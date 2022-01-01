Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Nick's Pizza and Grill

228 Reviews

$

87 Main St,

Ashland, MA 01721

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Eggplant Parmigiana
Jalapeño poppers (small)

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

$10.00

Cajun Fries (Large)

$7.75

Cajun Fries (Small)

$7.00

Chicken Fingers (Large)

$11.00

Chicken Fingers (Small)

$10.00

Chicken wings (Large)

$14.50

Chicken wings (Small)

$12.25

Coles Slaw

$6.00

French Fries (Large)

$7.00

French Fries (Small)

$6.50

Fried ravioli (large)

$9.00

Fried ravioli (small)

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Jalapeño poppers (large)

$12.50

Jalapeño poppers (small)

$10.75

Mozzarella Sticks (Large)

$12.25

Mozzarella Sticks (Small)

$10.75

Onion Rings (Large)

$8.25

Onion Rings (Small)

$7.25

Sampler Platter

$14.00

Mediterranean Platter

$12.00

Hummus, feta cheese, Village salad, tzatziki, roasted peppers

Beef Soup And Garlic Bread

$6.95

Arancini

$8.00

Stuffed Slice Special

$6.75

Cowboy Bites

$10.50

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Caeser Salad

$9.25

Chef Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad

$8.25

Greek Salad

$9.25

Catering/ Sm Salad

$36.00

Catering/ Lg Salad

$51.00

Dinners

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.25

Chicken Finger Plate

$13.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.50

Fish dinner

$13.25

Gyro Plate

$15.00

Half Alfredo Lunch

$10.95

Half Pasta w/Chicken Parm

$10.25

Half Pasta w/Eggplant Lunch

$10.25

Half Pasta w/Meatball Lunch

$10.25

Half Pasta w/Sauce

$9.00

Half Pasta w/Sausage

$10.50

Pasta (Plain)

