Nickelby's Townsends Inlet, Jersey Shore

140 Reviews

$$

8301 Landis Ave

Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

Order Again

Espresso Bar HOT

Americano: Small (12 oz)

$3.50

Espresso mixed with steaming hot water in a small 12 ounce cup

Hot Latte: Small

Hot Latte: Small

$3.95

Espresso with steamed milk of your choice, light foam, in a small 12 ounce cup. Add flavors and sweeteners at our coffee fixins bar

Cappuccino: Small (12 oz)

Cappuccino: Small (12 oz)

$3.95

Espresso with frothy, steamed milk of your choice in a small 12 ounce cup. Add flavors and sweeteners at our coffee fixins bar

Matcha Hot: Small

$3.95Out of stock

Chai Hot:Small

$3.95

Americano: Large (20 oz)

$4.50

Espresso mixed with steaming hot water in a large 20 ounce cup

Hot Latte: Large

Hot Latte: Large

$4.95

Espresso with steamed milk of your choice, light foam, in a large 20 ounce cup. Add flavors and sweeteners at our coffee fixins bar

Cappuccino: Large (20 oz)

$4.95

Espresso with frothy, steamed milk of your choice in a large 20 ounce cup. Add flavors and sweeteners at our coffee fixins bar

Matcha Hot: Large

$4.95Out of stock

Chai Hot: Large

$4.95

Espresso: Single Shot

$1.95

A single shot of espresso, straight up & strong! Add sweetener or a touch of milk.

Espresso: Double Shot

$2.95

A double shot of espresso, straight up & strong! Add sweetener or a touch of milk.

Hot Chocolate (16 oz)

$2.95

16oz hot chocolate topped with mini marshmallows

Espresso Bar COLD

Iced Coffee: Small (16 oz)

Iced Coffee: Small (16 oz)

$3.95

Rich, robust coffee served over ice in a 16 ounce cup! Add milk, flavors, & sweeteners of your choice at our fixins bar

Iced Latte: Small (16 oz)

$3.95

Espresso and your choice of milk served over ice in a 16 ounce cup

Cold Brew: Small (16 oz)

Cold Brew: Small (16 oz)

$4.95Out of stock

Rich Chameleon Cold Brew on tap, served over ice in a small 16 ounce cup. Add milk, flavors, & sweeteners to your liking at our coffee fixins bar

Nitro Cold Brew: Small (12 oz)

Nitro Cold Brew: Small (12 oz)

$4.95Out of stock

Nitrogen infused Chameleon Cold Brew, frothy and bubbly, served with no ice in a small 12 ounce cup. Add milk, flavors, & sweeteners to your liking at our coffee fixins bar

Chai Tea Latte, Small (Cold)

$3.95

12 oz of sweet & spicy Indian tea! Served over ice with cold milk!

Iced Coffee: Large (24 oz)

Iced Coffee: Large (24 oz)

$4.95

Rich, robust coffee served over ice in a 24 ounce cup! Add milk, flavors, & sweeteners of your choice at our fixins bar

Iced Latte: Large (24 oz)

$4.95

Espresso and your choice of milk served over ice in a 24 ounce cup

Cold Brew: Large (24 oz)

Cold Brew: Large (24 oz)

$5.95Out of stock

Rich Chameleon Cold Brew on tap, served over ice in a large 24 ounce cup. Add milk, flavors, & sweeteners to your liking at our coffee fixins bar

Nitro Cold Brew: Large (16 oz)

Nitro Cold Brew: Large (16 oz)

$5.95Out of stock

Nitrogen infused Chameleon Cold Brew, frothy and bubbly, served with no ice in a large 16 ounce cup. Add milk, flavors, & sweeteners to your liking at our coffee fixins bar

Chai Tea Latte, Large (Cold)

$4.95

16 oz of sweet & spicy Indian tea! Served over ice with cold milk!

Matcha Latte: Small (Cold)

$3.95Out of stock

Matcha Latte: Large (Cold)

$4.95Out of stock

Unsweetened Iced Tea 16 Oz

$2.95

Our freshly brewed, unsweetened iced tea served over iced in a 24 ounce cup

Unsweetened Ice Tea 24oz

$3.95

Bowls

Red, White & Blue Acai Bowl

Red, White & Blue Acai Bowl

$11.95

Acai blend topped with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola, & drizzled with honey!

Tropical Acai Bowl

Tropical Acai Bowl

$11.95Out of stock

Acai blend topped with bananas, mangos, pineapples, coconut, granola, & drizzled with honey!

Monkey Acai Bowl

Monkey Acai Bowl

$11.95

Acai blend topped with bananas, strawberries, mini chocolate chips, granola, coconut, & drizzled with honey!

Yogurt Bowl

$11.95Out of stock

Yogurt-Berry Bowl

$13.95Out of stock

1/2 Greek yogurt and 1/2 Acai to make a creamier blend. Choose your type of bowl: Red, White & Blue, Tropical or Monkey Bowl

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.95

Blended strawberries, bananas, & apple juice served in a 16 ounce cup

Mango Fresh Smoothie

Mango Fresh Smoothie

$7.95

Blended mangos, bananas, spinach, & almond milk, served in a 16 ounce cup

Green Dragon Smoothie

$7.95

Blended bananas, pineapples, kale, spinach, coconut water, & spirulina, served in a 16 ounce cup

Tropical Fruit Smoothie

Tropical Fruit Smoothie

$7.95

Blended pineapples, bananas, mangos, coconut water, & honey, served in a 16 ounce cup

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$7.95

Blended strawberries, mangos, and apple juice, served in a 16 ounce cup

Acai Smoothie

$7.95

Blended acai, bananas, strawberries and coconut milk, served in a 16 ounce cup

Breakfast Sandwiches

Nickelby's Breakfast Sandwich

Nickelby's Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Fried egg (2), American cheese w/ choice of bacon, sausage, or pork roll on choice of bagel, brioche roll, wheat bread, or white bread

Bagels

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.95

Choice of plain or veggie cream cheese on any available bagel

Norwegian Smoked Salmon

Norwegian Smoked Salmon

$11.95Out of stock

Thin sliced smoked salmon with a smear of cream cheese, thick tomato slices, red onion, & capers on your choice of available bagels!

Smoked Whitefish Salad

$9.95Out of stock

A generous portion of smoked whitefish with thick tomato slices and red onion, served open faced on your choice of available bagel

Toasted Bagel & Tomato Melt

$6.95

Open faced bagel of your choice, tomato, and cheddar cheese

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.95Out of stock

Thick cut whole grain toast (2), served open faced, smeared with fresh avocado, thick tomato slices, S&P

Caprese Toast

Caprese Toast

$9.95

Open faced whole grain toast, spinach, sliced tomato, mozzarella, S&P, and balsamic glaze

Mango Avocado Toast

$8.95Out of stock

Meditteranean Hummus Toast

$9.95

Almond Butter & Banana Toast

$7.95

Whole grain or sourdough toast, served open faced, smeared with creamy peanut butter, sliced bananas, granola, and drizzled honey

Kid Bites

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.95
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

8301 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

