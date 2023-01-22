Restaurant header imageView gallery

NICO & VALI Italian Eatery

2,055 Reviews

$$

744 Wing St

Plymouth, MI 48170

Order Again

Popular Items

Tiramisu

DESSERTS

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$9.00

Lemon Torte

$10.00

Cannoli

$4.50

Chocolate Cannoli

$5.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Berry Mascarpone Cake

$10.00

strawberry cake layered with berry mascarpone filling

Chocolate Lovin' Spoonfull

$10.00

dark chocolate cake layered with chocolate pudding

Macaroon Flute

$10.00

a tempting selection of 6 assorted flavors. gluten free

KIDS MENU

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

with sweet potato chips

Chicken Breast Strips

$7.00

"never-ever" chicken breast strips with sweet potato chips

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

home-style spaghetti with choice of sauce

check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The DePalma family has long held the tradition of sharing their kitchen with warm affection and large appetites. NICO & VALI, whose name was inspired by the newest generation of DePalmas - Nicola, Valentina and Liliana, will awaken your senses with Nonna's traditional recipes, warm ovens and welcoming smiles as if you were one of the family.

744 Wing St, Plymouth, MI 48170

Directions

