A map showing the location of Nick's Catering and Events Willow GroveView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Nick's Catering and Events Willow Grove

review star

No reviews yet

735 N. York Rd.

Willow Grove, PA 19001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Catering

1 lb Roast Beef

$12.99

1 lb Roast Pork

$12.99

1 lb Roast Beef Complete

$16.99

1 lb Roast Pork Complete

$16.99

1 Person Breakfast

$16.99

Boxed Lunch

$12.49

Gluten Free Boxed Lunch

$14.49

Basic Package

$199.99

Deluxe Package

$207.99

Premium Package

$219.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$38.99+

Wings

$43.99+

Spinach Dip

$23.99+

Taco Dip

$27.99+

Hoagie Tray

$47.99

Veggie tray

$19.99+

Caesar Salad

$29.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$44.99

Garden Salad

$24.99

Garden Salad w/ Chicken

$39.99

Meatballs

$49.99

Chicken Marsala

$59.99

Chicken Francaise

$59.99

Italian Sausage and Peppers

$54.99

BBQ St Louis Ribs

$89.99

Kielbasa & Saurkraut

$64.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$59.99+

Kabobs

$49.99+

Food Truck

1 Person Single Serving

$10.99

1 Person Unlimited

$19.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Catering, Events and Food Truck facility for Nick's Roast Beef

Location

735 N. York Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Emiliano's Pizza II - 348 York Rd, Warminster
orange star4.6 • 586
348 York Rd Warminster, PA 18976
View restaurantnext
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
orange star4.3 • 1,079
400 2nd Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurantnext
Le Onde
orange star4.8 • 299
7909 Park Avenue Elkins Park, PA 19027
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1838 W Cheltenham Ave Philadelphia, PA 19126
View restaurantnext
Enza
orange starNo Reviews
909 E Willow Grove Ave Glenside, PA 19038
View restaurantnext
Pallante's Italian Deli
orange star4.5 • 71
130 Almshouse Rd Richboro, PA 18954
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Willow Grove
Jenkintown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Glenside
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston