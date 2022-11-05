Nick's Roast Beef imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Nick's Roast Beef Cottman Ave

1,102 Reviews

$$

2210 Cottman Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19149

Appetizer

Appetizer Sampler

$13.99

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Brussel Sprouts

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Chips

$9.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.99

Buffalo Chips

$8.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$7.99

Crab Bites

$6.50

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Fried Peppers

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Gravy Fries

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Jumbo Pretzel

$5.99

Mini Tacos

$5.99

Mozzarella Triangles

$6.99

Mussels

$11.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Spicy Nachos

$6.50

Steak Tips

$8.99

Wings

$9.99

Butterfinger Fries

$3.99

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$3.99

French Fries

$3.50

Old Bay Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Soup/Salad/Sides

French Onion

$4.99

Soup of the day -cup

$3.99

Soup of the day -Bowl

$5.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$10.99

Steak Salad

$10.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Spinach

$2.99

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side Green Beans

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Mashed Gravy

$2.99

Side Caesar

$2.99

Side Garden

$2.99

Spackle

$0.75

SIDE FF

$2.99

Entrees

One Crabcake

$9.99

Two Crabcake

$16.99

Turkey Platter

$10.99

Pork Platter

$10.99

Beef Platter

$10.99

Chicken Parm

$12.99

Sandwiches (Phillys Favs)

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.99

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Prime Rib

$10.99

Rachel

$9.50

Rajun Cajun

$8.99

Reuben

$9.50

Roast Beef Club

$9.50

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Turkey Club

$9.50

French Dip

$9.50

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.50

Roast Pork

$9.75

Roast Beef

$9.75

Looney

$9.99

Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Steak

$9.99

Real American

$12.99

Burger

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandiwch

$9.99

BLT

$8.99

Kids

Kids Beef Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kids Burger

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$4.99

Kids Meatball Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Steak Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Dessert

Bananas Foster

$4.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Lava

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Strawberry Cake

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Lemon Berry Jazz Bar

$5.99Out of stock

Pecan Chocolate Chunk Bar

$5.99Out of stock

Caramel Apple Granny Bar

$5.99Out of stock

Oreo Dream Bar

$5.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake

$4.99

COLD BEVS

PEPSI

$3.10

DIET PEPSI

$3.10

CHERRY PEPSI

$3.10

GINGER ALE

$3.10

ROOT BEER

$3.10

ICED TEA

$3.10

ICED TEA 20 OZ

$3.10

LEMONADE

$3.10

CLUB SODA

$2.75

ORANGE SODA

$3.10

TONIC WATER

$2.75

SIERRA MIST

$3.10

MILK

$2.75

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.75

WATER BOTTLE

$2.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.75

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.75

APPLE JUICE

$2.75

ORANGE JUICE

$2.75

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.75

TOMATO JUICE

$2.75

RED BULL

$4.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$4.00

20 OZ BOTTLE

$3.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.10

WATER

Pitcher Soda

$12.50

HOT BEVS

REG COFFEE

$1.95

DECAF COFFEE

$1.95

HOT TEA

$1.95

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.75

FOOD SPECIALS

Blue Collar

$10.00

Chicken Fajitas

$10.99

Pers. Pizza (Bucket Special)

$20.00

REAL AMERICAN

$12.99

REAL AMERICAN COMBO

$17.99

Hot Dogs w/ FF Special

$5.00

PIZZA

PLAIN PIZZA

$12.99

UPSIDEDOWN PIZZA

$16.99

WHITE PIZZA

$16.99

CHEESESTEAK PIZZA

$16.99

WORKS PIZZA

$16.99

BUFF CHIX PIZZA

$16.99

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.99

MARG PIZZA

$16.99

CHIX FLORENTINE PIZZA

$16.99

GHOST PEPPER PIZZA

$16.99

CHIX ALFREDO PIZZA

$16.99

ULTIMATE FRY PIZZA

$16.99

CHERRY PIE PIZZA

$13.99

APPLE PIE PIZZA

$13.99

6 Packs Togo

Bud 6 pack

$15.00

Bud light 6 pack

$15.00

Bud light lime 6 pack

$15.00

Coors light 6 pack

$15.00

Michelob Ultra 6 pack

$15.00

Mikes Hard 6 pack

$15.00

Miller Lite 6 pack

$15.00

High Life 6 pack

$15.00

Yuengling Lager 6 pack

$15.00

Lager Lite 6 pack

$15.00

Amstel 6 Pack

$18.00

Corona 6 pack

$18.00

Corona Premier 6 PAck

$18.00

Corona Lite 6 pack

$18.00

Heineken Pack

$18.00

Heineken Lite 6 pack

$18.00

Claw lime 6 pack

$18.00

Blk Cherry Claw 6 pack

$18.00

Mango Claw 6 pack

$18.00

Raspberry Claw 6 pack

$18.00

Grapefruit 6 pack

$18.00

Twisted tea 6 pack

$18.00

Twisted tea lite 6 pack

$18.00

Angry Orcahrd 6 pack

$20.00

Arnold Palmer 6 pack

$20.00

Crab cakes n football 6 pack

$20.00

DF 60 6 pack

$20.00

Kona Big wave 6 pack

$20.00

Laguinats ipa 6 pack

$20.00

Magic Hat #9 6 pack

$20.00

Sam Cherry wheat 6 pack

$20.00

Shiner Bock Peach 6 pack

$20.00

Troegs Perpetual 6 Pack

$20.00

Voodoo ranger ipa 6 pack

$20.00

Two roads workers comp 6 pack

$20.00

Stateside tea 6 pack

$20.00

Rolling rock 6 Pack

$12.00

PBR 6 pack

$12.00

Bud Aluminum 6 pacq

$15.00

Sea Isle Iced Tea 6 Pack

$20.00

Watermelon Claw 6 Pack

$18.00

Eagles Game Specials

Bud Light Draft

$3.00

Bud Draft

$3.00

Goose island Draft

$5.00

Bud Light Bucket

$15.00

Bud Bucket

$15.00

Mich Ultra Bucket

$15.00

Miller Light Bucket

$15.00

Coors Light Bucket

$15.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
2210 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149

