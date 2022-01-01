Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Nico's Pizzeria

119 Reviews

$$

25020 Blanco Rd

Suite 130

San Antonio, TX 78260

Order Again

Popular Items

18' Pizza cheese (base)
18' The Nico's Pizza
Breaded Mushrooms

Appetizers

3 Meatballs & Marinara

$7.95

3 Meatballs w/marinara & Cheese

$8.75

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Cheesy Bread & Marinara

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00

Per lb

Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara

$8.00

Breaded & Fried Mozzarella

Parmesan Garlic Bread Sticks & Marinara

$8.95

Wings 12pcs

$16.99

Wings 6pcs

$10.99

1 lb

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

House Salad/w chck

$11.00

Dessert

Cheesecake Plain

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Cheesecake w/strawberries

$5.75

Cannoli

$2.35

Cheesecake w/blueberries

$5.75

Sides

Au Jus

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.55

Buffalo Wing Sauce

$0.75

French Fries

$2.50

Marinara

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.55

Italian Dressing

$0.55

Sandwich

Meatball bomber

$9.95

Pasta

Penne Pasta w/MB & CH

$12.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Water

$2.00

18" Hand tossed Regular crust

18' Pizza cheese (base)

$19.95

18"The Blanco

$26.95

18' Hawaiian ( Mahalo Puma)

$23.95

18' The Carnivore (Meatlovers)

$27.95

18' The Nico's Pizza

$28.95

18' Veggie Pizza

$25.95

18" Margherita Pizza

$23.95

10" Cauliflour Crust

10' cheese pizza (base)

$14.00

10" The Carnivore (Meatlovers)

$20.95

10"Hawaiian ( Mahalo Puma)

$18.95

10"The Nico's Pizza

$20.95

10"The Blanco

$20.95

10"Veggie Pizza

$19.95

10" Margherita Pizza

$17.95

Pizza by slice

Pizza & Drink

$7.75

Pizza slice

$3.75

Ex Meat

$0.70

Ex Veggie

$0.60
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25020 Blanco Rd, Suite 130, San Antonio, TX 78260

Directions

