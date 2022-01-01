Nick's Village Pizza
62 South Main Street
Utica, OH 43080
Specialty Pizza
Mini Deluxe Pizza
Mini Ranch Pizza
Mini Veggie Pizza
Mini B.L.T. Pizza
Mini Hawaiian Pizza
Mini All The Way Pizza
Mini Mex Nacho
Mini BBQ Chicken Pizza
Mini Meat EATERS Pizza
Mini Buff Chix Pizza
Mini Ch. Burg Pizza
Mini Reuben Pizza
Mini Pickle Pizza
Sm Deluxe
Sm Ranch
Sm Veggie
Sm B.L.T.
Sm Hawaiian
Sm ATW
Sm Mex Nacho
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
SM Meat eaters
Sm Buff Pizza
Sm Cheeseburger Pizza
Sm Rueben Pizza
Med Deluxe Pizza
Med Ranch Pizza
Med Veggie Pizza
Med B.L.T Pizza
Med Hawaiian Pizza
Med All The Way Pizza
Med Mex Nacho
Med BBQ Chicken Pizza
Med Meat EATERS Pizza
Med Buff Chix Pizza
Med Ch. Burg Pizza
Med Rueben Pizza
Lg Deluxe Pizza
Lg Ranch Pizza
Lg Veggie Pizza
Lg B.L.T. Pizza
Lg Hawaiian Pizza
Lg All The Way Pizza
Lg Mexican Nacho Pizza
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Lg Meat EATERS Pizza
Lg Buff Chix Pizza
Lg Cheesburg Pizza
Lg Rueben Pizza
Special
Mini Mexican Nacho Pizza and Drink
Small Stromboli And Drink
Italian Wrap And Fries
Lg One Item Pizza
Cuban & Fries
Grilled Ham & Cheese And Cup Of Soup
Dressing
Wrap Choice
Bbq Chopped Salad And Drink
Nicks T-Shirt
Spec Food
Starters
Loaded
Sandy Fries
Wings
Cheese Sticks
Loaded Fries
Combo
Chips & Salsa
Nachos
Nachos Supreme
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Chili Fries
Tenders/fries
Garlic Br/ch
Cauliflower
Fried Pickles
Loaded Buff Chips
Poppers
Tater Puffs
Buff Chips
On Chips
Brd Mush
Hot Pepper Bites
Mac N Ch Bites
Mini Corn Dogs
Pretzle Bites
Side Orders
Breadsticks
Taste Of Mexico
Wraps
Stromboli
Sm Strom
Comes with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, and cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce.
Sm Strom (Veg Med)
Comes with a blend of carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and cheeses. Served with ranch dressing.
Sm Strom (Reuben)
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and cheese baked into a stromboli. Served with thousand island dressing on the side.
Sm Strom (ATW)
Everything on an ATW pizza, but wrapped up in a stromboli! Served with a side of pizza sauce.
Sm Taco Strom
Includes taco meat and a blend of cheeses. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Lg Strom
Comes with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, and cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce.
Lg Strom(Veg Med)
Comes with a blend of carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and cheeses. Served with ranch.
Lg Strom( Reuben)
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and cheese baked into a stromboli. Served with thousand island on the side.
Large Strom (ATW)
Everything on an ATW pizza, but wrapped up in a stromboli! Served with a side of pizza sauce.
Lg Taco Strom
Includes taco meat and a blend of cheeses. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Pasta
Sandwiches
Fish
Fresh Salad
Big Nick Salad
Side Salad
Dinner
Ceasar
Garden
Nacho Salad
Sm Grilled Chic
Sm Sfried
Sm Buff
Sm Cobb
Sm Taco Salad
Sm BBQChopped
Sm Oriental
Sm Chef
Spring
Sm Grilled Ceasar
Sm S West
Sm Pizza Salad
Lg Grilled
Lg Sfried
Lg Buff
Lg Cobb
Lg Taco Salad
Lg BBQ Chopped
Lg Oriental
Lg Chef
Lg Spring
Lg Grilled Ceasar
Lg SWest
Lg Pizza Salad
Oven Baked Subs
1/2 Reg
1/2 Ham& Ch
1/2 TBC
1/2 Turkey
1/2 Roast Beef
1/2 BBC
1/2 Philly Roast Beef
1/2 Pizza Sub
1/2 ATW
1/2 Grilled Chicken
1/2 Meatball
1/2 Tuna
1/2 Cheeseburger
1/2 BBQ Burger
1/2 BLT
1/2 Veggie
1/2 Buff Chix Sub
Reg
Ham&Ch
Pizza Sub
ATW
Rbeef
Philly
BBC
Tuna
MBall
ChBurger
Turkey
TBC
Grilled Chic Sub
BBQ Burger
BLT
Veggie
Buff Chix Sub
It Sausage
Regular Wrap
Ham and Cheese Wrap
Pizza Wrap
All the Way Wrap
Roast Beef Wrap
Philly Roast Beef Wrap
BBC Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Meatball Wrap
Cheeseburger Wrap
Turkey Wrap
TBC Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
BBQ Burger Wrap
BLT Wrap
Veggie Wrap
It Sausage Wrap
Kids Menu
Carry Out Dessert
Cherry Cheesecake
Oreo
Peanut Butter
Butterfinger Slice
Coconut Cream Pie
Apple Caramel Cheesecake
Apple Caramel Walnut
Blueberry Crumble
Reeses
Chocolate
Lemon
Pumpkin
Banana
Cherry Pie
Pecan
Andes Mint
Vanilla Ice Cream
Chocolate Ice Cream
Strawberry Ice Cream
Fried Cherry Pie Ice Cream
Blueberry Waffle Cone Ice Cream
Butter Pecan Cashew Ice Cream
Rainbow Sherbet
Cookies And Cream Ice Cream
Mint Choc Chip Ice Cream
Salted Caramel Toffee Ice Cream
Birthday Cake Ice Cream
Peanut Butter Moostracks Ice Cream
Cheeseburgers
2 Liters
20oz Bottle
Bottle 20oz Pepsi
Bottle 20oz Diet Pepsi
Bottle 20z M. Dew
Bottle 20oz Dr. Pepper
Bottle Water
Diet Dr Pepper
Bottle Watermelon Dew 20oz
6 Pk Bud Light
6 Pk Budweiser
6pk Miller Lite
6 Pk Michelob Ultra
6pk Corona
6pk Busch Light 16 Oz
6 Pk PBR 16 Oz
12 Pk Busch Light 12 Oz
12 Pk Bud Light 12 Oz
4pk Pabst Coffee
24 Pk Bud Light
6 Pk Leinenkugels Berry
Fountain Drinks
32oz Pepsi
32oz Diet Pepsi
32oz M. Dew
32oz Sierra Mist
32oz Root Beer
32oz Sweet Tea
32 Unsweet Tea
32oz Half cut Tea
32oz Lemonade
20oz Pepsi
20oz Diet Pepsi
20oz M.Dew
20oz Sierra Mist
20oz Root Beer
20oz Sweet Tea
20 oz Unsweet Tea
20oz Half Cut Tea
20oz Lemonade
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
62 South Main Street, Utica, OH 43080