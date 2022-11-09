  • Home
  Minneapolis
  Nico's Taco & Tequila Bar - Minneapolis - 2516 Hennepin Ave S
Nico's Taco & Tequila Bar - Minneapolis 2516 Hennepin Ave S

No reviews yet

2516 Hennepin Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55405

Order Again

Apps

Tradicional Guac Petite

$7.00

Tradicional Guac Grande

$12.00

Tradicional Guac Doble

$18.00

Tocino Guac Petite

$7.00

Tocino Guac Grande

$12.00

Tocino Guac Doble

$18.00

Pico De Gallo Uruapan Petite

$7.00

Pico De Gallo Uruapan Grande

$12.00

Pico De Gallo Uruapan Doble

$18.00

Chips & Salsa Single

$5.50

Chips & Salsa Triple Flight

$12.00

Queso Gringo Dip Petite

$6.00

Queso Gringo Dip Grande

$10.00

Queso Gringo Dip Doble

$16.00

Nachos Cheese

$12.00

Nachos Meat

$15.00

Chole's Chorizo Nachos

$17.00

Chip Refill

Ensalada

Nopales

$7.00

Mixed Greens

$12.00Out of stock

Sopita

Pozole Rojo

$16.00

Tostadas

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada

$10.00

Pinto Bean Tostada

$5.00

Carne Tostada

$6.00

Sides

Arroz

$4.00

Frijoles

$4.00

Elote

$5.50Out of stock

Cebollitas

$3.00

Grilled Jalapenos

$1.00

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Crema

$2.50

Mole

$4.00

Pickled Onions

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Fajita Peppers

$4.00

Grilled Nopales

$4.00

Tacos

Birria Platter

$20.00Out of stock

Bistek Asado Taco

$5.50

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Pastor Taco

$5.00

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Tinga Taco

$5.00

Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

Puerco Salsa Verde Taco

$4.50

Lengua Taco

$4.50

Pescado Taco

$6.00

Pescado Asado Taco

$7.00

Calamari Taco

$6.00

Scallop Taco

$7.00

Combo Taco

$8.00

Camaron Asado Taco

$6.00

Chiptole Camaron Taco

$6.50

Nopales Taco

$4.50

Veggie Taco

$4.50

Mixed Mushroom Taco

$4.50

Taco Plate

$4.00

Platos

Chicken Fajitas

$21.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

Enchilada

$18.00

Flautas

$18.00

Huevos Rancheros

$16.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Quesadillas

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$14.50

Tamale

$5.50

Burro

$12.00

Torta

$14.00

Tamales En Mole

$17.00

PL- Carne Asada

$22.00

PL- Pescado Asado

$21.00

Sopes

$14.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$7.00

Flan

$6.00

Churros

$5.50

Take Out Kits

Taco Box Hot

$48.00

Taco Box Cold

$48.00

Enchilada Box Hot (1/2 Size)

$50.00

Enchilada Box Hot Full Size

$90.00

Enchilada Box Cold (1/2 Size)

$50.00

Enchilada Box Cold Full Size

$90.00

Tamale Box

$50.00

Fajita Box

$50.00

Jicama Salad

$30.00+

Margarita Kit (4 Flavors)

$16.00+

Jar of Salsa (Includes Chips)

$10.00+

3 Jars of Salsa (Includes Chips)

$25.00+

Nacho Box Kit

$25.00+

NA Beverages

Jarritos Lime

$3.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Jarritos Guava

$3.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Cidral Apple

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Mexican Fanta Orange

$3.50

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.50

N/A Margarita Trad

$6.00

N/A Pepino

N/A Spicy Marg

Coffee

$2.00

Kids items

1 Kid taco

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2516 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405

Directions

Main pic

