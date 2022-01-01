Nick's Westside
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Nick’s Westside is a neighborhood spot to gather to enjoy each other along with some great food & drink. The most important thing to us is our community. Whether that is our guests, the people we work with, the companies we do business with, or the organizations that we support, we want to make people feel good, and make our community better.
Location
956 Brady Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Usual - 1777 Peachtree St Ste 100
No Reviews
1777 Peachtree Street Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurant
Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee
No Reviews
209 Edgewood Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant