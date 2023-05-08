Nick's Big Belly Deli

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daily Specials

Tort BeefRoni

$10.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

2 Eggs & Cheese

$3.99

2 Eggs, Meat & Cheese

$5.99

Bacon, sausage, pork roll, ham, turkey sausage or chorizo

Belly Busting Breakfast Bowls

The Schweiger

$9.99

4 egg whites, turkey sausage, spinach and home fries

Del Fuego El Redington

$9.99

3 eggs, jalapeño, chorizo, pepper jack cheese and home fries

The Semder

$9.99

3 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar, home fries, peppers and onions

The Doc

$9.99

3 eggs, roasted red peppers, onions peppers, mushrooms, home fries & feta cheese

Breakfast Sides

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99

Bagel with Butter

$2.49

Home Fries

$2.99

Hash Brown

$1.29

Side Of Bacon

$2.00

Buttered Roll

$1.50

Mouthful Appetizers

Soup De Jour

$4.99+

Mac and Cheese

$4.99+

Chili

$5.99+

Loaded with shredded cheddar and or sour cream for an additional charge

Breaded Fresh Mozzarella (5)

$9.99

Served with marinara sauce

Bear Empire Basket

$7.99

Your choice of chicken fingers (5) or breaded shrimp basket (8). Served French fries

Beer Belly Battered Onion Rings

$5.99

Served with spicy ranch

Nacho Nachos

$8.99

Topped with your choice of chili or BBQ pulled pork, shredded Cheddar, sour cream, jalapeño, tomatoes and olives

Side of Fries

$2.99

Wings

$9.99

Get In My Belly Burgers

Classic Burger

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, bacon, hash brown and fried egg

Pizza Burger

$12.99

Breaded mozzarella and marinara sauce

Rodeo Burger

$12.99

Onion rings, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce

Quattro Bacon Ranch Burger

$12.99

Bacon, American, cheddar, provolone, Swiss and spicy ranch

Nick's Signature Series

Nick's Signature Series

Alberto's Cubano

$9.99

Homemade shredded pork, grilled ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, mayo and yellow mustard on grilled semolina garlic bread

Donna's Delight

$9.99

Breaded shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar served on semolina bread

Nick's Pick

$10.99

Signature crispy chicken cutlets topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and big belly sauce served on semolina bread

O'Leary's Parmigiana Corner

$10.99

Classic Parmesan sandwich, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served on semolina bread. Your choice of meatball, chicken, eggplant or shrimp

The Dilly Dilly

$14.99

Grilled roast beef topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, spicy horsey sauce and pickles on semolina garlic bread

The DML

$9.99

Homemade breaded eggplant, roasted red peppers, spinach, fresh mozzarella, Mrs. C's balsamic dressing served on homemade garlic semolina bread

The Jameseppi

$12.99

Thinly sliced boar's head soppresatta, topped with cheese stuffed pepper shooters, Mrs. C's balsamic dressing on semolina garlic bread

The McCormick

$9.99

Homemade BBQ pulled pork, topped with homemade macaroni and cheese served on semolina bread

The Sphar

$9.99

Homemade shredded pork, spinach, roasted red peppers, melted provolone served on semolina garlic bread

Tony's Real Deal Italian

$12.99

Boar's head ham, salami, pepperoni, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, oregano, oil and vinegar served on semolina bread

Build Your Own Sandwich

Half Sandwich

$6.99

Only boar's head cold cuts

Whole Sandwich

$11.99

Only boar's head cold cuts

Gut Buster Cheesesteaks

Plain Jane Cheesesteak

$10.99

Meat and cheese

The Jim Cheesesteak

$11.99

Fried onions and American cheese

Ultimate Cheesesteak

$12.99

Fried onion, peppers, mushrooms, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Full of Roni Cheesesteak

$12.99

Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Big Boi Cheesesteak

$13.99

Home fries, pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli

Melts In Your Mouth

Brostwich Melt

$8.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, and spicy ranch

The Molly Red Melt

$8.99

Signature crispy chicken, pesto, ranch, bacon and provolone cheese

The Bub Melt

$8.99

Boar's head salami, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and balsamic dressing

The Ron Melt

$8.99

Homemade shredded pork, pepper jack cheese, sweet peppers and horseradish aoli

The Rauh Melt

$8.99

Boar's head roast beef, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and garlic aoli

Slim it Down with a Salad

Antipasta Salad

$11.99

Romaine, pepperoni, salami, soppressata, stuffed pepper shooter, tomatoes, onions and Italian dressing

Greek Salad

$7.99

Romaine, roasted red peppers, crumbled feta, olives, stuffed grape leaf, onions and balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine, croutons, shredded Parmesan and Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$7.99

Romaine, hard boiled egg, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato and ranch dressing

Pasta/Cold Cuts

Salads/Cold Cuts

Potato Salad (per lb)

$3.50+

Pound

Macaroni Salad (per lb)

$3.50+

Pound

Coleslaw (per lb)

$3.50+

Pound

Specialty Pasta Salad (per lb)

$4.50+

Pound

Ham (per lb)

$3.99+

Roast Beef (per lb)

$4.66+

Turkey (per lb)

$4.66+

Kid's Menu

Kids

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$6.99

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.99

Spaghetti and Meatball

$6.99

Drinks

Cherry Coke 20 oz

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Coke 20 oz

$2.75

Coke Zero 20 oz

$2.75

Desani Water

$1.50

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.75

GP Peach Tea 18.5 oz

$2.75

GP Raspberry Tea 18.5 oz

$2.75

GP Sweet Tea 18.5 oz

$2.75

Large Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Minute Maid Juice

$3.00

Monster Energy 16 oz

$3.25

Rootbeer 20 oz

$2.75

Small Coffee

$1.80

Smart Water 20 oz

$3.50

Sprite 20 oz

$2.75

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$1.99

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Zero Sugar Monster Energy 16 oz

$3.25

Candy

Butterfinger bar

$2.00

Kit Kat bars

$2.00

Peanut M&Ms

$2.00

Plain M&Ms

$2.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$2.00

Twix bar

$2.00

Skittles

$2.00

Twizzlers

$2.00

Starburst

$2.00

Hershey Bar

$2.00

Chips

Chips

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2541 Route 611 Suite 102, Scotrun, PA 18355

Directions

