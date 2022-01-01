Seafood
Nick's Lobster House
973 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Not only does Nick's Lobster House offer carefully prepared seafood at our restaurant and raw seafood bar, but we also provide a fish market where you can find all the seafood you need to make a scrumptious meal at home. Come in and enjoy!!
Location
2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234
Gallery