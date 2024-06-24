This restaurant does not have any images
Nick's Breakfast & Coffee
901 Crystal Falls Parkway, Suite 101
Leander, TX 78641
Breakfast
Omelets
- Vegetarian Omelet
Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and your choice of cheese. Served with hash browns & toast.$12.99
- Cheese Omelet
Your choice of cheese, served with hash browns & toast.$9.99
- Nick's Omelet
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, with your choice of cheese, & bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns & toast.$13.49
- Mushroom & Cheese Omelet
Mushrooms and your choice of cheese, served with hash browns & toast.$11.99
- Spinach & Feta Omelet
Exactly how it sounds. Served with hash browns & toast.$11.99
- Meat and Cheese Lovers Omelet
Bacon, sausage, ham, & your choice of cheese. Served with hash browns & toast.$13.99
- Farmer Omelet
Ham, onion, potatoes, green peppers and hash browns inside, & your choice of cheese. Served with toast.$12.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Omelet
Philly steak, green pepper, onion & choice of cheese. Served with hash browns.$13.99
- Corned Beef Omelet
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, onions, peppers, & hash browns inside. Served with toast.$13.99
- Western Omelet
Ham, onions, green peppers, & your choice of cheese. Served with hash browns and toast.$12.99
- Greek Favorite Omelet
Gyro meat, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & feta cheese. Served with hash browns and toast.$13.99
Daily Breakfast Plates
- Breakfast Plate #1
3 Eggs*, 2 Bacon Strips, 1 Sausage, 1 Ham with Hashbrowns and Choice of Toast$12.99
- Breakfast Plate #2
2 Eggs*, With your choice of 4 Bacon, 3 Sausage (Patty or Link), or 2 Ham served with Hashbrowns and Toast$11.99
- Breakfast Plate #3
2 Eggs*, With your choice of 4 Bacon, 3 Sausage (Patty or Link), or 2 Ham served with 2 Potato cakes and Toast$11.99
- Breakfast Plate #4
French Toast or Pancakes Add your choice of Bacon, Sausage ( link or patty), or Ham$10.99
- Breakfast Plate #5
1 Belgium or Chocolate Waffle Add Protien $3 Add Fruit $2$7.99
- Breakfast Plate #6
French Toast or 3 Pancakes with your choice of 4 Bacon, 3 Sausage (patty or link) or 2 Ham$11.99
- Breakfast Plate #7
1 Egg* with your choice of 2 French Toast, or 2 Pancakes$9.49
- Breakfast Plate #8
3 Potato cakes, your choice of 4 Bacon, 3 Sausage (patty or link), or Ham$9.49
- Breakfast Plate #9
2 Biscuits and Sausage Gravy$9.99
- Breakfast Plate #10
Fresh Corned Beef Hash with 2 Eggs*, Grilled Onions, Peppers served with Hashbrowns and choice of Toast$12.99
- Breakfast Plate #11
Fresh Ground Beef Patty, 2 Eggs* served with Hashbrowns and choice of Toast$13.99
- Breakfast Plate #12
Country Fried Steak, topped with Sausage Gravy, 2 Eggs* served with Hashbrowns and choice of Toast$13.99
- Breakfast Plate #13
NY Strip Steak, 2 Eggs*, served with Hashbrowns and Choice of Toast$17.99
- Breakfast Plate #14
2 Pork Chops and 2 Eggs* , served with Hashbrowns and Choice of Toast$17.99
- Breakfast Plate #15
Stuffed French Toast with cream Cheese and Strawberries. Choose from 2 Sausage (patty or link), 2 Ham , 4 Bacon or 2 Eggs*$11.99
- Breakfast Plate #16
Top with Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Chocolate chips or cinnamon apples. Choose from 2 sausage (link or patty) or 2 ham or 4 bacon$12.99
- Breakfast Plate #17
2 eggs* with gyro meat served with hash browns & toast$12.99
Skillets & Favorites
- Oatmeal Breakfast
Homemade oatmeal served with brown sugar, raisins, milk and toast$8.49
- Nick's Greek Skillet
Gyro meat with grilled onions, eggs, grilled peppers, home fries and feta cheese$13.99
- Vegetarian Skillet
Home fries, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and cheese topped with 2 eggs$12.99
- Meat Lover's Skillet
Bacon, sausage, and ham, green peppers, onions, home fries, topped with cheese, 2 eggs and side of toast$13.99
- 2 Egg Breakfast
2 eggs, home fries and toast$7.29
- Country Skillet
Sausage and home fries topped with 2 eggs and smothered in gravy$12.99
- Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs over sliced ham on an English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce, served with a side of home fries$13.99
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg Sandwich
Eggs, with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and cheese. Served with home fries$9.99
- Denver Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, ham, onions, green peppers, Cheddar cheese on sourdough bread. Served with home fries$9.99
- Bagel Sandwich
Eggs, with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham, and cheese. Served with a side of home fries$9.99
- Breakfast Pita
Scrambled eggs, with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and green peppers, tomatoes, onion and cheese. Pita served with home fries on the side$9.99
- Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and green peppers, tomatoes, onion and cheese. Burrito served with home fries inside$9.99
Breakfast Sides
- Oatmeal$5.29
- Ham$5.79
- Bacon
6 slices$5.79
- Sausage
3 links or patties$5.79
- Chicken Sausage
4 links$5.79
- Corned Beef and Hash$8.49
- Potato Cake$1.79
- Pancake$2.99
- French Toast$2.99
- Bagel$2.99
- Apple Sauce$1.99
- Hash Browns$3.99
- Western Hash Browns$5.59
- 1 Piece Egg$1.69
- 2 Pieces Egg$2.59
- Sausage Gravy$5.29
- 1 Biscuit & Gravy$6.29
- Cottage Cheese$4.99
- Fruit (Seasonal)$4.99
- Sliced Tomato$3.29
- Cream Cheese$1.49
- Toast
White, wheat, rye, sourdough, or English muffin$1.75
- Side of Avacado$1.75
- Hollandaise$3.50
Lunch
Appetizers
Salads
- Side Salad
Small salad with spring mix,cherry tomatoes,olives and your choice of dressing.$4.49
- Nick's Greek Salad
Cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, onions and beets and a side of greek dressing.$10.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini and your choice of dressing.$11.49
- Chicken Strip Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini and your choice of dressing.$11.49
- Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing, topped of with crunchy croutons$10.99
- Julienne Salad
Turkey, ham, cheese, boiled eggs, cucumbers, pepperoncini, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.$11.99
- Club Salad
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, boiled eggs, pepperoncini, cucumbers and tomatoes and your choice of dressing.$12.99
- Tuna Salad
Tuna, mayo, onions and spices.$12.99
Pita Sandwiches
Nick's Wraps
Soup & Sides
Burgers
- Classic Burger
9 oz patti coocked to order and garnished with lettuce, tomatoe, onions and pickles. Add choice of cheese for 1.25$10.99
- Greek Burger
Tender beef patty topped with feta cheese and garnished with lettuce, tomatoe, onions and pickles$12.99
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Mushroom & Swiss on top of 9 oz beef patti and garnished with lettuce, tomatoe, onions and pickles$12.99
- Fried Egg Burger
Tender beef patti topped with a fried egg and garnished with lettuce, tomatoe, onions and pickles$12.99
- Patty Melt
9 oz beef patti cooked to order served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese and grilled onions$12.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheese Burger with your choice of cheese and garnished with lettuce, tomatoe, onions and pickles$13.99
- BBQ Burger
Tender beef patti topped with a fried onion ring and BBQ sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoe, onions and pickles$10.99
Deli Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese
Our Grilled Cheese Sandwich comes with your chice of cheese and toast for $7.99 and with ham $12.99$7.99
- Corn Beef with Swiss on Rye
Grilled corned beef topped with Swiss cheese and served on a grilled rye.$12.99
- Reuben
Grilled corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing served on the side, all on grilled rye bread$13.99
- Turkey Reuben
Turkey topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing served on the side, all on grilled rye bread$13.99
- Club Sandwich
Our Club Sandwich is a triple stack of your choice of bread and with lettuce, tomatoes, turkey, ham and bacon!$13.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served with lettuce and tomatoes on your choice of bread$12.99
- Philly Cheesesteak*
Sautéed onions and peppers over tender beef topped with mozzarella cheese on a sub roll$13.99
- Fried Cod Sandwich
Served with lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll$13.99
- BLT Sandwich
Our BLT is served with mayo on your choice of bread. Add Avocado 1.75$12.29
- Tuna Melt on Rye
Tuna Melt with swiss cheese on rye$12.99
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
901 Crystal Falls Parkway, Suite 101, Leander, TX 78641