmas Curated PackZ

$49.00Out of stock

4th of July Curated 12 PackZ

$49.00Out of stock

4th of July Curated 4 PackZ

$20.00Out of stock

Big Game Super 12 PackZ

$49.00Out of stock

Big Game Super 4 PackZ

$20.00Out of stock
Christmas Curated 4 PackZ

Christmas Curated 4 PackZ

$20.00Out of stock

Father's Day Curated 4 PackZ

$24.00
Game DayZ Curated 12 PackZ

Game DayZ Curated 12 PackZ

$49.00
Game DayZ Curated 4 PackZ

Game DayZ Curated 4 PackZ

$20.00

Genesee Ruby Red Kolsch 12 PackZ

$12.00

Halloween Curated 4 PackZ

$20.00Out of stock

Hell's Seltzer Variety 12 PackZ

$19.00

5.6%

Hoppy Birthday Curated 4 PackZ

Hoppy Birthday Curated 4 PackZ

$20.00
Hoppy New YearZ Curated 12 PackZ

Hoppy New YearZ Curated 12 PackZ

$49.00Out of stock
Hoppy New YearZ Curated 4 PackZ

Hoppy New YearZ Curated 4 PackZ

$20.00Out of stock
Industrial Arts Wrench NEIPA 12 PackZ

Industrial Arts Wrench NEIPA 12 PackZ

$29.00

7.1% A pithy explosion of aroma and flavor, beyond hazy, and loaded with Mosaic and Citra to the point of stickiness.

Ithaca Box of Sours 8 PackZ

Ithaca Box of Sours 8 PackZ

$10.00Out of stock

two each... Cherry Sour Blackberry Sour Tropical Sour Lemon Tea Sour 5.2%

Labor Day Curated 12 PackZ

$49.00Out of stock

Labor Day Curated 4 PackZ

$20.00Out of stock

Mother's Day Curated 4 PackZ

$20.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest Curated 12 PackZ

$49.00Out of stock
Oktoberfest Curated 4 PackZ

Oktoberfest Curated 4 PackZ

$20.00Out of stock
PLAYOFF PackZ Mix & Match 4 PackZ

PLAYOFF PackZ Mix & Match 4 PackZ

$20.00
Rebel Hard Coffee Peppermint Mocha Latte 4 PackZ

Rebel Hard Coffee Peppermint Mocha Latte 4 PackZ

$17.00

St. Patrick's Day 12 PackZ

$49.00Out of stock

St. Patrick's Day 4 PackZ

$20.00Out of stock

Thanksgiving Curated 4 PackZ

$15.00Out of stock

ValentineZ Curated 4 PackZ

$20.00Out of stock
Zero Gravity Variety 12 PackZ

Zero Gravity Variety 12 PackZ

$10.00Out of stock
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Craft beer lovers assemble!! Introducing Nickel City BrewZ, a new craft beer destination in WNY. Come with friends and enjoy delicious brews from far and wide. Find a beer you love, take it to go and enjoy it at home! We also accept Carry-Out Crowler® orders online.

5175 Broadway #1, Depew, NY 14043

