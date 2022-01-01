Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nick's Village Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

62 South Main Street

Utica, OH 43080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Lg
Reg

BYO Pizza

Mini

$6.05

Sm

$10.05

Md

$12.95

Lg

$15.05

Specialty Pizza

Mini Deluxe Pizza

$8.65

Mini Ranch Pizza

$8.65

Mini Veggie Pizza

$8.65

Mini B.L.T. Pizza

$8.65

Mini Hawaiian Pizza

$8.65

Mini All The Way Pizza

$8.65

Mini Mex Nacho

$8.65

Mini BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.65

Mini Meat EATERS Pizza

$8.65

Mini Buff Chix Pizza

$8.65

Mini Ch. Burg Pizza

$8.25

Mini Reuben Pizza

$8.65

Mini Pickle Pizza

$7.70

Sm Deluxe

$16.65

Sm Ranch

$17.60

Sm Veggie

$17.60

Sm B.L.T.

$16.65

Sm Hawaiian

$16.65

Sm ATW

$17.60

Sm Mex Nacho

$17.05

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.05

SM Meat eaters

$17.05

Sm Buff Pizza

$17.05

Sm Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.90

Sm Rueben Pizza

$17.60

Med Deluxe Pizza

$18.50

Med Ranch Pizza

$19.00

Med Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Med B.L.T Pizza

$19.00

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

Med All The Way Pizza

$19.60

Med Mex Nacho

$19.60

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.60

Med Meat EATERS Pizza

$19.60

Med Buff Chix Pizza

$19.60

Med Ch. Burg Pizza

$17.20

Med Rueben Pizza

$19.60

Lg Deluxe Pizza

$19.90

Lg Ranch Pizza

$21.90

Lg Veggie Pizza

$21.90

Lg B.L.T. Pizza

$21.30

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$21.30

Lg All The Way Pizza

$21.90

Lg Mexican Nacho Pizza

$21.90

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.90

Lg Meat EATERS Pizza

$21.90

Lg Buff Chix Pizza

$21.90

Lg Cheesburg Pizza

$21.30

Lg Rueben Pizza

$21.90

Special

Mini Mexican Nacho Pizza and Drink

$8.99

Small Stromboli And Drink

$8.99Out of stock

Italian Wrap And Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Lg One Item Pizza

$11.99Out of stock

Cuban & Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled Ham & Cheese And Cup Of Soup

$8.99Out of stock

Dressing

$8.99Out of stock

Wrap Choice

$8.99Out of stock

Bbq Chopped Salad And Drink

$8.99Out of stock

N/a

$8.99Out of stock

Nicks T-Shirt

$18.00

Spec Food

$8.80

Starters

Loaded

$7.15Out of stock

Sandy Fries

$8.00

Wings

$7.75

Cheese Sticks

$6.35

Loaded Fries

$7.50

Combo

$11.55

Chips & Salsa

$5.20

Nachos

$6.90

Nachos Supreme

$11.55

Cup of Soup

$5.20

Bowl of Soup

$6.35

Chili Fries

$8.00

Tenders/fries

$9.80

Garlic Br/ch

$5.20

Cauliflower

$6.35

Fried Pickles

$6.35

Loaded Buff Chips

$7.35

Poppers

$6.35

Tater Puffs

$5.70Out of stock

Buff Chips

$5.70

On Chips

$5.70

Brd Mush

$6.35

Hot Pepper Bites

$6.35

Mac N Ch Bites

$6.35

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.35

Pretzle Bites

$6.35

Side Orders

St Veggies

$3.40

Cottage Cheese

$3.40

Fries

$3.40

Sidewinder

$3.40

Chips

$0.75

Chips/Slaw

$1.25

Applesauce

$2.30

Breadsticks

1/2 Twisty

$4.55

1/2 Parm

$4.55

1/2 Mozz

$4.55

1/2 Pep-mozz

$4.80

Twisty

$6.90

Parm

$6.90

Mozz

$6.90

Pep-mozz

$7.50

Taste Of Mexico

Small Taco Stromboli

$10.05

Large Taco Stromboli

$10.95

Chicken & Cheese Burrito

$9.80

Chicken & Chili Burrito

$9.80

Ques

$9.20

Chix Ques

$10.20

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$8.65

Grilled Wrap

$8.65

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.65

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.65

Turkey Bacon Club Wrap

$8.65

Italian Wrap

$8.65

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.00

Rueben Wrap

$9.80

Stromboli

Sm Strom

$8.65

Comes with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, and cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce.

