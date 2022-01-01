Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo

review star

No reviews yet

2727 W Michigan Ave

Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Popular Items

GYRO PITA
Smash burger
ADONIS PITA

SPECIALS

Tendie special

Tendie special

$20.00Out of stock

HOT TENDIES

$8.00
Pasta special

Pasta special

$30.00+Out of stock
2 pizza eggrolls

2 pizza eggrolls

$5.00Out of stock

2 Mac and cheese egg rolls

$5.00Out of stock
Smash burger

Smash burger

$5.00
Burger box

Burger box

$30.00Out of stock
Brie and Jam burger

Brie and Jam burger

$11.00Out of stock
Nashville Hot chicken sandwich

Nashville Hot chicken sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

PITAS

ADONIS PITA

ADONIS PITA

$9.50
HERMES PITA

HERMES PITA

$8.50Out of stock
FALAFEL PITA

FALAFEL PITA

$8.00
SOUVLAKI PITA

SOUVLAKI PITA

$8.50
ATHENA PITA

ATHENA PITA

$7.50
GYRO PITA

GYRO PITA

$8.50
HADES PITA

HADES PITA

$9.50Out of stock
APHRODITE PITA

APHRODITE PITA

$8.50
THE HERA

THE HERA

$9.00

TENDIE PITA

$8.00

IMPOSSIBLE GYRO

$9.50Out of stock

All American pita

$8.50Out of stock

House Specialties

MEAT PIE

MEAT PIE

$3.50Out of stock
SAGANAKI

SAGANAKI

$5.50
FETA DIP

FETA DIP

$5.00
THE GREEK NACHOS

THE GREEK NACHOS

$8.50
HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$4.50
FULL GREEK SALAD

FULL GREEK SALAD

$8.00
HALF GREEK SALAD

HALF GREEK SALAD

$4.50
SPANAKOPITA PIE

SPANAKOPITA PIE

$4.00
FALAFEL

FALAFEL

$4.50
PAPPY'S POUTINE

PAPPY'S POUTINE

$7.50

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

Athenian salad

$10.00
Tendie special

Tendie special

$20.00Out of stock

SIDES AND MORE

SIDE OF FRIES

$2.50

SIDE OF SAUCE

EXTRA PITA

$1.00

DESSERTS

FRESH BAKLAVA

$2.50Out of stock

CHEESECAKE

$4.00

BOTTLED

BOTTLED DRINK

$2.35

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

CRAFT SODAS

$3.25

FOUNTAIN

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2727 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Directions

Gallery
Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo image
Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo image
Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo image
Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo image

