Nico’s 6950 Forest Hill Drive

6950 Forest Hill Drive

Forest Hill, TX 76140

DESAYUNOS MENU

CHILAQUILES

$16.99

Arroz, Frijoles y Dos Huevos Al Gusto Con Tu Seleccion de salsa Verde o Roja

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$8.99

Huevos con Chorizo. Huevos Cocinados a Su Gusto Huevos Revueltos, Sobre Huevos Faciles o Huevos Fritos.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$8.99

A LA CARTE

TACOS

$2.50

TORTAS

$11.99

TORTA HAWAIANA

$11.95

TORTA DE MILANESA

$11.95

TACOS DE BIRRIA

$4.50

QUESABIRRIA

$5.50

GORDITAS

$4.99

SOPES

$4.99

HUARACHE

$9.99

BURRITOS

$12.99

QUESADILLA DE CARNE

$12.99

QUESADILLA SOLO QUESO

$9.99

NACHOS DE ASADA

$14.99

LONCHE DE PIERNA

$6.99

Quesadilla de camaron

$14.99

PLATILLOS

CARNE ASADA

$19.99

No ensalada

ENCHILADAS

$15.99

PLATO DE CARNITAS

$14.99

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$10.50

MAR Y TIERRA

$25.99

Fajita asada con camarones asados arroz, papas fritas, ensalada, chile toreado y cebollas asadas

CARNE EN SU JUGO

$11.99

ENSALADA DE POLLO

$11.99

TORTA AHOGADA REGULAR

$9.99

TORTA AHOGADA DE CAMARON

$10.99

TACOS AHOGADOS

$11.99

3 papa, 3 frijol, carnitas, bolla curtida, salsa de jitomate, y salsa picante

FAJITAS DE POLLO

$19.50

FAJITAS DE RES

$19.99

TAMPIQUENA

$17.99

Bistec asado una enchilada roja o verde, arroz, frijoles y ensalada

PLATO DE BIRRIA

$15.99

MOLCAJETE

$27.90

CARNE ASADA, POLLO ASADO, CHORIZO, CEBOLLAS ASADAS, CAMARONES Y UN NOPAL

MARISCOS

CAMARONES DE PLANCHA

$17.99

AGUACHILES

$18.99

CAMARONES CUCARACHAS

$19.99

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$17.99

CAMARONES CON TOSINO

$17.99

CAMARONES A LA MEXICANA

$17.99

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$17.99

TOSTADA CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$8.50

TOSTADA CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$8.50

EXTRAS

AGUACATE

$1.99

LIMONES

$1.50

ORDEN DE CHILES TOREADO

$1.99

x3

CUBETA DE HIELO

$4.50

1/2 DOCENA DE TORTILLAS

$3.99

1 DOCENA DE TORTILLAS

$7.99

SALSAS EXTRAS

$0.50

Chips y salsa

$3.50

Crema

$0.99

POSTRES

CHEESECAKE

$5.99

FLAN

$4.99

GELATINA

$4.50

NIEVE DE VANILLA

$4.99

TRES LECHES CAKE

$4.99

BEBIDAS

JUGO DE NARANJA FRESCO

$5.99

CAFE

$3.50

SODA MEXICANA

$3.95

LICUADO DE FRESA

$4.99

LICUADO DE PLATANO

$4.99

LIMONADA FRESCA

$5.99

CHOCOLATE CALIENTE

$3.99

BOTELLA DE AGUA

$1.99

MICHELADA SIN ALCOHOL

$5.99

RUSA SIN ALCOHOL

$5.50

CREMA DE CAFE

AGUAS FRESCAS HORCHATA

$3.50+

AGUAS FRESCAS JAMAICA

$3.50+

Soda de lata

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Soda de Lata

$1.50

Topo Chico

$2.99

Dulces

Dulces peqeños 4x

$1.00

Dulces medianos

$1.00

Dulce grande

$1.50

CALDOS

MENUDO

$14.99

POZOLE

$10.99

7 MARES

$18.50

CALDO DE PESCADO

$15.99

CALDO DE RES

$14.99

CALDO DE CAMARON

$19.99

Specials

Taco special

$9.99

Burrito special

$9.95

Special Food

Taco Plate Special

$9.99

Burrito Special

$9.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6950 Forest Hill Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Directions