Sm Strom (Veg Med)

$8.65

Comes with a blend of carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and cheeses. Served with ranch dressing.

Sm Strom (Reuben)

$9.15

Corned beef, sauerkraut, and cheese baked into a stromboli. Served with thousand island dressing on the side.

Sm Strom (ATW)

$12.50

Everything on an ATW pizza, but wrapped up in a stromboli! Served with a side of pizza sauce.

Sm Taco Strom

$10.05

Includes taco meat and a blend of cheeses. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Lg Strom

$10.30

Comes with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, and cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce.

Lg Strom(Veg Med)

$10.30

Comes with a blend of carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and cheeses. Served with ranch.

Lg Strom( Reuben)

$10.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, and cheese baked into a stromboli. Served with thousand island on the side.

Large Strom (ATW)

$13.20

Everything on an ATW pizza, but wrapped up in a stromboli! Served with a side of pizza sauce.

Lg Taco Strom

$10.95

Includes taco meat and a blend of cheeses. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Pasta

Spag

$13.35

Lasagna

$13.35Out of stock

Manicotti

$13.35

Chilietti

$13.35

Chicken Parmesan

$14.65

Sm Chiletti

$9.49

Sm Spag.

$9.49

Sandwiches

Reuben Sand

$9.80

Buff Chic Sand

$8.65

BBQ Chic Sand

$8.65

Fried Bologna

$8.65

Chic Parm Sand

$8.65

Chili-Cheese Dog

$8.65

Blt Sandwich

$8.65

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$7.25

Chic Salad Sand

$7.50

Grill Cheese Sandwich

$6.35

Club Sandwich

$9.15

Tuna Sandwich

$7.50

Quarter lb Hot dog

$7.35

Fish

Salmon Pasta

$15.55

Salmon Dinner

$15.55

Salmon Salad

$15.55

Salmon Pasta No Salmon

$9.49

Piece Of Salmon

$10.50

Fresh Salad

Big Nick Salad

$10.30

Side Salad

$5.20

Dinner

$5.20

Ceasar

$5.20

Garden

$8.00

Nacho Salad

$10.30

Sm Grilled Chic

$8.25

Sm Sfried

$8.65

Sm Buff

$8.40

Sm Cobb

$8.65

Sm Taco Salad

$8.40

Sm BBQChopped

$8.40

Sm Oriental

$8.65

Sm Chef

$8.00

Spring

$5.20

Sm Grilled Ceasar

$8.40

Sm S West

$8.40

Sm Pizza Salad

$8.00

Lg Grilled

$9.55

Lg Sfried

$9.80

Lg Buff

$9.55

Lg Cobb

$9.80

Lg Taco Salad

$9.55

Lg BBQ Chopped

$9.55

Lg Oriental

$9.80

Lg Chef

$9.15

Lg Spring

$8.00

Lg Grilled Ceasar

$9.55

Lg SWest

$9.55

Lg Pizza Salad

$9.15

Oven Baked Subs

1/2 Reg

$5.70

1/2 Ham& Ch

$5.70

1/2 TBC

$5.70

1/2 Turkey

$5.70

1/2 Roast Beef

$6.30

1/2 BBC

$5.70

1/2 Philly Roast Beef

$6.30

1/2 Pizza Sub

$5.20

1/2 ATW

$5.70

1/2 Grilled Chicken

$6.30

1/2 Meatball

$5.70

1/2 Tuna

$5.70

1/2 Cheeseburger

$6.30

1/2 BBQ Burger

$5.70

1/2 BLT

$5.70

1/2 Veggie

$5.70

1/2 Buff Chix Sub

$6.30

Reg

$8.65

Ham&Ch

$8.65

Pizza Sub

$8.25

ATW

$8.65

Rbeef

$9.35

Philly

$9.35

BBC

$8.65

Tuna

$8.65

MBall

$8.65

ChBurger

$9.35

Turkey

$8.65

TBC

$8.65

Grilled Chic Sub

$9.35

BBQ Burger

$8.65

BLT

$8.65

Veggie

$8.65

Buff Chix Sub

$9.35

It Sausage

$8.65

Regular Wrap

$8.65

Ham and Cheese Wrap

$8.65

Pizza Wrap

$8.25

All the Way Wrap

$8.65

Roast Beef Wrap

$9.35

Philly Roast Beef Wrap

$9.35

BBC Wrap

$8.65

Tuna Wrap

$8.65

Meatball Wrap

$8.65

Cheeseburger Wrap

$9.35

Turkey Wrap

$8.65

TBC Wrap

$8.65

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.35

BBQ Burger Wrap

$8.65

BLT Wrap

$8.65

Veggie Wrap

$8.65

It Sausage Wrap

$8.65

Kids Menu

Kid's Mini Pizza

$7.70

Kid's Spaghetti

$7.70

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.70

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.70

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.70

Kid's Mancotti

