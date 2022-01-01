Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Nick's Lobster House

973 Reviews

$$

2777 Flatbush Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CT Lobster Roll
Lobster Bisque
2lb Lobster W/Baked Potatoes & Corn

RAW BAR TO GO

DOZEN Clams

$20.00
DOZEN Oysters

DOZEN Oysters

$32.00

Clams EACH

$2.00
Oyster EACH

Oyster EACH

$3.00
Shrimp Cocktail 5pcs

Shrimp Cocktail 5pcs

$16.00

Seafood Boat

$68.00

SOUPS & SALADS TO GO

N.E Clam Chowder

$8.00+

Lobster Bisque

$8.00+

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Garden Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$11.00

APPS TO GO

Clam Pizza

$15.00+

Salmon Bites

$15.00
Easy Peel Shrimp 1lb

Easy Peel Shrimp 1lb

$22.00
Baked Clams 10pcs

Baked Clams 10pcs

$20.00
Mussels

Mussels

$18.00+
Calamari Fried

Calamari Fried

$18.00
Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$18.00
Wings 8pcs

Wings 8pcs

$16.00+
Fish Taco 3pcs

Fish Taco 3pcs

$15.00

ENTREE TO GO

SNOW CRAB 1 LB Entree

SNOW CRAB 1 LB Entree

$38.00

14OZ LOBSTER TAIL

$70.00

MIXED PLATE

$30.00

SALMON

$32.00

BRANZINO

$36.00

Halibut

$38.00

PRIME RIBEYE

$50.00

SURF & TURF 16oz Stk 1.5 Lob

$90.00

SEAFOOD FEAST

$80.00Out of stock

1.25 Lb Lobster W/baked potato/corn

$42.50Out of stock

Baked potato & corn

1.5 Lb Lobster W/baked potato/corn

$42.00

1.75 Lb Lobster w/baked potato/corn

$49.00

2lb Lobster W/Baked Potatoes & Corn

$56.00

Black Seabass

$45.00Out of stock

FRIED SHRIMP W\FF

$24.00

Surf & Turf 16 Oz Stk 1.25 Lob

$80.00

SPECIALTY PASTA TO GO

Chicken PARM

$28.00

White Clam Sauce

$26.00

LOBSTER CREAM SAUCE

$32.00

Seafood Marinara

$40.00

Shrimp Parm (8)

$30.00Out of stock

Lobster Tail Scampi 2 4oz

$44.00Out of stock

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$55.00Out of stock

PASTA TO GO

Garlic & Oil

$10.00

Alla Vodka

$12.00

Alfredo

$12.00

Marinara

$10.00

Scampi

$12.00

SIDES TO GO

Sauted Boc Choy

$8.00

Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes

$6.00

Mixed Veggies

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Corn

$5.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

House Cut Fries

$6.00

Seafood Stuffing NEW

$12.00

SAUTEeD MUSHROOMS

$8.00Out of stock

SANDWICH TO GO

CT Lobster Roll

CT Lobster Roll

$24.00
Classic Lobster Roll

Classic Lobster Roll

$22.00
Bk Burger

Bk Burger

$18.00
Surf & Turf BURGER

Surf & Turf BURGER

$27.00

DESSERTS TO GO

Traditional Tartufo

$11.00

Amaretto Truffle

$11.00

Mango Sorbet

$9.00

Coconut Sorbet

$9.00

Lemon Sorbet

$9.00

Orange Sorbet

$9.00

NY CHEESE CAKE

$9.00Out of stock

Tiramasu

$9.00

Toasted Almond

$9.00

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

LOBSTER /LB RAW (ToGo)

LIVE LOBSTERS /LB TO-GO

$30.00+

STEAM & CLEAN LOBSTERS/LB TO-GO

$40.00+

SHELLFISH RAW (ToGo)

Dz LITTLE/ TOP NECK UNSHUCKED

$12.00

Dz OYSTERS UNSHUCKED

$18.00

Dz LITTLE/ TOP NECKS SHUCKED

$20.00

Dz OYSTERS SHUCKED

$32.00

MUSSELS /Lb MARKET

$1.50+

14 oz Tail Fish MARKET

$42.00

FROZEN (ToGo)

SNOW CRAB LEGS MARKET

$27.00

KRABBY KAKES (3-FROZEN) Fish Market

$5.00

FISH RAW (ToGo)

BAY SCALLOPS Market

$3.00+

SEA SCALLOPS Market

$9.00+

CLEANED SQUID Market

$4.00+

COD FISH Market

$14.00

BRANZINO Market

$14.00

SHRIMP 16/20 (STEAMED) Market

$5.50+

SHRIMP 16/20 (RAW & CLEANED) Market

$4.50+

U15 SHRIMP (Raw & Cleaned) Market

$5.50+

U15 SHRIMP/lb (Steamed)

$6.50+

Easy Peel Shrimp 26/30 Raw Market

$3.50+

Seafood Salad/Lb

$5.00+Out of stock

Homemade Crab Cakes Uncooked (2pc) Market

$18.00Out of stock

NOVELTIES

Crackers LOGO

$10.00

SHOT GLASS

$5.00

T-SHIRTS

$25.00

SHORTS

$25.00

PANTS

$24.00

Crackers No logo

$7.00

Oyster Knife

$20.00

LINENS

$10.00

Shirts Lobster Pink

$40.00

Nicks Lobster Hat

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Not only does Nick's Lobster House offer carefully prepared seafood at our restaurant and raw seafood bar, but we also provide a fish market where you can find all the seafood you need to make a scrumptious meal at home. Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234

Directions

Gallery
Nick's Lobster House image
Nick's Lobster House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fontana's of Brooklyn
orange star4.4 • 592
2359 Ralph Ave Brooklyn, NY 11234
View restaurantnext
Sea Island Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 392
611 Sutter ave Brooklyn, NY 11207
View restaurantnext
TAIKI
orange star4.5 • 84
134 Nevins Street Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Red Hook Lobster Pound
orange star4.2 • 4,221
284 Van Brunt Street Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Sea Wolf - Bushwick
orange star4.2 • 1,029
19 Wyckoff Ave Brooklyn, NY 11237
View restaurantnext
Seamore's Dumbo
orange star4.4 • 650
66 Water Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1878 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston