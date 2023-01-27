Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nicky's of Beverly 10500 S Western Ave

review star

No reviews yet

10500 S Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60643

SALADS

AHI TUNA SALAD

$14.00

Crisp romaine, seared rare ahi tuna, red and green onion, avocado, watermelon radish, wonton strips, tuxedo sesame seeds & asian ginger dressing.

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

romaine, grilled chicken, onions, cilantro, water chestnuts, wonton strips, red cabbage served with asian ginger dressing

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

romaine, grilled bbq chicken, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella,tater tots, jalapeños served with jalapeño ranch

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

romaine, grilled or crispy buffalo chicken,onions, tomatoes, crumble blue cheese, fried onion strips served with blue cheese dressing

CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD

$13.00

romaine, grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini peepers, parmesan cheese served with housemade caesar dressing

CHOPPED CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

romaine, grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, bacon, crumble blue cheese, tortilla strips served with house italian

GREEK SALAD

$12.00

romaine, feta cheese, onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives, oregano served with greek dressing

JERK CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

romaine, grilled jerk chicken, onions, tomatoes, fresh mango, mozzarella cheese, banana chips served with balsamic dressing

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

romaine, grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, jack cheese, corn, black beans, tortilla strips served with chipotle ranch

SANDWICHES

BLACKENED CATFISH

$10.00

blackened and grilled catfish served on soft French bread with cajun mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and chedda

CHICKEN GYROS

$10.00

rotisserie broiled, hand stacked chicken off the spit served on a pita with housemade tzatziki, red onion and tomatoes

CHICKEN PITA

$9.00

marinated and char broiled chicken breast sliced and served on a pita with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and topped with your choice of one of our special sauces

CORNED BEEF

$10.00

piled high corned beef brisket served on marble rye with mustard and swiss, accompanied by a pickle spear

FRIED GREEN TOMATO BLT

$9.00

Hand breaded green tomato on country sourdough bread with pimento cheese, bacon and lettuce.

FRIED HADDOCK FISH

$8.00

hand breaded fried haddock served on brioche bun with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and chedda

FRIED OYSTER PO BOY

$10.00

Hand breaded East Coast Oyster, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and homemade tartar sauce served on french bread

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

2 slices cheddar 2 slices swiss

GYROS

$9.00

a classic! lamb gyros off the spit served on pita with tzatziki, red onion and tomatoes

HOT DOG

$4.00

Vienna beef hot dog served on a poppy seed bun served with all the fixings

ITALIAN BEEF

$10.00

slow roasted housemade Italian beef served on Turano French bread dipped in red gravy with your choice of giardinera peppers or sweet peppers

ITALIAN BEEF N SAUSAGE COMBO

$12.00

housemade Italian beef with an Italian sausage served on a Turano French bread dipped in red gravy with your choice of giardinera peppers or sweet peppers

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$8.00

fontanini Italian sausage on Turano French bread dipped in red gravy topped with sweet or giardinera peppers

LOBSTER ROLL

$16.00

served hot with melted butter and chives on a split top bun with a side of cape cod potato chips and a pickle *real lobster*

NICKY'S NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$8.00

hand breaded fried chicken breast brushed with a Nashville hot sauce, sweet spicy aioli, topped with coleslaw and pickles all served on a brioche bun