$10.75

Pasta Infierno

$13.50

Pasta w/ Meatballs

$13.25

Pasta w/Sauce

$11.00

Pasta w/Sausage

$13.25

Wings Dinner

$14.50

Large Salad Tray

$51.00

Small Salad Tray

$36.00

Large Pasta Tray

$86.00

Small Pasta Tray

$56.50

Side garlic bread

$2.50

Side salad

$2.50

Half plain pasta

$9.00

Gourmet Wraps

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$12.25

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$12.25

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.25

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.25

Chicken Veggie Teriyaki Wrap

$12.25

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$12.25

Hawiian Chicken Tip Wrap

$12.25

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$12.25

From the Grill

Black Jack Burger

$13.25

Kojack Burger

$13.25

Arno Burger

$13.25

Teriyaki Burger

$13.25

X-Tudo Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.25

Southwestern Burger

$13.25

Spicey Blue Burger

$13.25

Brasilian Burger

$13.25

Build Your Own Burger

$13.00

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Egg Bomb Sandwich

$11.50

BBQ Pork

$11.50

Cold Subs

Large Italian Sub

$12.25

Small Italian Sub

$10.50

Large American Sub

$11.25

Small American Sub

$10.25

Large Chicken Salad Sub

$11.25

Small Chicken Salad Sub

$10.25

Large Ham And Cheese Sub

$11.25

Small Ham And Cheese Sub

$10.25

Large Tuna Sub

$11.25

Small Tuna Sub

$10.25

Large Turkey Sub

$10.75

Small Turkey Sub

$10.75

Large Roast Beef Sub

$11.50

Small Roast Beef Sub

$10.50

Large veggie sub

$11.00

Small veggie sub

$10.00

Hot Subs

Chicken Gyro

$11.50

Lamb Gyro

$11.50

Large BLT Sub

$11.75

Large Buffalo Finger Sub

$11.50

Large Cheeseburger Sub

$11.50

Large chicken cutlet

$11.50

Large Chicken Parmigia Subna

$11.50

Large Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$11.50

Large grilled chicken sub

$11.75

Large grilled chicken veggie stir fry sub

$11.75

Large Meatball Sub

$11.50

Large Nicks Deluxe Sub

$12.00

Large Sausage Pepper Onion Sub

$11.50

Large Turkey Bacon Sub

$11.50

Large Veggie Stirfry Sub

$11.50

Large egg sub

$11.00

Small BLT Sub

$10.75

Small Buffalo Finger Sub

$10.50

Small Cheeseburger Sub

$10.50

Small chicken cutlet

$10.50

Small Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.50

Small Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.50

Small grilled chicken sub

$10.75

Small grilled chicken veggie stir fry sub

$10.75

Small Meatball Sub

$10.50

Small Nicks Deluxe Sub

$11.00

Small Sausage Pepper Onion Sub

$10.50

Small Turkey Bacon Sub

$10.50

Small Veggie Stirfry Sub

$10.50

Small egg sub

$10.75

Steak Subs

Large Steak And Cheese Sub

$12.50

Small Steak And Cheese Sub

$11.25

Steak Bomb

$13.75

Miscellaneous

Chips

$1.80

Brownie

$2.95

Big Cookie

$4.00

Chili

$4.95

Cookie

$2.95

Bread Pudding

$4.45

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

2 Liter Sodas

$2.95

20 oz

$2.00

Aquafina

$2.00

can of soda

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.10

Juice

$2.10

Pure Leaf Teas

$2.10

Alcoholic Beverages

Domestic Beer

$5.00

Specialty Beer

$6.00

Wine

$5.00

Small Pizzas

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Small 1 topping

$12.50

Small 2 toppings

$13.50

Small 3 toppings

$14.00

Small 4 toppings

$14.75

Small 1/2 + 1/2 Specialty

$5.25

Small 1/2 Specialty + 1/2 BYO

$6.50

Small Abruzzi

$14.75

Small Brazuca

$14.00

Small Brazilian

$14.00

Small Buffalo Finger

$13.50

Small Cajun Chicken

$14.50

Small Calabresa

$14.00

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.75

Small Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

Small Greek

$15.00

Small Grilled BBQ Chicken

$12.50

Small Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$12.50

Small Grilled Veggie

$14.50

Small Hawaiian

$13.25

Small House

$15.75

Small Kalymnos

$13.50

Small Mediteranean

$13.50

Small Meligiana

$13.50

Small Milano

$14.00

Small Meatlovers

$15.25

Small Santorini

$13.50

Small Shrimp Scampi

$15.50

Small Southwestern

$14.50

Small Taco

$14.50

Small Veggie

$14.50

Small steak and cheese pizza

$14.50

Small patmos pizza

$13.50

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Large 1 topping

$15.50

Large 2 toppings

$16.25

Large 3 toppings

$17.50

Large 4 toppings

$18.50

Large 1/2 + 1/2 Specialty

$8.50

Large 1/2 Specialty + 1/2 BYO

$8.00

Large Abruzzi

$19.00

Large Brazilian

$19.50

Large Brazuca

$19.25

Large Buffalo Finger

$20.50

Large Cajun Chicken

$19.50

Large Calabresa

$19.50

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.25

Large Chicken Parmigiana

$20.05

Large Greek

$19.50

Large Grilled BBQ Chicken

$17.50

Large Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

Large Grilled Veggie

$19.00

Large Hawaiian

$16.25

Large House

$20.75

Large Kalymnos

$19.00

Large Meatlovers

$21.25

Large Mediterranean

$19.25

Large Meligiana

$20.00

Large Milano

$18.00

Large Santorini

$20.00

Large Shrimp Scampi

$21.50

Large Southwestern

$20.00

Large Taco

$18.75

Large Veggie

$18.50

Large steak and cheese pizza

$20.75

Large Patmos pizza

$20.25

Large Sweet Diavolo

$19.00

Alfredo sauce

$0.50

Slices

Slice Chesse

$4.25

Slice Pepperoni

$4.75

2 Slices cheese + can of soda

$8.25

2 Slices pepperoni + can of soda

$8.75

Soup/ Slice / Can of Soda

Soup Slice

$8.00

Soup Slice Soda

$9.00

Gryncel

Gryncel lg cheese

$12.00

Friday Sandwiches

Sandwich

$6.50

Tuesday Pasta

Pasta n meatballs

$6.50

Wednesday Pizza

Lg cheese pizza

$9.75

Lg peperoni

$10.75

Thursday Chicken Fingers

Chicken finger

$6.25

Friday Fish Sticks

Fish sticks

$6.25

Downstairs

Large Cheese

$9.75

Large Pepperoni

$10.75

DEALS

2 large cheese and 2l soda

$20.00

Small cheese

$8.00

FREE 2L SODA

-$2.50

$1 OFF ANY CALZONE

-$1.00

Three Pointer/ Slice Only

$18.49

Sauces / dressings

Side Blue Cheese

$1.25

Side Marinara

$1.25

Side Ranch

$1.25

Side buffalo

$1.25

Side bbq

$1.25

Notes

Allergy

SEE CASHIER

Other

Kid's chicken fingers

Kid's 2 PC finger and fries

$8.00

Kid's pasta dinner

Kid's spaghetti dinner

$8.00

Kid's ziti dinner

$7.25

Kid's 1/2 cold sub

Kid's italian

$8.00

Kid's turkey

$7.25

Kid's ham and cheese

$7.25

Kid's roast beef

$7.25

Kid's chicken salad

$7.25

Kid's tuna salad

$7.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

87 Main St,, Ashland, MA 01721

Directions

Gallery
Nick's Pizza and Grill image
Nick's Pizza and Grill image
Nick's Pizza and Grill image

Map
