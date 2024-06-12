- Home
Nick's Pizzeria
1197 Rt 40
Pilesgrove, NJ 08098
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Fried Calamari$13.00
- Potato Skins
With mozzarella cheese, bacon & a side of sour cream.$11.00
- jalapeno poppers
with a side of ranch dressing.$11.00
- Chicken fingers & French fries
with a side of honey mustard$12.00
- Homemade fried mozzarella wedges
with a side of marinara sauce$11.00
- Onion rings
with a side of thousand Island dressing$9.00
- Fried green beans
with a side of sweet chili sauce$9.00
- Fried mushrooms
with a side of honey mustard dressing$8.00
- Zucchini sticks
with a side of marinara sauce$8.00
- Fried ravioli
with a side of marinara sauce$9.00
- Macaroni and cheese balls
7 pcs with a side of marinara sauce$11.00
- Broccoli balls
7 pcs with a side of marinara sauce$9.00
- Garlic knots
7 pcs with a side of marinara sauce$7.00
- Nick's Assortment
3 broccoli balls, 3 macaroni & cheese balls, zucchini sticks, with sides of marinara & tzatziki sauces$12.00
Fries
Panini
- Buffalo chicken panini
breaded chicken tenders w/ blue cheese crumbles & mild buff. sauce.$12.00
- Mediterranean panini
grilled chicken w/spinach, provolone cheese & hummus$12.00
- Southern Italy Panini
grilled chicken w/green peppers, caramelized onions, provolone cheese & hummus$12.00
- Chicken Parmesan panini
breaded chicken cutlet w/marinara sauce & provolone cheese$12.00
- Turkey melt panini
w/provolone cheese & sliced tomatoes$12.00
- Cheese steak panini
w/ american cheese, let, tom & onions$12.00
- Roast beef panini
w/provolone cheese & horseradish sauce$12.00
wraps
- Caesar wrap
romaine lettuce, parm. cheese & caesar dressing. Includes french fries$12.00
- Chicken & spinach wrap
w/provolone cheese & french fries$12.00
- Buffalo chicken wrap
breaded chicken cutlet w/blue cheese crumbles & buffalo sauce. Includes french fries$12.00
- Vegetable wrap
with french fries$12.00
- Turkey club wrap
w/bacon, let, tom & mayo. Includes french fries$12.00
- Eggplant wrap
w/ marinara & provolone cheese. Includes french fries$12.00
- Tuna wrap
w/ let & tom. Includes french fries$12.00
- Cheese steak wrap
w/ let, tom & onions. includes french fries.$12.00
- Roast beef wrap
w/provolone cheese, let, tom & mayo. Includes french fries.$12.00
Hoagies
Clubs
Hot Sandwiches
- BBQ pulled pork
w/ provolone cheese on a 10 inch Italian roll$12.00
- Steak sandwich
on a 10 inch Italian roll$11.00
- Cheese steak sandwich
on a 10 inch Italian roll$12.00
- Pizza steak
w/ mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce$12.00
- Cheese steak sub
w/ let, tom & on. 10 inch Italian roll$12.00
- Cheeseburger sub
with let, tom & on, 10 inch Italian roll$12.00
- Chicken cheese steak
on a 10 inch Italian roll$12.00
- Buffalo chicken cheese steak
mild buff sauce, blue cheese crumbles on a 10 inch Italian roll$12.00
- Cuban
pulled pork, swiss, ham, dill pickles, mustard 10 inch Italian roll$12.00
- Ruben
hot corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese on grilled rye w/ ff$12.00
- Eggplant Parmesan
w/ provolone & marinara on a 10 inch Italian roll$12.00
- Homemade meatball Parm
w/ provolone, marinara & parm cheese on a 10 inch Italian roll$12.00
- Mild sausage sandwich
w/ provolone, peppers, onions & marinara sauce$12.00
- Fried flounder sandwich
w/ let, tom & tartar sauce on a 10 inch Italian roll$12.00
- Chicken Parm. Sand.$12.00
Salads
- Grilled chicken & fresh mozzarella salad
let, tom, on, cucs, carrots, eggs, olives, chicken & fresh mozzarella$13.00
- Asian chicken Salad
let, tom, on, carrots, cucs, oranges, dried cranberries, walnuts, chicken & sesame Oriental dressing$13.00
- Signature Salad
our tossed salad w/ blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries & raspberry vinaigrette dressing$13.00
- Buffalo chicken Salad
our garden salad w/ buffalo chicken bites & blue cheese dressing$13.00
- Cobb Salad
our garden salad w/ blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, eggs & chicken$13.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parm cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing$10.00
- Garden Salad
let, tom, on, olives, cucs & carrots$10.00
- Greek salad
our garden salad w/ feta cheese, eggs & house vinegrate dressing$14.00
- Antipasta Salad
our garden salad with Parm cheese, ham, Genoa salami, capicola, eggs & house vinegrate dressing$14.00
- Chef's Salad
our garden salad w/ Parm cheese, ham, turkey & eggs w/ choice dressing$14.00
- Tuna Salad
our garden salad with tuna$13.00
- Crispy chicken salad
our garden salad w/ crispy chicken$14.00
Italian Entrees
- Veal Parmesan w/ Linguine
Natural veal cutlet w/ marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- Chicken Parmesan w/Linguine
Chicken cutlet w / marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese$18.00
- Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese$16.00
- Potato Gnocchi
w/ marinara sauce$14.00
- Cheese Ravioli
w/marinara sauce$14.00
- Cheese Stuffed Shells
w/ marinara sauce, topped w/ melted mozzarella$14.00
- Baked Ziti
w/ marinara, ricotta topped w/ melted mozzarella$14.00
Stromboli & Calzone
- Steak Stromboli
w/ steak, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce$19.00
- Chicken Stromboli
w/ chicken, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce$19.00
- Chicago Style Stromboli
steak stromboli with pepperoni & mushrooms$21.00
- Italian Style
ham, capicola, Genoa salami & provolone cheese$19.00
- Mediterranean Stromboli
chicken stromboli with broccoli, mushrooms, feta cheese, olive oil$22.00
- Vegetable Stromboli.$19.00
- Cheese Calzone
w/ ricotta, mozzarella & marinara sauce$15.00
- Pizza Turnover
mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce$15.00
Quesadillas
Burgers
kid's menu
Home Style Dinners
- Chicken Croquettes & gravy
w/ soup or salad & choice of two veggies$15.00
- Meatloaf & gravy
w/ soup or salad & choice of two veggies$15.00
- Fried chicken
w/ soup or salad & choice of two veggies$15.00
- Open Face Roast Beef & gravy
w/ soup or salad & choice of two veggies$15.00
- Open Face Turkey & gravy
w/ soup or salad & choice of two veggies$15.00
Pasta
- Clams & Linguine
w/ soup or salad$17.00
- Linguine and Marinara sauce
w/ soup or salad$14.00
- Penne Bolognese
w/ soup or salad$19.00
- Penne Vodka
w/ soup or salad$17.00
- Penne Alfredo
w/ soup or salad$15.00
- Penne Alfredo w/broccoli & chicken
w/ soup or salad$19.00
- Penne Primavera
fresh vegetables & penne in a wine garlic sauce. w/ soup or salad.$19.00
- Penn w/ Sausage & Peppers
w/ soup or salad$19.00
- Add Meatballs$5.00
- Add Sausage$5.00
Wings
- Chicken Wings 10 Pcs
w/ choice of sauce , blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks.$15.00
- Chicken Wings 20 Pcs
w/ choice of sauce , blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks.$29.00
- Chicken Wings 30 Pcs
w/ choice of sauce , blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks.$42.00
- Chicken Wings 40 Pcs
w/ choice of sauce , blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks.$55.00
- Chicken Wings 50 Pcs
w/ choice of sauce , blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks.$70.00
Sauteed Chicken or Veal
- Chicken Marsala
chicken sauteed in Marsala wine with mushrooms, w/ soup or salad & two vegetables or side of pasta$22.00
- Veal Marsala
veal sauteed in Marsala wine with mushrooms, w/ soup or salad & two vegetables or side of pasta$24.00
- Chicken Piccata
sauteed chicken in a wine lemon sauce with capers and linguine$21.00
- Chicken Primavera
sauteed chicken & vegetables in a wine garlic butter sauce served over linguine$21.00
- Chicken Francaise
chicken dipped in egg sauteed in a wine lemon sauce, served over penne pasta$24.00
- Chicken Florentine
sauteed chicken in a wine butter sauce w/ spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese served over penne$24.00
Dessert
Seafood
Potato Chips
Pizza
Large Signature Pizza
- LG Pulled Pork Pizza$18.00
- LG Margarita Pizza
w/ our tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil$19.00
- LG Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, salsa, queso, tomatoes & lettuce$24.00
- LG Bianca Pizza
white pie w/ garlic, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & basil$18.00
- LG Rustica Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, mild Italian sausage, green peppers & onions$19.00
- LG Fra Diablo Pizza
Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, pepperoni & jalapeno peppers$19.00
- LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq chicken, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese & bbq sauce$20.00
- LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, mozzarella cheese & mild buffalo sauce$21.00
- LG Chicken Florentine Pizza
white pie w/ chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese & tomatoes$22.00
- LG Meatlovers Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon &ham$22.00
- LG Hawaiian Pizza
white pie w/ mozzarella cheese, pineapple & ham$22.00
- LG Vegetable Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh vegetables & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- LG Greek Pizza
White pie w/ tomatoes, olives, spinach, mozzarella & feta cheese$22.00
- LG Primavera
White pie w/ broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, ricotta & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- LG Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, steak, green peppers & onions$22.00
XL Signature Pizza
- XL Pulled Pork Pizza$20.00
- XL Margarita Pizza
w/ our tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil$21.00
- XL Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, salsa, queso,tomatoes & lettuce$27.00
- XL Bianca Pizza
white pie w/ garlic, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & basil$20.00
- XL Rustica Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, mild Italian sausage, green peppers & onions$21.00
- XL Fra Diablo Pizza
Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, pepperoni & jalapeno peppers$22.00
- XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq chicken, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese & bbq sauce$23.00
- XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, mozzarella cheese & mild buffalo sauce$24.00
- XL Chicken Florentine Pizza
white pie w/ chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese & tomatoes$24.00
- XL Meatlovers Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon &ham$24.00
- XL Hawaiian Pizza
white pie w/ mozzarella cheese, pineapple & ham$24.00
- XL Vegetable Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh vegetables & mozzarella cheese$24.00
- XL Greek Pizza
White pie w/ tomatoes, olives, spinach, mozzarella & feta cheese$24.00
- XL Primavera
White pie w/ broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, ricotta & mozzarella cheese$24.00
- XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, steak, green peppers & onions$24.00
Pizza By The Slice
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Take out & Delivery *Prices are subject to change without notice*
1197 Rt 40, Pilesgrove, NJ 08098