Dolce imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Dolce Ambler

review star

No reviews yet

35 N. Main St.

Ambler, PA 19002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Gelato

Gelato

$4.50+

Flatbreads

Blueberry Flatbread

$12.00

Fig Flatbread

$12.00

Loaded Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Onion Mushroom Flatbread

$12.00

Paninis

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.00

Eggplant Panini

$14.00

Pizza Panini

$14.00

Three Cheese Panini

$14.00

Prosciutto & Mozzarella Panini

$14.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Honey I'm Home Salad

$12.00

Soup Cup

$3.50

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Cherry Pepsi

$2.35

Crush

$2.35

Pepsi

$2.35

Diet Pepsi

$2.35

Mountain Dew

$2.35

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.35

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.50

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.35

Water

$1.00

Coffee

Macchiato

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Coffee

$2.50+

Latte

$3.50+
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

35 N. Main St., Ambler, PA 19002

Directions

Gallery
Dolce image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell
orange starNo Reviews
36 west Skippack pike Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Radice - Blue Bell
orange star4.7 • 1,306
722 W. DeKalb Pike Blue Bell, PA 19422
View restaurantnext
Enza
orange starNo Reviews
909 E Willow Grove Ave Glenside, PA 19038
View restaurantnext
Classic Sub Shop
orange star3.8 • 378
1532 E Wadsworth Ave Philadelphia, PA 19150
View restaurantnext
Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
orange star4.3 • 634
8100 Ridge ave philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurantnext
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
701 Cathedral Road Philadelphia, PA 19124
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ambler

Sushi Hatsu
orange star5.0 • 975
51 E. Butler PIke Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Forest & Main Brewing Company - Ambler
orange star4.3 • 697
241 North Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Forest & Main Brewing Company - Butler Taproom
orange star4.3 • 697
241 North Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Bridgets Steakhouse
orange star4.0 • 206
8 West Butler Avenue Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
KC's Alley - 10 West Butler Avenue
orange star4.0 • 199
10 West Butler Avenue Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Mokja
orange star4.7 • 136
9 N Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ambler
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Glenside
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Jenkintown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Conshohocken
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Lansdale
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston