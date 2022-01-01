Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nick's Westside

No reviews yet

956 Brady Avenue Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30318

Popular Items

Westside Burger

Starters & Apps

Bacon+Caramelized Onion Flatbread

$13.00

Chips & Dip

$8.00

Pimento Cheese & Baba Ganoush

$10.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

$23.00

Mini Bone Filet

$19.00

Beet Salad

$13.00

Smoked pepper vinaigrette, pickled onion, crispy shallot, beets, apple, arugula

Salmon Poke Tacos

$14.00

Poke sauce, cilantro, onion, jalapeno-miso aioli

Blistered Numex

$12.00

Classic Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Chicken Empanadas`

$12.00

Charcuterie Cheese Only

$13.00

Crab Special

$23.00Out of stock

Brisket Sliders

$15.00

Ribs

$14.00

Sandwiches

Westside Burger

$17.00

White cheese, caramelized onion, jalapeno, garlic aioli

Valdosta Burger

$17.00

Pimento cheese, bacon jam, crispy shallot

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Yes-it’s-hot sauce, pickles, lettuce, garlic aioli

Entrees

1 lb Ribeye

$60.00

8oz Teres Major

$27.00

Fall Salad

$19.00

Fall Salad w/o Protein

$14.00

Fettuccine

$25.00

Bangers & Mash

$22.00

Chef's Vegetarian Entrée

$23.00

Pan Roasted Trout

$27.00

Truffle Pappardelle

$40.00

Choucroute

$27.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$25.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Sides

Confit Fingerling & Chimichurri

$9.00

Side Salad

$9.00

Braised Collards

$7.00

Thick-Cut Fries

$7.00

Tahini Roasted Carrots

$7.00

Desserts

Nemesis Cake

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Baba Au Rhum

$8.00

Spiced Apple & Persimmon Crumble

$7.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nick’s Westside is a neighborhood spot to gather to enjoy each other along with some great food & drink. The most important thing to us is our community. Whether that is our guests, the people we work with, the companies we do business with, or the organizations that we support, we want to make people feel good, and make our community better.

956 Brady Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318

