Nick's Kitchen 506 N Jefferson St

No reviews yet

506 N Jefferson St

Huntington, IN 46750

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Mini Breaded Tenderloin
Breaded Tenderloin
2 Eggs, Fried Potatoes, and Toast


Breakfast

One Egg and Toast

$2.99

Two Eggs and Toast

$3.49

2 Eggs, Fried Potatoes, and Toast

$5.99

Half B&G w/ One Egg

$5.50

2 Eggs, French Toast, and 2 Bacon

$7.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.99

Egg Nick Muffin

$3.99

Chicken & Waffles

$10.99

Incredible Breakfast

$8.99

Tenderloin Biscuit

$9.99

Breakfast Bowl

$9.99

Half Scram

$8.99

Full Scram

$9.99

Waffle

$6.99

One Hot Cake

$2.99

Two Hot Cakes

$3.99

One French Toast

$2.99

Two French Toast

$3.99

Oatmeal

$2.99

Grits

$2.99

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99

Full Biscuit & Gravy

$6.99

Half & Half

$6.99

1/4 Biscuit & Gravy

$2.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Western Omelet

$8.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Veggie Omelet

$8.99

Cheese Omelet

$6.49

A' la carte

Sausage Slider

$3.49

Western Omelet

$8.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Veggie Omelet

$8.99

Cheese Omelet

$6.49

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99

1/4 Biscuit & Gravy

$2.99

Full Biscuit & Gravy

$6.99

Half & Half

$6.99

Half B&G w/ One Egg

$5.50

One Hot Cake

$2.99

Two Hot Cakes

$3.99

2 Eggs, French Toast, and 2 Bacon

$7.99

Two French Toast

$3.99

One French Toast

$2.99

Waffle

$6.99

Chicken & Waffles

$10.99

One Egg and Toast

$2.99

Two Eggs and Toast

$3.49

2 Eggs, Fried Potatoes, and Toast

$5.99

Incredible Breakfast

$8.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.99

Tenderloin Biscuit

$9.99

Half Scram

$8.99

Full Scram

$9.99

Breakfast Bowl

$9.99

Egg Nick Muffin

$3.99

Half B&G w/ One Egg

$5.50

2 Eggs, French Toast, and 2 Bacon

$7.99

2 Eggs, Fried Potatoes, and Toast

$5.99

Incredible Breakfast

$8.99

Lunch & Dinner

Breaded Tenderloin

$9.99

Mini Breaded Tenderloin

$7.99

Grilled Tenderloin

$7.99

Cheese Burger

$6.49

Double Cheese Burger

$9.49

Hamburger

$5.99

Double Hamburger

$8.99

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$7.99

Breaded Chicken Sandwhich

$7.99

Turkey Club Croissant

$5.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.49

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon & Tomato

$5.99

Fresh Sausage Sandwhich

$5.99

Fish Sandwhich

$5.99

BLT

$5.99

Patty Melt

$8.99

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Chicken Caeser Salad

$9.99

3 Piece Fish + 2 Meal Sides

$9.99

AYCE Fish + 2 Meal Sides

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Pulled Pork Dinner + 2 Meal Sides

$11.99

Sausage & Sauerkraut + 2 Meal Sides

$11.99

Ground Beef Steak + 2 Meal Sides

$11.99

Salisbury Steak + 2 Meal Sides

$9.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Dinner + 2 Meal Sides

$9.99

Ham & Scalloped Potatoes + 1 Meal Side

$9.99Out of stock

Porkchop + 2 Meal Sides

$9.99

Meatloaf + 2 Meal Sides

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Pasta Salad

$9.99

Chicken Noodles + 2 Meal Sides

$9.99

A' la carte

Cowboy Burger Special

$9.99

Shrimp Special + 2 Meal Sides

$9.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger Special

$9.99

Chicken & Dumplings + 2 Meal Sides

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad Croissant + 2 Meal sides

$9.99

Lasagna + 2 Meal Sides

$9.99Out of stock

Cubed Steak + 2 Meal Sides

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$9.99

Turkey B.L.T. Panini

$9.99

Ham & Swiss Panini

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$4.99

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$4.99

Kids Mac & Cheese & Applesauce

$4.99

Merch & Bulk Items

Frozen Tenderloin

$8.00

T-Shirt

$16.00

5lbs Sausage

$10.00

5lbs Pulled Pork

$15.00

2lbs. Sausage

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
The taste of Huntington for over 100 years

Website

Location

506 N Jefferson St, Huntington, IN 46750

Directions

