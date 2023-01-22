Nick's Grandstand Grill Full Build

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Apps And Shareables

1/2 Pound Large Gulf Shrimp

$14.00

Fried Clam Strips

$10.00

Steamed Mussels

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Flash Fried Oysters 12

$18.00

Wings

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Daily Specials

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Chicken BLT

$10.00

3 For $5 Coddies

$5.00

Coddie

$2.00

Crab Balls

$10.00Out of stock

Italian Sausage

$6.00Out of stock

6 Fried Shrimp W/fries

$15.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger W/fries

$12.00Out of stock

Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Lunch/Dinner

Butterfly Fried Shrimp

$16.00

TEST

Codd Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Crabcake Platter

$20.00

Fish and Chips

$13.00Out of stock

Orange Roughy Sandwich

$10.00

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Softshell Crab Sandwich

$18.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken CheeseSteak

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.00

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$12.00

1/4 pound Hot Dog

$6.00

B.L.T

$8.00

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Polock Johnny

$7.00

Burger

$12.00

3 Pulled Pork Sliders W/chips N Slaw

$10.00

Bowl Of Meatballs

$9.00

Pit Beef

$13.00

Pit Ham

$13.00

Pit Turkey

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Oysters And Clams

Top Neck Clams

$1.00Out of stock

Chincoteagues

$1.00

Powder Points

$2.00Out of stock

French Kiss

$1.00Out of stock

MD Oysters

$1.00Out of stock

Sweet Petites

$1.00Out of stock

Katama Bays

$2.50Out of stock

Orchard Points

$1.00Out of stock

Cape May

$1.00Out of stock

Assateagues

$1.00Out of stock

Well Fleets

$2.00Out of stock

Rasberry

$2.00Out of stock

Cascumpec Bay

$1.66Out of stock

Blue Points

$2.00Out of stock

Malpeques

$1.66Out of stock

Colville Bays

$1.00Out of stock

Salt Grass Points

$1.00Out of stock

Watch Hills

$2.00Out of stock

Salt Buoys

$1.66Out of stock

Duxburys

$2.00Out of stock

Scorton Creek

$1.66Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

The Cashman Sampler

$20.00

Greek Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl Of Boardwalk Fries

$7.00

Bowl Of Onion Rings

$8.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Choc Cake

$2.00

Pickled Beets

$3.00Out of stock

Roasted Red Potatoes

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Utz Chips

$1.00

Kentucky Butter

$3.00

Ice Cream Sand

$5.00

Cookie

$2.00

Corn On Cob

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$2.00

Bowl of sweet potato fries

$7.00

Street Corn

$2.00

MD Medley

$2.00

Soups

Maryland Crab Soup

$8.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

Crab & Corn Chowder

$8.00Out of stock

Italian Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Chili

$7.00Out of stock

Beef Stew

$8.00Out of stock

Ham And Potato

$6.00Out of stock

Broccoli & Potato

$7.00Out of stock

Sushi

Avocado Roll

$6.00

California Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Sushi Combo (24 Pcs)

$28.00

Vegetarian Roll

$5.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$15.00

Saki Drink

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Tuna Tataki Roll

$15.00

Salmon Tataki Roll

$15.00

Seared Tuna Special Roll

$15.00

Eel Rol

$14.00

Poke Bowl

$15.00

Flounder Roll

$15.00

Tuna Lava Roll

$12.00

Spicy Yellowtail

$10.00

Salmon Nigiri Roll

$8.00

Meatball day

italian wedding soup

$8.00

Caesar salad

$5.00

homemade meatballs

$9.00

meatballs and rigatoni

$10.00

Meatball sandwich

$8.00

cannoli

$5.00

Liquor

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendrix

$9.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Tanquray

$8.00

Well Gin

Tanqueray

Bombay Saphire

Amaretto

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Baileys

$7.00

Black Raspberry

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Disaranno

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hazelnut

$4.00

Hennessey

$9.00

Jager

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Melon

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Remy

$13.00

Rumpleminz

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Saki

$5.00

Disaranno

Baileys

Grand Marnier

Southern Comfort

Kahlua

Apple Pucker

Peppermint Schnapps

Hazelnut

Amaretto

Blue Curacao

Black Raspberry

Triple Sec

Peach Schnapps

Melon

Rumpleminz

Jager

Remy

Hennessey

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Well Rum

Rumhave

Bacardi

Meyers

Captain Morgan

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Johhnie Walker

$9.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Woodford

$9.00

Jeffersons

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Basil

$11.00

High West

$9.00

Laws

$10.00

Well Scotch

Glenlivet 12

Dewars

Johhnie Walker

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Patron

$9.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

1800 Tequila

$10.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Avion

$8.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Teremana

$9.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Well Tequila

Cuervo Gold

Cuervo Silver

Patron

3 Olives Blueberry

$7.00

3 Olives Cherry

$7.00

3 Olives Citrus

$7.00

3 Olives Grape

$7.00

Deep Edy Grapefruit

$7.00

3 Olives Orange

$7.00

3 Olives Peach

$7.00

3 Olives Raspberry

$7.00

3 Olives Strawberry

$7.00

3 Olives Vanilla

$7.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

3 Olives Coconut

$7.00

3 Olives Mango

$7.00

3 Olives Pomegranate

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

3 Olives Watermelon

$7.00

Belevedere

$10.00

Deep Eddys Lime

$7.00

Western Son Lemon

$7.00

Western Son Blueberry

$7.00

Kettle One Grapefruit

$11.00

Kettle One Peach

$11.00

Kettle One Cucumber Lime

$11.00

Sour Berry Lemon

$8.00

Well Vodka

Titos

Kettle One

3 Olives Cherry

3 Olives Citrus

3 Olives Grape

3 Olives Grapefruit

3 Olives Orange

3 Olives Peach

3 Olives Strawberry

3 Olives Raspberry

3 Olives Vanilla

3 Olives Blueberry

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Sagamore Rye

$9.00

Screwball

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Old Grandad

$4.00

Old Smokey Peach

$6.00

Jim Beam Orange

$8.00

Pikesville Rye

$10.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Proper 12

$9.00

Well Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

Fireball

American Honey

Screwball

Crown Royal

Crown Royal Apple

Jameson

Makers Mark

Bulleit

Sagamore Rye

Seagrams 7

Seagrams VO

Knob Creek

Cocktails

Apple Orchard Twist

$8.00

Beams Bourbon Root Beer

$8.00

Belmont Jewel

$7.00

Black Eyed Susan

$8.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cherry Bomb

$9.00

cowboy crush

$8.00

Derby Crush

$8.00

Fire & Ice

$8.00

Grapefruit Crush

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Car Bombs

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhatten

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Juul

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

Oyster Shooter

$12.00

Peach Crush

$9.00

Ranch Water Cocktails

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Saki

$5.00

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Tennessee Peach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Western Son Bomb

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

Sour Bomb

$9.00

Ice Pick

$8.00

White Tea

$6.00

Pickle Shot

$3.00

Whiting Turner

$6.90

Beer

Dogfish Head

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.50

Devils Bb Juicy

$5.00

Duckpin

$5.00

Sunny Little Thing

$5.00

Guinness Blonde

$4.00

Guinness

$5.00

Hazy Little Thing

$5.00

Sweetwater

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Tropicannon

$5.00

Natty Boh

$3.00

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban

$3.00

Nicks Lager

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Stella

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Sam Seasonal

$4.00

Mango Tango

$4.00

Dos Exis

$4.00

32 Oz Guiness

$9.00

32 Oz Budlight

$7.50

32 Oz Dos Exis

$9.00

32 Oz Stella

$10.00

32 Sam Seasonal

$8.50

32oz Blue Moon

$10.00

32oz Angry Orchard

$9.00

32oz Coors Light

$7.50

32oz Pacifico

$8.50

32oz Devils Bb

$9.00

32oz Goose Island

$10.00

32oz Guinness Blonde

$8.00

32oz Hazy Little Thing

$10.00

32oz Kirin Ichiban

$9.00

32oz Nicks ALe

$9.00

32oz Mich Ultra

$7.50

32oz Miller Lite

$7.50

32oz Dogfish

$7.00

32oz Tropicannon

$11.00

32oz Natty Boh

$6.50

32oz Duckpin

$10.00

32oz Sweet Water

$10.00

32oz Yuengling

$7.50

32 Oz Mango Cart

$9.00

32 oz Sunny Little Thing

$9.50

Amstel Light btl

$5.00

Heineken Btl

$5.00

Heineken Zero Btl

$4.00

16oz Miller Lite Can

$4.00

Peroni

$5.00

Busch Light can

$3.00

Guinnes Blonde can

$1.00

Guinness can

$6.00

Silks

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry can

$5.00

White Claw Lime can

$5.00

White Claw Mango can

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry can

$5.00

Jockey Juice

$5.00

Natty Boh can

$2.00

Coors light can

$3.00

Bud Light can

$3.00

Miller light can

$3.00

Natty Bo can

$2.00

Natty Light can

$2.00

Bud can

$3.00

Corona can

$5.00

Mich Ultra Can

$3.00

Corona Light Can

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Sapporo

$3.00

Grapefruit Smash

$8.00

Loose Cannon Can

$4.00

White Claw Rasberry

$4.00

Ranch Water Seltzer

$4.00

American Mule

$6.50

Orange Smash

$8.00

Loose Cannon Can

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

Black Cherry High Noon

$6.00

Watermelon High Noon

$6.00

Grapefruite Highnoon

$6.00

Vienna Lager

$4.00

Bud Bucket

$14.00

Natty Boh Bucket

$10.00

Natty Light Bucket

$10.00

Corona Bucket

$15.00

Whie Claw Bucket

$15.00

Loose Cannon Bucket

$18.00

Mich Ultra Bucket

$14.00

Bud Light Bucket

$14.00

Coors Light Bucket

$14.00

Miller Bucket

$14.00

Corona Light Bucket

$15.00

Silks Bucket

$15.00

Twisted Tea Bucket

$15.00

Red Wine

Cabernet GLS

$7.00

Merlot GLS

$7.00

Oyster Bay Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Chianti GLS

$6.00

Merlot BTL

$20.00

Cabernet BTL

$20.00

Chianti BTL

$20.00

Oyster Bay Pino Noir BTL

$25.00

White Wine

Hayes Chardonnay GLS

$7.00

Oyster Bay Rose GLS

$8.00

Hayes Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.00

Raw Bar GLS

$7.00

Kim Crawford GLS

$7.00

Oyster Bay Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Oyster Bay Sav Blanc GLS

$8.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$20.00

Chardonnay BTL

$20.00

Moscato BTL

$20.00

Raw Bar

$25.00

KJ Bottle

$25.00

Kim Crawford

$20.00

Oyster Bay Sav Blanc

$25.00

Oyster Bay Rose

$25.00

La Marca Prosecco

$5.00

Sparkling Wine

Champagne

$6.00

Pol Remy Btl

$6.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Crab Specials

Dollar small cold crabs

$1.00Out of stock

2$ Cold Crabs

$2.00

Mixed Crab Dozen

$50.00Out of stock

1 Doz Cold Crabs

$12.00Out of stock

1\2 Doz MD Crabs

$25.00Out of stock

Crab Dozen

$60.00

Jumbo Crabs

One dozen Jumbo

$110.00

Half Dozen Jumbo

$55.00

Single Jumbo

$9.00Out of stock

Large Crabs

Half Dozen Large

$40.00Out of stock

Single Large

$8.00Out of stock

One Dozen Large

$80.00Out of stock

Medium Crabs

One Dozen Medium

$65.00

Half Dozen Medium

$32.50

Single Medium

$7.00

Xtra large

One Dozen Xtra Large

$100.00

Half Dozen Xtra Large

$50.00

Xtra Large Single

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2200 York Rd, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093

Directions

Gallery
Nick's Grandstand Grill image
Nick's Grandstand Grill image

