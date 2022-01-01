Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2727 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood - 1908 W Main Street
4.4 • 426
1908 W Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurant