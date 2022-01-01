Nicky D's Coney Island imageView gallery
American

Nicky D's Coney Island Redford

5 Reviews

$

15170 Telegraph Rd

Redford, MI 48239

Popular Items

Large Fries
Grilled Chicken Pita
Fried Chicken Salad

Soup & Chili

Bowl Soup

$4.16

Bowl Chili

$4.39

Chili with cheese & onions

$4.89

Chili Special

$5.33

Gallon Chili

$38.99

Gallon Soup

$29.99

Appetizers

6pc Wing Ding

$7.84

9pc Wing Ding

$9.61

12pc Wing Ding

$12.22

5pc Cheese Sticks

$5.83

Onion Rings

$4.50

6pc Chicken Tenders

$9.34

1 Egg Roll

$4.77

2 Egg Rolls

$7.94

Fried Mushrooms

$7.64

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.69

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Cheese Quesdilla

$7.99

Coney Island Specials

Coney Island

$2.55

Loose Burger

$3.44

Nicky D's Coney Special

$4.28

Hot Dog

$2.27

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.39

Large Fries

$4.83

Cheese Fries Squeeze

$3.89

Large Cheese Fries Squeeze

$5.99

Chili Cheese Fries Slice

$4.84

Large Chili Cheese Fries Slice

$6.99

Chili Fries

$4.50

Large Chili Fries

$6.19

Chilli Cheese Fries Squeeze

$4.84

Lg Chilli Cheese Fries Squeeze

$7.17

South of the Border Fries

$8.40

Side Of Shredded Chz

$0.85

Side Of Feta

$1.00

Side Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Side Squeeze Cheese

$0.85

Cheese (per slice)

$0.85

Texas Toast

$1.56

Side Pita Bread

$2.66

Cole Slaw

$3.05

Side Order of Chicken Breast

$6.27

Side Order of Turkey Breast

$5.11

Side Order of Gyro Meat

$6.27

Side Order of Steak

$8.73

3pc Side Order of Fish

$6.96

Side Corned Beef

$7.99

Side Tuna

$5.99

Side Rice

$4.89

One Egg

$1.39

Side Veggies

$5.49

8pc Side Order Shrimp

$10.99

Small Dressing

$0.60

Large Dressing

$0.85

Salads

Chicken Greek Salad

$12.18

Greek Salad

$9.90

Grill Chicken Breast Salad

$10.57

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.57

Chef Salad

$10.57

Tossed Salad

$6.34

Caesar Salad

$8.73

Chicken Ceaser Salad

$11.10

Turkey Salad

$10.57

Baby Greek

$7.49

Dinner Salad

$4.49

Pitas

Grilled Chicken Pita

$8.73

Fried Chicken Pita

$8.73

Veggie Pita

$8.41

Club Pita with Bacon & Turkey

$9.78

Johnny D’s Pita

$9.78

Turkey Pita

$9.00

Greek Chicken Pita

$10.73

Ziggy Pita

$9.78

Gyro Pita

$7.94

Ribeye Steak Pita

$12.99

Corned Beef Pita

$9.99

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Chicken Schwarma Pita

$9.78

Western Chicken Pita

$9.78

Melts

Patty Melt

$6.51

Chicken Melt

$7.84

Tuna Melt

$7.84

Turkey Melt

$7.84

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.55

Cheeseburger

$5.39

Double Hamburger

$6.17

Double Cheeseburger

$7.28

Bacon Burger

$6.17

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.61

Double Bacon Hamburger

$7.84

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.40

Mushroom Burger

$5.81

Chili Burger

$5.81

Western Burger

$8.28

City Limit Cheeseburger

$9.68

Turkey Burger

$6.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.28

BLT

$5.72

Ham Sandwich

$5.29

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.56

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.56

Super Club

$9.29

Chicken Club

$9.90

Turkey Sandwich

$7.11

Chicken Philly Sub

$9.29

Turkey Sub

$9.12

Philly Steak Sub

$9.12

Slim Jim

$9.12

Cod Fish Sandwich

$7.56

Corn Beef Sandwich

$8.88

Slinger Corned Beef Deli

$9.68

Reuben

$9.68

Tuna Sandwich

$9.68

Dinners

12oz Rib-eye Steak Dinner

$13.57

2pc Grill Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.95

5pc Chicken Tender Dinner

$11.10

8pc Wing Ding Dinner

$11.10

3pc Hand Dipped Cod Dinner

$11.51

Stir-Fry

Chicken Stir-Fry

$12.85

Steak Stir-Fry

$13.57

Shrimp Stir-Fry

$14.40

Veggie Stir-Fry

$9.12

Desserts

Slice of Cake

$4.01

Whole Caramel Cake

$23.99

Breakfast Specials

Nicky D's Special

$7.57

Paul Bunyon

$8.79

French Toast

$10.41

Chicken Breast

$11.25

12oz Rib-eye Breakfast

$15.75

Corned Beef Hash W/ 2 Eggs & Toast

$11.99

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast W/Eggs & Meat

$10.79

Side Sausage Patties

$3.34

Side Bacon

$3.24

Side Sausage

$3.24

Side Ham

$3.24

Side Turkey Slice

$4.87

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.34

Side Eggs

$2.49

Oatmeal

$3.99

Side Toast

$2.49

Side Hashbrowns

$3.12

Side Grits

$3.12

Side Corned Beef Hash

$9.23

Breakfast Sandwiches

Smoked Ham & Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Egg Sandwich

$3.27

Turkey Slice & Egg

$4.99

Sausage Patty & Egg

$4.99

2Bacon 2Sausage & Egg

$4.50

Omelettes

House Special Omelette

$10.12

Ham Cheese Omelette

$9.95

Bacon Cheese Omlette

$9.95

Sausage Cheese Omelette

$9.95

Turkey Sausage Cheese Omelette

$10.05

Turkey Slice Cheese Omelette

$10.12

Western Omelette

$10.12

Veggie Omelette

$9.95

Cheese Omelette

$7.23

Mushroom Cheese Omelette

$9.95

Farmer's Omelette

$10.12

Club Omelette

$10.73

Egg White Cheese Omelette

$7.45

Mexican Omelette

$8.67

Greek Omelette

$11.01

Chicken Cheese Omelette

$11.01

Corned Beef Cheese Omelette

$11.35

Steak Cheese Omelette

$13.99

From the Griddle

Side Pancakes

$5.95

3 Pc Blueberry Pancakes

$6.83

3 Pc Strawberry Pancakes

$6.83

3 Pc Pecan Pancakes

$6.83

3 Pc Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.83

8 Pc Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.95

3 Pc Texas French Toast

$6.51

Strawberry Waffle

$7.06

Pecan Waffle

$7.06

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$7.99

Plain Waffle

$6.83

Blueberry Waffle

$7.06

Drinks

Soft Drink

$1.99+

LG Kool -Aid

$2.39

Lg Deluxe Drink

$0.55

Lg Deluxe Kool Aid

$0.55

Ice

$0.71

Water

$0.71

Orange Juice

$2.76

Apple Juice

$2.76

Cranberry Juice

$2.76

Grape Juice

$2.76

Coffee

$1.89+

Med Hot Tea

$2.16

Med Hot Chocolate

$2.16

Fruit Punch Juice

$2.76

Papaya Juice

$2.76
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15170 Telegraph Rd, Redford, MI 48239

Directions

Nicky D's Coney Island image

