Nick's Pizza
1071 Country Club
El Paso, TX 79932
Popular Items
Apps
Cheesy Bread
Detroit style pan crust with garlic butter and 3 cheese blend melted to perfection served with marinara
Flip's Rolled Tacos
4 rolled tacos in our housemade sauces and topped with shredded american yellow cheese
Fried Pickles
Battered pickle chips, fried to a light golden crisp. Served with a side of ranch
Garlic Puffs
Lightly fried puffs of bread tossed in garlic butter and sprinkled with our house made spice blend. Served with a side of marinara
Italian Meatballs
6 homeade meatballs, marinara, and melted mozzarella
Jalapeno Cheese Dip
A crowd favorite, made with cream cheese, jalapenos, pimentos and a blend of cheeses. Served with a side of house cooked tostadas
Margarita Fries
Crispy shoestring fries tossed in our margarita seasoning. Served with a side of ketchup
Nachos
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Cream cheese, spinach and artichokes blended together with mozzarella and spices. Served with a side of house made tostadas
Tostada Chips
House made tostadas tossed in our secret seasoning
Flip's Burger
Salads
Geske's House Salad
Mixed greens, craisins, crushed cashews, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan cracker, crispy breadstick
Greek Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, kalamata olives, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, bell peppers, cucumbers, and croutons
Chef's Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, ham, shredded mozzarela, diced tomatoes, bacon, cubed chicken, hard boiled egg, and croutons
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and crushed cashews
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce, avocado, bacon, diced tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, and croutons
Wings
Pizzas
$5.99 Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni pizza for $5.99 All Day! Every Day! *no add ons or modifications
Blackened Shrimp Alfredo
Alfredo base, mozzarella, blackened shrimp and cilantro
Build Your Own
Hulk
Detroit style pan pizza, basil pesto base, mozzarella and pepperoni, topped with marinara
Jalapeno Lover
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, bacon, pickled and fresh jalapenos topped with cilantro
Meat Head
Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon and chorizo
Mr. Hatch
Mozzarella, sliced meatballs, pepperoni, Hatch green chile, and red onions
Smoked BBQ Chicken
Mozzarella, chicken, and red oinions, topped with our cannonball BBQ sauce and cilantro
Smoked Meats
Mozzarella, ham, bacon, smoked sausage, and pulled pork, topped with our cannonball BBQ sauce
The GOAT
Mozzarella, pepperoni and twice the amount of sliced mushrooms
Triple Pepperoni
Mozzarella and enough pepperoni to cover it all
Veggie Lovers
Oil base, mozzarella, chopped spinach, red onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers
Wall to Wall
Mozzarella, pepperoni, green bell peppers, red onions, sliced mushrooms and black olives
White Pepperoni
Oil base, mozzarella, pepperoni, chopped spinach, ricotta and parmesan
Zesty Pesto Pizza
Mozzarella, chicken, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and topped off with our basil pesto sauce
Cheese Pizza
Pastas
Geske's Mac & Cheese
Penne pasta smothered in Geske's signature Mac & Cheese sauce and topped with cheddar cheese blend
Pesto Pasta
Penne pasta covered in our basil pesto sauce and topped with mozzarella
Cheesy Marinara Pasta
Penne pasta covered in our house made marinara and topped with mozzarela
Angry Garlic Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in our signature garlic butter and house spices, with some crushed red peppers for a little kick, then topped with mozzarela
Creamy Alfredo Pasta
Penne pasta smothered in our creamy alfredo and topped with mozzarela
Dressings
Desserts & Ice Creams
Bomb-Pop!
Butterfinger Ice Cream
Choco-Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pint
Chocolate Ice Cream Pint
Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Pint
FrozFruit Popsicle
Seasonal Ice Cream Pint
Snickers Ice Cream
Triple Chocolate Drumstick
Vanilla Ice Cream Pint
Geske's House-Made Donuts
Beer
8th Wonder Haterade
Fruited kettle sour with wild berries added for a tart and salty, yet sweet gose. ABV: 3.3% IBUs: 0
8th Wonder Hopston
This hoppy, malty IPA is balanced and approachable; enjoyable year round, and perfectly suited for the hot Texas summer. Brewed with Cascade and Citra hops. ABV: 6.2% IBUs: 88
Austin Eastciders Pineapple
Bright semi-sweet cider made with tropical pineapple and heirloom bittersweet apples ABV: 5% IBUs: 0
Avery White Rascal
An authentic Belgian-style white ale, its unfiltered and spiced with coriander and Curacao orange peel. Silver Medal winner of the Belgian Witbier category at the World Beer Cup 2018 ABV: 5.6% IBUs: 22
Bishop Crackberry Cider
Cider containing cranberries and blackberries. Tart, sweet and well balanced cider made with real fruits ABV: 6% IBUs: 0
Bosque Elephants On Parade
An American-style wheat beer packed with raspberry and tart cherry puree. Its unfiltered and imbued with a light sweetness and tartness that complements the medium-full body ABV: 5.4% IBUs: 12
Bud Light Alum Can
Community Orange Dreamsicle Hazy IPA
An experimental Hazy IPA melts with zesty, bright, tropical orange flavors of Lotus and Sabro hops with freshly peeled orange and vanilla beans.
Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde
Elysian Dank Dust
Iron Maiden Trooper
Trooper is a premium British beer with malt flavors and citric notes with a unique blend of hops that give this deep golden ale a subtle hint of lemon
Karbach Hopadillo
Karbach Light Circus
Lagunitas Lil' Sumpin Ale
Left Hand Milk Stout
Manhattan Project Fallout Hefeweizen
Manhattan Project Necessary Evil Pilsner
Marble Cerveza
Marble Desert Fog
Marble Doube White
Marble Pink Lemonade Lager
Martin House Blueberry Lemonade Sour
Sour ale brewed with lemon and blueberries, slightly tart.
Martin House Down Under Sour Ale
Sour ale brewed with kiwi and strawberries, slightly tart, big flavor. Sour heads will love this one
Martin House Honey Bear Sour
Sour ale brewed with honey, pineapple and jalapenos. This sour has all the flavors, the pineapple and honey are subtle but compliment the jalapeno flavor without the spice.
Martin House Passion Fruit Salty Lady
Fans of salty lady will love this variation, heavy on passion fruit and big on flavor. This gose is salty and really tart
Martin House Pickle Sour
The sour beer everyone is clamoring about. This sour ale is heavy on pickle flavor and yet, still very drinkable. Whether you drink it with a chamoy and tajin rim or shotgun them straight out of the can, this beer will be one to remember
Martin House Pineapple Splash
Sour ale with ginger, pineapple, lemon and vanilla. Ginger and pineapple flavor with a hint of lemon and vanilla. Tart and sweet all around, making this sour one to try
Martin House S'mores Stout
Imperial stout brewed with graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows. It's a big chocolatey stout with tasty marshmallow and the graham cracker taste lingers, complimenting the beer perfectly
Martin House Super Smash Pumpkin Stout
Pumpkin stout that is chocolatey, boozy, thick, slightly sweet but goes down easy. Great beer for the colder weather and fall season
Michelob Ultra Alum Can
Odell Peach Stand Rambler
Odell Sippin' Tropical Sour
OHB Tejano Pecano
Rogue Batsquatch
Santa Fe 7k
Spindletap Heavy Hands DIPA
Stiegl Radler
Stone Delicious IPA
Sweet Water G13 IPA
Super danky IPA brewed with strain-specific terpens that make this easy drinking IPA taste and smell like bud
Symbol Brewing Red Velvet Golden Stout
Symbol Brewing Strawberry Limeade Berliner Weisse
Symbol Brewing Tangerine Cheesecake Sour
True Vine Mermaids & Unicorns Blonde Ale
Yeungling Hershey's Porter
Community Snickerdoodle
Left Hand French Toast Milk Stout
Martin House Utah, Get Me Two DIPA
Martin House Shell Shock Imperial Stout
Martin House Spicy Pickle Sour Variety
Wine
3 Pears Pinot Grigio
Alexander Valley Merlot
Austin Hope
Bramare
Bread and Butter Chard. '20
Casteggio Sangue Di Giuda
Caymus
Chloe
Chop Shop
Crossbarn
Cycles Gladiator
Daou Cabernet '20
Daou Rose
Decoy
Duckhorn
Educated guess
Gohstblock
Gran Passione
Joel Gott
Kim Crawford
Kj Chard
Kj Merlot
La Crema
Laird
Llano Moscato '20
Luchi Primotivo
Luchi Prosseco
Maryvale
Meiomi
Noble Vines 667
Oshanisi
Paradigme
Paul Hobbs
Pride
Relax Reisling
Sand Point
Staggs Leap Chap
Sterling
Tortoise Creek
Three Pears
Soda Pops
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
St. Arnold Root Beer
Mountain Dew
Dr. Pepper 2 Liter
Mountain Dew 2 Liter
Mountain Dew Code Red 2 Liter
Sierra Mist 2 Liter
Fanta Orange
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Mango
Jarritos Grapefruit
7UP 2 Liter
A&W Root Beer 2 Liter
Big Red 2 Liter
Squirt 2 Liter
Manzanita Sol 2 Liter
Pepsi 2 Liter
Pepsi Zero Sugar 2 Liter
Cherry Pepsi 2 Liter
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter
Crush Grape 2 Liter
Tea's
Energy Drinks
Gatorade
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
The upper valleys best artisanal pizzas, pastas, salads and wings! Beer, wine, beverages and rare finds to go.
1071 Country Club, El Paso, TX 79932