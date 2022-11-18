Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nick's Pizza

1071 Country Club

El Paso, TX 79932

Popular Items

$5.99 Pepperoni Pizza
Build Your Own
1 lb Wings

Apps

Cheesy Bread

$9.99

Detroit style pan crust with garlic butter and 3 cheese blend melted to perfection served with marinara

Flip's Rolled Tacos

$5.99

4 rolled tacos in our housemade sauces and topped with shredded american yellow cheese

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Battered pickle chips, fried to a light golden crisp. Served with a side of ranch

Garlic Puffs

$5.99

Lightly fried puffs of bread tossed in garlic butter and sprinkled with our house made spice blend. Served with a side of marinara

Italian Meatballs

$10.99

6 homeade meatballs, marinara, and melted mozzarella

Jalapeno Cheese Dip

$9.99

A crowd favorite, made with cream cheese, jalapenos, pimentos and a blend of cheeses. Served with a side of house cooked tostadas

Margarita Fries

$5.99

Crispy shoestring fries tossed in our margarita seasoning. Served with a side of ketchup

Nachos

$10.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Cream cheese, spinach and artichokes blended together with mozzarella and spices. Served with a side of house made tostadas

Tostada Chips

$1.99

House made tostadas tossed in our secret seasoning

Flip's Burger

$11.99

Salads

Geske's House Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, craisins, crushed cashews, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan cracker, crispy breadstick

Greek Salad

$11.99

Fresh iceberg lettuce, kalamata olives, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, bell peppers, cucumbers, and croutons

Chef's Salad

$14.99

Fresh iceberg lettuce, ham, shredded mozzarela, diced tomatoes, bacon, cubed chicken, hard boiled egg, and croutons

Wedge Salad

$11.99

Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and crushed cashews

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Iceberg lettuce, avocado, bacon, diced tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, and croutons

Wings

1 lb Wings

$17.99

Jumbo traditional wings

2 lb Wings

$34.99

Jumbo traditional wings

1 lb Boneless Wings

$17.99

Crispy, juicy boneless wings

2 lb Boneless Wings

$34.99

Crispy, juicy boneless chicken wings

Pizzas

$5.99 Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

Pepperoni pizza for $5.99 All Day! Every Day! *no add ons or modifications

Blackened Shrimp Alfredo

$15.99

Alfredo base, mozzarella, blackened shrimp and cilantro

Build Your Own

$7.99

Hulk

$15.99

Detroit style pan pizza, basil pesto base, mozzarella and pepperoni, topped with marinara

Jalapeno Lover

$14.99

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, bacon, pickled and fresh jalapenos topped with cilantro

Meat Head

$13.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon and chorizo

Mr. Hatch

$14.99

Mozzarella, sliced meatballs, pepperoni, Hatch green chile, and red onions

Smoked BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Mozzarella, chicken, and red oinions, topped with our cannonball BBQ sauce and cilantro

Smoked Meats

$13.99

Mozzarella, ham, bacon, smoked sausage, and pulled pork, topped with our cannonball BBQ sauce

The GOAT

$13.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni and twice the amount of sliced mushrooms

Triple Pepperoni

$13.99

Mozzarella and enough pepperoni to cover it all

Veggie Lovers

$13.99

Oil base, mozzarella, chopped spinach, red onions, mushrooms and green bell peppers

Wall to Wall

$13.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, green bell peppers, red onions, sliced mushrooms and black olives

White Pepperoni

$13.99

Oil base, mozzarella, pepperoni, chopped spinach, ricotta and parmesan

Zesty Pesto Pizza

$14.99

Mozzarella, chicken, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and topped off with our basil pesto sauce

Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Clean Eats!

Steak Meal

$15.99

Salmon Meal

$15.99

Ahi Tuna Meal

$15.99

Chicken Meal

$13.99

Shrimp Meal

$15.99

Pastas

Geske's Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Penne pasta smothered in Geske's signature Mac & Cheese sauce and topped with cheddar cheese blend

Pesto Pasta

$10.99

Penne pasta covered in our basil pesto sauce and topped with mozzarella

Cheesy Marinara Pasta

$10.99

Penne pasta covered in our house made marinara and topped with mozzarela

Angry Garlic Pasta

$10.99

Penne pasta tossed in our signature garlic butter and house spices, with some crushed red peppers for a little kick, then topped with mozzarela

Creamy Alfredo Pasta

$10.99

Penne pasta smothered in our creamy alfredo and topped with mozzarela

Dressings

2oz Balsamic

$0.50

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

2oz Buffalo

$0.50

2oz Greek

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

4oz Balsamic

$0.99

4oz Bleu Cheese

$0.99

4oz Buffalo

$0.99

4oz Greek

$0.99

4oz Ranch

$0.99

Jalapeno Ranch

$3.99

Large Balsamic Dressing

$3.99

Large Greek Dressing

$3.99

Large Ranch dressing

$3.99

Desserts & Ice Creams

Bomb-Pop!

$2.99

Butterfinger Ice Cream

$2.99

Choco-Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pint

$5.99

Chocolate Ice Cream Pint

$5.99

Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Pint

$5.99

FrozFruit Popsicle

$1.99

Seasonal Ice Cream Pint

$5.99

Snickers Ice Cream

$2.99

Triple Chocolate Drumstick

$2.99

Vanilla Ice Cream Pint

$5.99

Geske's House-Made Donuts

$5.99

Beer

8th Wonder Haterade

8th Wonder Haterade

$3.00

Fruited kettle sour with wild berries added for a tart and salty, yet sweet gose. ABV: 3.3% IBUs: 0

8th Wonder Hopston

8th Wonder Hopston

$3.50

This hoppy, malty IPA is balanced and approachable; enjoyable year round, and perfectly suited for the hot Texas summer. Brewed with Cascade and Citra hops. ABV: 6.2% IBUs: 88

Austin Eastciders Pineapple

Austin Eastciders Pineapple

$2.00

Bright semi-sweet cider made with tropical pineapple and heirloom bittersweet apples ABV: 5% IBUs: 0

Avery White Rascal

Avery White Rascal

$3.00

An authentic Belgian-style white ale, its unfiltered and spiced with coriander and Curacao orange peel. Silver Medal winner of the Belgian Witbier category at the World Beer Cup 2018 ABV: 5.6% IBUs: 22

Bishop Crackberry Cider

Bishop Crackberry Cider

$2.50

Cider containing cranberries and blackberries. Tart, sweet and well balanced cider made with real fruits ABV: 6% IBUs: 0

Bosque Elephants On Parade

Bosque Elephants On Parade

$2.00

An American-style wheat beer packed with raspberry and tart cherry puree. Its unfiltered and imbued with a light sweetness and tartness that complements the medium-full body ABV: 5.4% IBUs: 12

Bud Light Alum Can

Bud Light Alum Can

$2.00
Community Orange Dreamsicle Hazy IPA

Community Orange Dreamsicle Hazy IPA

$5.00

An experimental Hazy IPA melts with zesty, bright, tropical orange flavors of Lotus and Sabro hops with freshly peeled orange and vanilla beans.

Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde

Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde

$2.50
Elysian Dank Dust

Elysian Dank Dust

$2.00
Iron Maiden Trooper

Iron Maiden Trooper

$3.50

Trooper is a premium British beer with malt flavors and citric notes with a unique blend of hops that give this deep golden ale a subtle hint of lemon

Karbach Hopadillo

Karbach Hopadillo

$2.00
Karbach Light Circus

Karbach Light Circus

$2.50
Lagunitas Lil' Sumpin Ale

Lagunitas Lil' Sumpin Ale

$2.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$3.00
Manhattan Project Fallout Hefeweizen

Manhattan Project Fallout Hefeweizen

$2.00
Manhattan Project Necessary Evil Pilsner

Manhattan Project Necessary Evil Pilsner

$3.00
Marble Cerveza

Marble Cerveza

$2.00
Marble Desert Fog

Marble Desert Fog

$2.00
Marble Doube White

Marble Doube White

$2.00
Marble Pink Lemonade Lager

Marble Pink Lemonade Lager

$2.00
Martin House Blueberry Lemonade Sour

Martin House Blueberry Lemonade Sour

$3.50

Sour ale brewed with lemon and blueberries, slightly tart.

Martin House Down Under Sour Ale

Martin House Down Under Sour Ale

$3.00

Sour ale brewed with kiwi and strawberries, slightly tart, big flavor. Sour heads will love this one

Martin House Honey Bear Sour

Martin House Honey Bear Sour

$2.50

Sour ale brewed with honey, pineapple and jalapenos. This sour has all the flavors, the pineapple and honey are subtle but compliment the jalapeno flavor without the spice.

Martin House Passion Fruit Salty Lady

Martin House Passion Fruit Salty Lady

$4.00

Fans of salty lady will love this variation, heavy on passion fruit and big on flavor. This gose is salty and really tart

Martin House Pickle Sour

Martin House Pickle Sour

$2.50

The sour beer everyone is clamoring about. This sour ale is heavy on pickle flavor and yet, still very drinkable. Whether you drink it with a chamoy and tajin rim or shotgun them straight out of the can, this beer will be one to remember

Martin House Pineapple Splash

Martin House Pineapple Splash

$3.50

Sour ale with ginger, pineapple, lemon and vanilla. Ginger and pineapple flavor with a hint of lemon and vanilla. Tart and sweet all around, making this sour one to try

Martin House S'mores Stout

Martin House S'mores Stout

$3.50

Imperial stout brewed with graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows. It's a big chocolatey stout with tasty marshmallow and the graham cracker taste lingers, complimenting the beer perfectly

Martin House Super Smash Pumpkin Stout

Martin House Super Smash Pumpkin Stout

$4.00

Pumpkin stout that is chocolatey, boozy, thick, slightly sweet but goes down easy. Great beer for the colder weather and fall season

Michelob Ultra Alum Can

Michelob Ultra Alum Can

$2.00
Odell Peach Stand Rambler

Odell Peach Stand Rambler

$2.50
Odell Sippin' Tropical Sour

Odell Sippin' Tropical Sour

$2.00
OHB Tejano Pecano

OHB Tejano Pecano

$3.00
Rogue Batsquatch

Rogue Batsquatch

$3.00
Santa Fe 7k

Santa Fe 7k

$2.00Out of stock
Spindletap Heavy Hands DIPA

Spindletap Heavy Hands DIPA

$3.50
Stiegl Radler

Stiegl Radler

$3.00
Stone Delicious IPA

Stone Delicious IPA

$3.00
Sweet Water G13 IPA

Sweet Water G13 IPA

$3.00

Super danky IPA brewed with strain-specific terpens that make this easy drinking IPA taste and smell like bud

Symbol Brewing Red Velvet Golden Stout

Symbol Brewing Red Velvet Golden Stout

$5.50
Symbol Brewing Strawberry Limeade Berliner Weisse

Symbol Brewing Strawberry Limeade Berliner Weisse

$6.00
Symbol Brewing Tangerine Cheesecake Sour

Symbol Brewing Tangerine Cheesecake Sour

$5.50
True Vine Mermaids & Unicorns Blonde Ale

True Vine Mermaids & Unicorns Blonde Ale

$2.50

Yeungling Hershey's Porter

$3.00

Community Snickerdoodle

$2.50

Left Hand French Toast Milk Stout

$2.50

Martin House Utah, Get Me Two DIPA

$3.50

Martin House Shell Shock Imperial Stout

$4.00

Martin House Spicy Pickle Sour Variety

$2.50

Wine

3 Pears Pinot Grigio

$15.99

Alexander Valley Merlot

$25.99

Austin Hope

$39.99

Bramare

$29.99

Bread and Butter Chard. '20

$18.25

Casteggio Sangue Di Giuda

$20.99

Caymus

$99.99

Chloe

$12.99

Chop Shop

$24.99

Crossbarn

$38.99

Cycles Gladiator

$11.99

Daou Cabernet '20

$29.99

Daou Rose

$29.99Out of stock

Decoy

$68.99

Duckhorn

$84.99

Educated guess

$24.99

Gohstblock

$99.99

Gran Passione

$11.99

Joel Gott

$16.89

Kim Crawford

$15.99

Kj Chard

$18.25

Kj Merlot

$17.99

La Crema

$32.99

Laird

$80.00

Llano Moscato '20

$19.50

Luchi Primotivo

$20.75

Luchi Prosseco

$14.25

Maryvale

$69.99

Meiomi

$21.99

Noble Vines 667

$12.99

Oshanisi

$99.99

Paradigme

$89.99

Paul Hobbs

$150.00

Pride

$120.00

Relax Reisling

$9.99

Sand Point

$15.60

Staggs Leap Chap

$32.99

Sterling

$15.99

Tortoise Creek

$19.99

Three Pears

$19.99

Water

Aquafina

$1.25

Liquid Death Berry

$2.50

Liquid Death Lime

$2.50

Liquid Death Mango

$2.50

Voss

$4.99

Soda Pops

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

St. Arnold Root Beer

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$3.49

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.49

Mountain Dew Code Red 2 Liter

$3.49

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.49Out of stock

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos Mango

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.50

7UP 2 Liter

$3.49

A&W Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.49

Big Red 2 Liter

$3.49

Squirt 2 Liter

$3.49

Manzanita Sol 2 Liter

$3.49

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.49

Pepsi Zero Sugar 2 Liter

$3.49

Cherry Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.49

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.49

Crush Grape 2 Liter

$3.49

Tea's

Arizon Tea Green Tea

$1.25

Arizona Tea Arnold Palmer

$1.25

Arizona Tea Sweet Tea

$1.25

Arizona Tea Watermelon

$1.25

Arizona Tea Mucho Mango

$1.25

Nick's House Gallon Brewed Tea

$4.99

Energy Drinks

Monster Original

$2.50

Monster Zero

$2.50

Bang Peach Mango

$2.50

Bang Key Lime Pie

$2.50

Bang Starblast

$2.50

Bang Pina Colada

$2.50

Bang Wyldin Watermelon

$2.50

Bang Sour Apple

$2.50

Gatorade

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.99

Gatorade White Frost

$2.99

Gatorade Blue Frost

$2.99

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.99

Texas Thursday

Texas BBQ Burger

$6.99

Smoked BBQ Chicken Pizza

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

The upper valleys best artisanal pizzas, pastas, salads and wings! Beer, wine, beverages and rare finds to go.

Website

Location

1071 Country Club, El Paso, TX 79932

Directions

