Nick's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

4125 Riverside Drive

Chino, CA 91710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Detroit
Wings
Meat Lovers

Pizza

Build Your Own Detroit

$14.99+

Create your own Detroit style pizza. Your taste, your choice. Each topping 1.99, we do NOT go cheap on toppings :) put toppings if any in comments

Motor City

Motor City

$16.99+

Square Cut, Mozz Cheese, Pepperoni, hot banana peppers, Spicy Marinara On Top

THE SASSY PIG

THE SASSY PIG

$17.99+

Square Cut, Mozz Cheese, Bacon, Sausage, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Hot Honey

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$17.99+

Supreme Pizza (Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers)

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$16.99+

Meat Lovers (All Our Meat)

Upside Down

Upside Down

$19.99+

Square Cut, xtra fresh mozz on bottom, xtra homemade upside down pizza sauce on top

Austin (BBQ Chicken)

Austin (BBQ Chicken)

$16.99+

Square Cut, BBQ Base, Mozz Cheese, BBQ Chicken, Onion, Cilantro

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$16.99+

Square Cut, White Sauce, Fresh Mozz, Chicken, and Buffalo Sauce.

PAPI'S PREROGATIVE

PAPI'S PREROGATIVE

$16.99+

Square Cut, White Sauce, Mozz Cheese, Mac N Cheese, Chicken Nuggets, Ranch Drizzle

The Vegetarian

The Vegetarian

$16.99+

Square Cut, Marinara Sauce, Mozz Cheese, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olives,.

Margarita Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$14.99+

Generous amounts of homemade sauce, chunks of fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil leaves. Topped with fresh Parmesan.

Philly Steak Pizza

Philly Steak Pizza

$15.99+

Philly Cheesesteak Inspired Pizza made with 100% fresh ribeye steak. Comes with wiz on top. Can be removed.

Bad Bunny Pizza

Bad Bunny Pizza

$9.99
Traditional Hand Stretched Pizza

Traditional Hand Stretched Pizza

$9.99

8 slice traditional hand stretched pizza

Sides

Wings

Wings

$9.99+

Buffalo Wings 12ct

Chicken Strips

$7.99+

Breaded Chicken Strips

Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Chicken Nuggets with a side of crinkle fries

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Crinkle Fries or Waffle Fries

Sassy Waffle Fries

$8.99

Waffle Fries covered in melted Mozz, loaded with ranch and baja sauce, and topped with jalapenos

Roni Roll

$8.99

Large Pep Roll Side if Marinara

House Salad

House Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, garden peppers, and cheese. Other veggies available upon request.

Cheesebread

Cheesebread

$7.99

Sandwiches

Meatball Meal (Sub, Salad, Drink)

$12.99

Meatball Sandwich, House Salad, and Fountain Soda.

Meatball Sub (Sandwich Only)

Meatball Sub (Sandwich Only)

$10.99

Meatball Sandwich (3 Meatballs and Sauce)

Meatball Sub (Sassy)

$15.99

Meatball Sandwich with Bacon, Jalapenos, Onions, and Sassy Sauce.

Meatball Sliders

$8.99
Sassy Meatball Sliders

Sassy Meatball Sliders

$10.99

Philly Steak Sandwich Meal

$11.99

Philly Style Steak Sandwich With Fries or Tots.

Philly Steak Sliders Meal

$12.99

Philly Steak Sliders Meal (Choice of Waffle Fries, Tots, or Salad)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Meal

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (Buffalo Chicken, Jalapenos, Cheese) your choice of tots, waffle fries, or salad

Sweets

8 Mile Cookie Pie

8 Mile Cookie Pie

$8.99

small cookie pie with ice cream

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.99

4 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream and Barq's Root Beer Mixed To Perfection!

Bad Bunny Personal Cookie

Bad Bunny Personal Cookie

$4.99

Personal heart shaped cookie pie with ice cream, chocolate sauce, and sprinkles

Non-Alcohol

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$1.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Orange Fanta, Unsweetened Iced Tea, Root Beer

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.50

Coke Zero, Sprite, and Coke

Pitcher Soda

$7.99

Gatorade

$3.99

Top Chico (Can)

$3.99

Top Chico (Can)

Meal Deals

Family Pizza Pack

$35.99

1 Large Two Topping Pizza 1 House Salad 1 Order Of Breadsticks 4 Fountain Sodas

Family Pizza & Wings Pack

$35.99

1 Large two topping pizza, Full Order Of Wings, 1 Cheesebread, 4 drinks

Family Pasta Pack

$32.99

4 Orders Of Pasta 1 Order Of Breadsticks 1 House Salad 4 Fountain Sodas

Football Pizza Wings and Bucket

$37.95

Medium Pizza, Large order of wings, and a 6 pack bucket of beer

Football 2

$39.95

Medium Pizza 2 Topping, Dozen of wings, Pitcher of beer

Sunday Breakfast

Jumbo Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Tortilla, Eggs, Cheese, Tater Tots, and choice of bacon or sausage.

Breakfast Pizza

$9.99+

Breakfast on a pizza!

Breakfast Plate

$9.99

Plate of eggs and cheese, tatertots, and choice of bacon or sausage

Sauces

Ranch Cup

$0.50

Ranch

Blue Cheese Cup

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

Baja Sauce

$0.37

BAJA SAUCE

Bane Sauce

$0.37

Mayonnaise, Heinz ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, salt, and freshly ground black pepper

Si Si Sauce

$0.37

Candy

Watermelon Michelada candy rings

$7.99

Gummy Michelada worms

$7.99

Strawberry Michelada candy

$7.99

Merch

Hats

Hats

$30.00

Hats

Special Pricing and Discount Items

TGIFriday (Appetizers)

$11.99+

2 Dollars Off Appetizers

PAINT N SIP

$30.00

PAINT N SIP

Bad Bunny Pizza

$14.99

Bad Bunny Pizza Paint Event (Pepperoni or Cheese)

BB Wings Half Order

$7.99

Half Order 7.99

BB Wings Full Order

$13.99

13.99 Full Order Wings BB Painting

BB Waffles Fries

$5.99

Sassy Waffle Fries

$8.99

BB Pint Beer

$7.99

BB Mug Beer

$11.99

Wine (Red or White)

$9.99

Halo Pint

$5.00

Halo Mug

$8.00

Halo Pitcher

$11.99

Halo Bottles/Cans

$5.00

Local Deal Regular Detroit

$11.99

Local Deal Large Detroit

$18.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family owned and operated pizza place with a great environment to celebrate an event or watch a game!

Location

4125 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA 91710

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

