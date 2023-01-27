Nicky's of Beverly 10500 S Western Ave
10500 S Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60643
SALADS
AHI TUNA SALAD
Crisp romaine, seared rare ahi tuna, red and green onion, avocado, watermelon radish, wonton strips, tuxedo sesame seeds & asian ginger dressing.
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
romaine, grilled chicken, onions, cilantro, water chestnuts, wonton strips, red cabbage served with asian ginger dressing
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
romaine, grilled bbq chicken, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella,tater tots, jalapeños served with jalapeño ranch
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
romaine, grilled or crispy buffalo chicken,onions, tomatoes, crumble blue cheese, fried onion strips served with blue cheese dressing
CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD
romaine, grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini peepers, parmesan cheese served with housemade caesar dressing
CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD
romaine, grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, bacon, crumble blue cheese, tortilla strips served with house italian
GREEK SALAD
romaine, feta cheese, onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives, oregano served with greek dressing
JERK CHICKEN SALAD
romaine, grilled jerk chicken, onions, tomatoes, fresh mango, mozzarella cheese, banana chips served with balsamic dressing
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
romaine, grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, jack cheese, corn, black beans, tortilla strips served with chipotle ranch
SANDWICHES
BLACKENED CATFISH
blackened and grilled catfish served on soft French bread with cajun mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and chedda
CHICKEN GYROS
rotisserie broiled, hand stacked chicken off the spit served on a pita with housemade tzatziki, red onion and tomatoes
CHICKEN PITA
marinated and char broiled chicken breast sliced and served on a pita with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and topped with your choice of one of our special sauces
CORNED BEEF
piled high corned beef brisket served on marble rye with mustard and swiss, accompanied by a pickle spear
FRIED GREEN TOMATO BLT
Hand breaded green tomato on country sourdough bread with pimento cheese, bacon and lettuce.
FRIED HADDOCK FISH
hand breaded fried haddock served on brioche bun with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and chedda
FRIED OYSTER PO BOY
Hand breaded East Coast Oyster, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and homemade tartar sauce served on french bread
GRILLED CHEESE
2 slices cheddar 2 slices swiss
GYROS
a classic! lamb gyros off the spit served on pita with tzatziki, red onion and tomatoes
HOT DOG
Vienna beef hot dog served on a poppy seed bun served with all the fixings
ITALIAN BEEF
slow roasted housemade Italian beef served on Turano French bread dipped in red gravy with your choice of giardinera peppers or sweet peppers
ITALIAN BEEF N SAUSAGE COMBO
housemade Italian beef with an Italian sausage served on a Turano French bread dipped in red gravy with your choice of giardinera peppers or sweet peppers
ITALIAN SAUSAGE
fontanini Italian sausage on Turano French bread dipped in red gravy topped with sweet or giardinera peppers
LOBSTER ROLL
served hot with melted butter and chives on a split top bun with a side of cape cod potato chips and a pickle *real lobster*
NICKY'S NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN
hand breaded fried chicken breast brushed with a Nashville hot sauce, sweet spicy aioli, topped with coleslaw and pickles all served on a brioche bun