Nick's Kitchen 506 N Jefferson St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
The taste of Huntington for over 100 years
Location
506 N Jefferson St, Huntington, IN 46750
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Monte Cristo Wine Bar - 142 North Main Street
No Reviews
142 North Main Street Roanoke, IN 46783
View restaurant
The Original Oley's Pizza - Southwest Location
4.3 • 225
10910 US-24 Fort Wayne, IN 46814
View restaurant
More near Huntington