$7.70

Kid's Pizza Sub

$7.70

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.70

Kid's Cheeseburger Sub (Plain)

$7.70

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs/FF

$7.70

Kid's Mac N Ch Bites\FF

$7.70

Carry Out Dessert

Cherry Cheesecake

$4.50

Oreo

$4.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter

$4.50Out of stock

Butterfinger Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.50

Apple Caramel Cheesecake

$4.50Out of stock

Apple Caramel Walnut

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Crumble

$4.50

Reeses

$4.50

Chocolate

$4.50Out of stock

Lemon

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin

$4.50

Banana

$4.50Out of stock

Cherry Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Pecan

$4.50

Andes Mint

$4.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

Strawberry Ice Cream

Fried Cherry Pie Ice Cream

Blueberry Waffle Cone Ice Cream

Butter Pecan Cashew Ice Cream

Rainbow Sherbet

Cookies And Cream Ice Cream

Mint Choc Chip Ice Cream

Salted Caramel Toffee Ice Cream

Birthday Cake Ice Cream

Peanut Butter Moostracks Ice Cream

Out of stock

Extra Misc.

Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Dressing

$0.50

Breadstick

$1.00

Cheeseburgers

Big Nick(w/fries)

$10.35

1/4 lb. Bacon Ch Burg

$9.15

2 Liters

2L Pepsi

$2.49

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.49

2L M. Dew

$2.49

2L Root Beer

$2.49

2L Dr Pepper

$2.49

2L Sierra Mist

$2.49

20oz Bottle

Bottle 20oz Pepsi

$1.89

Bottle 20oz Diet Pepsi

$1.89

Bottle 20z M. Dew

$1.89

Bottle 20oz Dr. Pepper

$1.89

Bottle Water

$1.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.89Out of stock

Bottle Watermelon Dew 20oz

$1.89Out of stock

6 Pk Bud Light

$8.99

6 Pk Budweiser

$8.99

6pk Miller Lite

$8.99

6 Pk Michelob Ultra

$9.49

6pk Corona

$9.99

6pk Busch Light 16 Oz

$6.49

6 Pk PBR 16 Oz

$6.49Out of stock

12 Pk Busch Light 12 Oz

$9.99

12 Pk Bud Light 12 Oz

$12.49

4pk Pabst Coffee

$9.99

24 Pk Bud Light

$18.99

6 Pk Leinenkugels Berry

$10.99

Fountain Drinks

32oz Pepsi

$2.50

32oz Diet Pepsi

$2.50

32oz M. Dew

$2.50

32oz Sierra Mist

$2.50

32oz Root Beer

$2.50

32oz Sweet Tea

$2.50

32 Unsweet Tea

$2.50

32oz Half cut Tea

$2.50

32oz Lemonade

$2.50

20oz Pepsi

$2.15

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.15

20oz M.Dew

$2.15

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.15

20oz Root Beer

$2.15

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.15

20 oz Unsweet Tea

$2.15

20oz Half Cut Tea

$2.15

20oz Lemonade

$2.15
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

62 South Main Street, Utica, OH 43080

Directions

Gallery
Nick's Village Pizza image
Nick's Village Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stone Brothers Pizza - 237 North Central Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
237 North Central Avenue Utica, OH 43080
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Newark
orange star4.4 • 1
1414 N 21st St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Ox - B's
orange starNo Reviews
1650 N. 21st St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Plaza Pizza Newark - 1130 Mount Vernon Road - Newark Ohio 43055
orange star4.7 • 649
1130 Mt Vernon Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Tee Jaye's #8 - N. 21st Street
orange starNo Reviews
1195 N. 21st Street Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond - 1283 Log Pond Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
1283 Log Pond Dr. Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Utica
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Zanesville
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston